If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

It is tax season again and many people will be looking to find out how to file taxes and for the right places to go to insure it is done correctly. We will be looking at eight of the best tax preparation services to help you with your 2023 taxes. Let’s get started.

What are Tax Preparation Services?

Tax preparation service companies are a place to go for help with filing your tax return. A tax professional can help with tax forms, calculate your adjusted gross income, and let you know what deductions and credits you are eligible for, making your experience quicker and much less confusing.

Where is the Best Place to Get Your Taxes Done?

Whether you want to do your own taxes or would like to get the help of tax professionals there are some really great options to choose from. At the top of our list is H&R Block with great prices, easy-to-use online services, and a plethora of locations that easily make it the best overall. Jackson Hewitt’s services are the easiest to use and offer lots of tools to make filing a breeze. If you like to do your taxes online from the comfort of your own home then Turbo Tax Live is a fantastic option to get your taxes done right. Last but not least is Ey TaxChat, an online tax preparation service that is especially good for the self-employed tax filer. We will learn more about these options and a few others in the following sections.

The 8 Best Tax Preparation Services of 2023

We have compiled a list of the 8 Best Tax Preparation Services and online tax software of 2023 that offer comprehensive assistance with filing your taxes. These services provide reliable support from an experienced tax pro who will help small business owners and individuals insure that their return is accurate and up-to-date with all deductions and credits available.

1. H&R Block– Best Overall

Heading our list for best overall tax service is H&R Block. H&R Block was started in 1955 by two brothers and has grown to over 12,000 locations worldwide. It has multiple services to choose from, the best tax software, and competitive prices that will take care of all your individual or business income tax preparation needs.

H&R Block Pros

Affordable pricing starting under $100

Maximum refund guarantee

Thousands of locations to choose from

Various tax services are available

Offers free tax advice to filers using online services

Offers a free file option for simple tax returns

H&R Block Cons

A certified public accountant may not be available to help you

More complex filings come with higher prices

H&R Block Pricing

H&R Block offers transparent pricing. A tax professional will walk you through all the forms you will need, provide free tax advice , and advise you of any fees so that you know how much you will be spending before you even begin. Basic fees start at $80 and there is also a $65 return fee per state. Prices may go up depending on what forms you will need.

2. Jackson Hewitt– Ease of use

Jackson Hewitt is a tax preparation service that is known for being one of the easiest services to use. It was started in 1982 and now has over 6,000 locations across the US. They offer a variety of different tax filing and preparation services for both individuals and businesses.

Jackson Hewitt Pros

Better Business Bureau accredited with an A+ rating

Various options such as dropping off your paperwork or uploading it online

Walk-in preparations available

Thousands of Jackson Hewitt office locations including some located inside Walmart

Early Refund Advance Loan available

Jackson Hewitt Cons

Does not offer a free filing option

Not all tax professionals are CPAs

Jackson Hewitt Pricing

Jackson Hewitt’s pricing is not clear and easy to find on their website. If you are filing online they offer a flat fee of $25 for state and federal taxes. If you would like to go in and utilize one of their tax professionals prices will vary on a case-by-case basis.

3. Turbo Tax Live– Overall Best Online Experience

Turbo Tax Live is a top tax preparation service that offers an easy and convenient online filing experience. It was launched in 1993 by Intuit and has been rated as the best online tax service on multiple occasions and is one of the best tax software for small business owners.

Turbo Tax Live Pros

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A- rating

Allows you to file your taxes online or using a mobile app

In-depth question and answer guidance available 24/7 with real accountants

Instant refund estimates

Turbo Tax Live Cons

If you are self-employed and are filing with one or more states it can become pricy. Turbo Tax Live is probably not the best tax software for small business filers.

You are unable to go into a physical location and speak with someone in person

Turbo Tax Live Pricing

Turbo Tax Live offers various tiers with clear pricing for filers. The Basic package is free for state and federal tax filing. Next is the Deluxe which includes an $89 filing fee in addition to $49 to file state taxes. Another choice is the Premier and it will cost you $139 plus $49 to file your state taxes. The last and most expensive tier is the Self-Employed costing $169 and $49 to file state taxes.

4. EY TaxChat-Best for Self-Employed

EY TaxChat is a top tax preparation service that is completed via your computer or phone and is the best for freelance income filers and small business owners. It was launched in 1986 by Ernst and Young and has a great reputation for high-quality tax services.

EY TaxChat Pros

Ability to speak with a tax preparer who will be able to help you understand the meaning of standard deduction , explain things on your state tax websites that are not so clear, or help to file your side business taxes.

, explain things on your state tax websites that are not so clear, or help to file your side business taxes. Easily send documents using your computer or electronic devices

Get paired with a professional who will be able to help you with your specific tax needs

EY TaxChat Cons

Can be pricier than other competitors

No option to speak with someone face to face

EY TaxChat Pricing

Pricing for EY TaxChat begins at $199 and will vary depending on each individual’s needs.

Cash App Taxes is a top tax preparation service that offers a fast and easy way to get your taxes done. This app was originally Credit Karma and Cash App bought out the tax service that is now Cash App Taxes. It is a fast and easy way to get your taxes filed online.

Cash App Taxes Pros

File online via your mobile device

A free base price and state tax filing fee

Get your refund two days earlier by having your refund deposited directly into your Cash App account

Offers a guarantee to get you the maximum refund possible

Cash App Taxes Cons

Not all states are able to file through Cash App Taxes

This is not the best choice for those who have more complex tax needs

Cash App Taxes Pricing

Cash App Taxes are always free no matter what your situation.

TaxSlayer originated in Agusta, Georgia in 1965 as Rhodes-Murphy & Co. It started as a tax preparation service and has changed a couple of times over the years and is now an affordable software for the average everyday tax filer.

TaxSlayer Pros

Free federal tax filing for all active duty military with no restrictions

Affordable filing options for your individual needs

Simply Free is a 100% free option for filers with simple tax situations. With this option federal tax filing is free as well as the first state filing.

TaxSlayer Cons

No early refund loan services

Not good for individuals that want free tax services with high income

TaxSlayer Pricing

TaxSlayer offers four tiers of pricing for different tax needs. Tier one is Simply Free and is for the most simple of tax returns. Tier two is the Classic which is $17.95 for federal and $36.95 for state returns. Next, is the Premium which is $37.95 for federal and $36.95 for each state return. This tier is best for tax filers with more complex tax situations. Last is the Self Employed tier. This costs $47.95 for federal and $36.95 for each state return and you will have access to a team of professionals that can answer any questions that you might have.



Liberty Tax is a tax preparation service that was founded in Virginia Beach, Virginia in 1997 and serves individuals and small businesses. In the US and Canada, there are over 2,500 branches and they have received several accolades over the years for their exemplary service.

Liberty Tax Pros

App available for remote filing

Do your own taxes online and utilize the virtual support team

Brick-and-mortar locations available for more personal filing experience

LibertyTax Cons

No free filing option for simple tax returns

Does not offer 24 hr support

Liberty Tax Pricing

Liberty Tax has a base price of 36.95 for state refunds and a tiered pricing system for federal refunds, created to fit the specific needs of each tax filer. The first tier is called Basic and will cost you $44.95. This is a good choice for those who have itemized deductions but nothing overly complex. Next, is the Deluxe which boasts all of the perks in the Basic tier with the addition of claiming income from a self-employed business, and is priced at $64.95. Lastly and the highest priced tier is the Premium for more complex tax situations and will add $89.95 to your bill.

In 1998 TaxAct was founded and has helped many individuals and businesses file their own taxes digitally, regardless of their tax situation. This online software is also equipt with many tools to make filing easy for any tax filer.

TaxAct Pros

Downloadable app to file taxes via mobile devices

Free advice available from a live tax expert

Access to free tools that make filing your taxes easier

TaxAct Cons

No physical location

Possibility of technical problems occurring with the software

TaxAct Pricing

TaxAct offers tiered pricing for various tax needs including a free file option for federal filers doing simple returns. The Deluxe and most popular tier is ideal for people with federal loans or claiming children. This package is $24.95 for federal taxes plus $44.95 for each state tax filed. Premier is next and is perfect for a filer who has investments. It is $34.95 and $44.95 per state filed. Last is the Deluxe tier for the self-employed filer who is reporting personal as well as business income. Starting at $64.95 for federal filing and $44.95 for each state filed it is the most expensive tier offered by TaxAct

Tax Software

Small business tax software assists taxpayers in preparing and filing income tax returns. They could be form-based tax software or interview-based tax software offering e-filing services, document storage, credit and deduction suggestions, and more.

Is it Worth Going to a Tax Preparer?

Tax season can be quite a headache, and many people wonder if it’s worth going to a tax preparer for help. The answer is yes! It may cost more money to hire someone for professional tax assistance, but the time and effort saved in the long run can be well worth it.

A tax preparer typically has extensive knowledge of the tax code and tax deductions such as self-employed taxes, which they can use to maximize your return or minimize what you owe if you are facing an audit. Tax preparers also have access to the latest software updates that make tax filing quicker and easier, meaning less stress for you during this busy time.

So if you’re feeling overwhelmed with managing your finances during tax season, a professional tax preparer could be just the thing to help make things simpler.

Who Should Use a Tax Preparation Service?

Any small business owner or self-employed individual who needs help filing their taxes should consider using a tax preparation service. These services can help with everything from calculating and claiming tax deductions to filing your taxes on time. They also offer expert advice and guidance that can help you minimize your tax liability and maximize your refund.

What is the best free tax software?

If you are looking for free tax help and free filing for simple tax returns then H&R Block’s free version is the best choice for you. You will not only be able to file your taxes quickly and easily online but will have access to online tax help and it is all completely free.

Which online tax service gives the biggest refund?

Turbo Tax and H&R Block come pretty close when it comes to which online service gives the biggest tax refund. This is mostly because they are both used by a lot of small business owners who can claim many different deductions on their taxes. Often they will be owed money due to overpayment of taxes as well which also pads their expected refund. Finally, both services provide a maximum refund guarantee for their services.

How much does it cost to have someone else prepare your taxes?

The cost of having someone else prepare your taxes can vary from $100 and up. Usually, it starts with how they price their services and whether they charge a flat rate or charge for individual items. Additionally, factors including your location, the complexity of your taxes, and software costs will also influence how much you will pay. More complex tax situations come with a higher price tag.

How Is a Tax Preparation Service Different From Tax Preparation Software?

While tax preparation software can help you prepare your taxes, it does not offer the same level of expertise and guidance that a professional tax preparation service can. Tax services are staffed by tax professionals who are experienced in dealing with all aspects of tax filing and have the knowledge and resources to help you get the most out of your return.

Tax services typically offer additional services like document storage and e-filing that are not available with tax preparation software. The decision to use a tax preparation service or software comes down to your needs and preferences as a taxpayer.

How long does it take for a tax preparer to do your taxes?

The time it takes for a tax preparer to complete your taxes will depend on a number of factors, including the complexity of your return and the efficiency of the tax preparation service. A professional tax preparer may be able to complete and file your taxes in as little as a few hours, or it may take several days or weeks depending on your needs and situation.

Truly, the best way to find out how long it will take for a tax preparer to do your taxes is to consult with a tax professional directly.

Should I hire a tax preparation service or use tax prep software to do it myself?

There is no right or wrong answer when it comes to whether you should use a tax preparation service or software. Both options offer benefits and drawbacks, and the right choice will depend on your personal situation, budget, and preferences.

Some factors to consider when deciding between a tax prep service and software include the level of expertise and support you need, the complexity of your taxes, and the cost. In the end, it all depends on your individual needs.

How much can a small business make before paying taxes in the US?

According to the IRS, small businesses in the US are typically required to pay taxes on any income earned above $400. Other factors that may impact your tax liabilities, such as expenses, deductions, and credits, may also affect the amount of taxes you owe.