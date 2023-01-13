In the News: New ARPA Grants of $10,000 to $180K are Now Available

Even though the recovery from the pandemic is getting better, there are still tens of thousands of businesses still dealing with its ramifications. In order to address these challenges, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) continues to provide substantial amounts of grant funds for small businesses across the nation.

The funds from ARPA are distributed by large and small communities looking to help entrepreneurs with specific challenges. Therefore, the application process will be different from community to community. And this is why it is worth mentioning to carefully follow the instructions and find out what the requirements are before you apply. If you qualify, make sure to apply as soon as possible to give yourself a better chance of winning a grant.

The ARPA grants launched to help small businesses are offering $10,000 to $180K. They are available across the country with the goal of helping with pandemic-related losses including but not limited to purchasing new inventory, hiring employees, capital improvement projects, and other initiatives aimed at business growth. Find out more:

Beyond ARPA there are also other grants that have January deadlines. This means you have to apply before the end of the month or on dates within January. These grants are providing funds ranging from $2,000 to $25,000 for operating expenses, storefront improvements, inventory, and more.

Small Business News January 13, 2023

Is the Government Accountability Office (GAO) hurting small businesses by using a “broad scope of discretion” when it implements rules and regulations? That’s what Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer wants to know. Luetkemeyer, a Republican from Missouri, is a ranking member of the US House of Representatives Committee on Small Business. He was elected in 2009.

Egg prices have nearly jumped out of their shell in the last month. According to new Consumer Price Index information released today from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of a dozen eggs is now $4.25. That’s an 18.4% spike in just 1 month. And it’s 137.7% – well more than double – the cost of a dozen eggs at this time last year ($1.78).

Meta recently announced a plan to advance the equitable distribution of ads on Meta technologies, via a new Variance Reduction System (VRS).

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves due to concerns over the pollutants they may emit, according to a report from Fox Business. This possible ban on gas stoves could have major implications for commercial kitchens and restaurants, though no report has indicated whether the CPSC’s possible ban would include businesses.

If you are an entrepreneur looking to build a new website, you may wonder: Why use WordPress? For starters, it is a popular content management system used by 43.2% of all websites on the web. Plus, the use of it is increasing every year. At face value after reading that, you may think it’s a slam-dunk to use WordPress for your small business.

Delta will soon become the first major U.S. airline to introduce free WiFi for all on most domestic mainline aircraft. Delta Announces Free Onboard WiFi In partnership with T-Mobile, Delta’s initial rollout should be complete by early February. Full availability on international and regional aircraft should be completed by the end of 2024.

Small businesses had a great month in December, gaining 195,00 jobs, according to the ADP Research Center’s national employment report, calculated in conjunction with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. Counting businesses of all sizes (small, medium and large) there were 235,000 jobs gained nationally during December.

In the last few decades, many Americans have become obsessed with their ancestry; where did I come from and who was my family? This is a change from the past when traditionally children did not follow in their parents’ footsteps when it came to a career; in American, the old adage was you could be anything you wanted.

“There’s never been a McDonald’s restaurant quite like this before,” according to the company when talking about the new McDonald’s test restaurant located outside Fort Worth, Texas. So what makes this outlet so unique compared to the tens of thousands around the world? It has what McDonald’s calls the Order Ahead Lane.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has reminded taxpayers who pay estimated taxes that the deadline to submit their fourth quarter payment is January 17, 2023. Generally, estimated taxes apply to any kind of taxable income that might not typically have taxes deducted from employees’ paychecks by their employers.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.