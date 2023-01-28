What Trends May Impact Small Businesses in 2023? Our Community Shares Their Answers

Utilizing trends can help your business stay relevant and get more efficient. However, not every trend will be relevant to your business. Here are some insights to consider from the online small business community, ranging from social media to app development. You can also find tips for analyzing trends and learning how to implement them into your operations in 2023.

Learn the Most Important Social Media Trends of 2023

Social media is constantly evolving. So it’s important to keep an eye on the trends that are most relevant to the platforms you use. In this Crowdspring post, Rizza DC offers insights into some relevant social media trends for 2023.

Analyze Trends and Learn How to Apply Them to Your Business

Not every trend you come across is going to be relevant to your specific business mission or industry. So it’s important to analyze those that interest you and determine the best way to apply them. Ivana Taylor details a fun and simple process for doing just that in this DIY Marketers post.

Use YouTube to Generate Leads

Traditional lead generation strategies are still relevant for many businesses. But there are new options that may benefit businesses in select industries. For instance, this Social Media Examiner post lays out how to use YouTube to generate leads.

Focus on SEO That Counts

Google regularly updates its algorithms to better serve users. So that means that businesses must constantly adapt if they want to make the most of their SEO strategies. In this post, Erik Emanuelli lists some current Google ranking factors to focus on. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Get the Top eCommerce Website Design and Development Trends

Online shopping habits can also change dramatically from year to year. So there are relevant trends that can impact ecommerce shops as well. Read about several of them in this CLLAX post by Arjun Solanki.

Ensure Employees Are Mentally Healthy

Mental wellness is a hot topic right now, in the business world and beyond. As an employer or manager, there are a few key things you can do to help your employees and their mental health. This SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya includes several helpful tips.

Address the Common Reasons Behind App Abandonment

Mobile apps are still a huge resource and opportunity for businesses in 2023. However, you need to provide a positive experience if you want to stand out from the competition and keep users coming back. This ENO8 post by Rishi Khanna features several top reasons why users abandon apps. So you can address these common concerns in your own offerings.

Keep Up with Transpiring Web Development Trends

If you’re wondering what’s new in the world of web development for 2023, there are lots of relevant trends to explore. Check out this Decipher Zone post by Mahipal Nehra for a collection of news and notes on this subject.

Get More Efficient with Outsourced HR

Hiring is still a difficult task for many businesses. So some companies are considering the benefits of outsourcing various functions. If you’re thinking of outsourcing HR in 2023, read this SmallBiz Technology post by Becca Williams to learn about the benefits.

Find Community News in Your Rural Area

Community news is becoming increasingly difficult to find, especially in rural areas. Social media offers lots of new ways for people to reach each other. But these platforms can also make it more difficult for traditional news outlets to thrive. In this Rural Area Life post, Lisa Sicard offers tips for finding reliable news sources in these communities. And BizSugar members brought their own insights to the conversation here.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.