If you are thinking of opening an auto mechanic business, then you will want to know exactly how much demand there is for such services in your state.

These States are Where Auto Mechanics are in High Demand

Thanks to extended warranty experts FindTheBestCarPrice.com, you can now see which states around America have the highest and lowest demand for auto mechanic services. They have also compiled a full list of the states arranged according to how optimal each state is to work in as a mechanic, considering the likes of competition and earning potential.

Mechanic-Related Google Searches per State

Analyzing Google Trends to discover search levels for terms related to car problems, such as ‘auto repair’ and ‘mechanic near me’, FindTheBestCarPrice.com discovered Maine had the highest search levels over the past 12 months. The Pine Tree State has a population of around 1.3 million and is home to an estimated 356,079 cars, though this is dwarfed by Michigan’s nearly 2.7 million registered vehicles.

Wyoming also featured high on the list for mechanic-related searches, which is hardly surprising when you consider the state has America’s 10th highest percentage of people who travel to work by car.

Preparing for Auto Mechanic Services

These search stats and the list below can help potential auto mechanic businesses know exactly where they should start up.

A spokesperson for FindTheBestCarPrice.com also offered some advice regarding car care, saying: “America is a nation of car lovers, and so many people rely on their automobiles in various aspects of their lives, whether for work or leisure. Buying a car is one of the biggest purchases someone can make, so it’s always important to consider the benefits of an extended warranty when doing so.”

The Best States to Work as a Mechanic

While searches for ‘auto repair’ can be a good indicator of demand, other factors may influence how optimal each state is to start an auto mechanic business. These include how much competition there is and whether the demand translates into profitable earnings.

To identify the best states to work in auto mechanic services, the researchers calculated the number of people already working as mechanics in the state and how many mechanic jobs there already were per 1,000 jobs in each state. They also considered the annual median salary for mechanics and compared that to the annual median salary for all occupations. Finally, they considered the cost of living index to determine the order of the best states to work in as a mechanic.

According to the calculations, here is the full list of states (including Washington D.C.) arranged in descending order from the best to the worst:

Oklahoma Mississippi New Mexico Tennessee Georgia Missouri South Dakota Nebraska Utah Indiana Idaho Illinois Alaska Arizona Louisiana Alabama Pennsylvania West Virginia Florida Texas Michigan Ohio Wyoming North Carolina Montana Wisconsin South Carolina Iowa Kentucky Minnesota Nevada North Dakota Rhode Island New Hampshire Kansas Virginia Vermont Arkansas Maine Colorado Connecticut Delaware Maryland New Jersey Oregon California Washington Massachusetts New York Connecticut Washington D.C

