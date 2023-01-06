In the News: Grants of $1,000 to $5,000 Availlable to Help Small Businesses

There are a number of different issues small businesses deal with on a daily basis. From finances to hiring, structural improvement, and much more. Community grants look to help with all those issues, but sometimes they focus more on the latter. This includes supporting businesses in their communities with storefront improvements, employee training, growth, development and more.

As the new year gets going, make sure to keep an eye on many of the programs communities launch to help small businesses around the country. From local to national grants and initiatives, there are always opportunities for your to win. All you have to do is apply, after all, they are free.

Whether you need to spruce up your storefront or help train your employees, here are the grants that can make it happen. The roundup of the grants this week look to do just that with millions of dollars up for grabs to help small businesses with these issues.

In this week’s roundup find out in what states mechanics are in high demand, get ready for payroll and other tax reporting and much more:

If you are thinking of opening an auto mechanic business, then you will want to know exactly how much demand there is for such services in your state. These States are Where Auto Mechanics are in High Demand Thanks to extended warranty experts FindTheBestCarPrice.com, you can now see which states around America have the highest and lowest demand for auto mechanic services.

WhatsApp recently introduced several new features to improve group calls, including the ability to start a video or voice call on a mobile device with up to 32 people included. 32 Person Calls Now Possible on WhatsApp The new 32-person limit is four times the previous amount and will enable businesses to include more colleagues in conference calls and collaboration meetings.

Twitter recently brought back Twitter Blue sign-ups on iOS and web, which provides subscribers with access to exclusive features such as Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads and Reader Mode. Twitter Blue is Back – Here’s How to Get It Twitter Blue subscribers also get a blue checkmark on their profiles, although all of these benefits are subject to a review system before they are activated.

I remember back in the mid-1990s when I heard that some college kid tried to claim a harrier jet from Pepsi because of a contest they were running. In the commercial, they offered the jet for 7 million points. Some kid took them up on it! Remember, this was at the peak of what the industry called “The Cola Wars” between Pepsi and Coca-Cola.

It is tax season again and many people will be looking to find out how to file taxes and for the right places to go to insure it is done correctly. We will be looking at eight of the best tax preparation services to help you with your 2023 taxes. Let’s get started. What are Tax Preparation Services? Tax preparation service companies are a place to go for help with filing your tax return.

The topic of taxes for most small business owners is their least favorite. It involves time and cost, both of which owners have in limited supply. Nonetheless, tax matters can’t be ignored. January 31, 2023, is an important date for businesses when it comes to reporting certain information to workers and to the government. The failure to do so can result in serious penalties.

Quick Response codes or QR codes are a great way to quickly access different sites on the internet. The job of QR codes is to help someone get quick access to something without them having to type in the URL. Users can be guided to a specific online destination by simply pointing their smartphone’s camera at a QR code.

If you are searching for ways to supplement your monthly income, money-making apps are dependable options. And the best thing is you don’t have to make any investments. You can use your smartphone to download apps that make you money and start your side hustle quickly.

