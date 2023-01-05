About Us   |   Advertise

These States are Where Auto Mechanics are in High Demand

Published: Jan 5, 2023 by Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead In Small Business News 0
If you are thinking of opening an auto mechanic business, then you will want to know exactly how much demand there is for such services in your state.

Thanks to extended warranty experts FindTheBestCarPrice.com, you can now see which states around America have the highest and lowest demand for auto mechanic services. They have also compiled a full list of the states arranged according to how optimal each state is to work in as a mechanic, considering the likes of competition and earning potential.

states where auto mechanics are in high demand

Mechanic-Related Google Searches per State

Analyzing Google Trends to discover search levels for terms related to car problems, such as ‘auto repair’ and ‘mechanic near me’, FindTheBestCarPrice.com discovered Maine had the highest search levels over the past 12 months. The Pine Tree State has a population of around 1.3 million and is home to an estimated 356,079 cars, though this is dwarfed by Michigan’s nearly 2.7 million registered vehicles.

Wyoming also featured high on the list for mechanic-related searches, which is hardly surprising when you consider the state has America’s 10th highest percentage of people who travel to work by car.

Preparing for Auto Mechanic Services

These search stats and the list below can help potential auto mechanic businesses know exactly where they should start up.

A spokesperson for FindTheBestCarPrice.com also offered some advice regarding car care, saying: “America is a nation of car lovers, and so many people rely on their automobiles in various aspects of their lives, whether for work or leisure. Buying a car is one of the biggest purchases someone can make, so it’s always important to consider the benefits of an extended warranty when doing so.”

The Best States to Work as a Mechanic

While searches for ‘auto repair’ can be a good indicator of demand, other factors may influence how optimal each state is to start an auto mechanic business. These include how much competition there is and whether the demand translates into profitable earnings.

To identify the best states to work in auto mechanic services, the researchers calculated the number of people already working as mechanics in the state and how many mechanic jobs there already were per 1,000 jobs in each state. They also considered the annual median salary for mechanics and compared that to the annual median salary for all occupations. Finally, they considered the cost of living index to determine the order of the best states to work in as a mechanic.

According to the calculations, here is the full list of states (including Washington D.C.) arranged in descending order from the best to the worst:

  1. Oklahoma
  2. Mississippi
  3. New Mexico
  4. Tennessee
  5. Georgia
  6. Missouri
  7. South Dakota
  8. Nebraska
  9. Utah
  10. Indiana
  11. Idaho
  12. Illinois
  13. Alaska
  14. Arizona
  15. Louisiana
  16. Alabama
  17. Pennsylvania
  18. West Virginia
  19. Florida
  20. Texas
  21. Michigan
  22. Ohio
  23. Wyoming
  24. North Carolina
  25. Montana
  26. Wisconsin
  27. South Carolina
  28. Iowa
  29. Kentucky
  30. Minnesota
  31. Nevada
  32. North Dakota
  33. Rhode Island
  34. New Hampshire
  35. Kansas
  36. Virginia
  37. Vermont
  38. Arkansas
  39. Maine
  40. Colorado
  41. Connecticut
  42. Delaware
  43. Maryland
  44. New Jersey
  45. Oregon
  46. California
  47. Washington
  48. Massachusetts
  49. New York
  50. Connecticut
  51. Washington D.C

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead
