Do you know who the top social media influencers are? If not, you’re in for a surprise! In this article, we’ll reveal the 30 top influencers regardless of social media platform. These individuals have mastered the art of using social media to build their brands and influence others. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

What Makes a Good Influencer for Influencer Marketing Campaigns?

When looking for a social media influencer to work with on your influencer marketing campaign, it’s important to consider a few key factors. Here are five qualities of a successful influencer:

Large social media following. These influencers have the social media skills to grow a large following who hangs on their every word.

Relevance to your audience. The influencer’s followers should match up with your target audience.

Authenticity. Influencers with a genuine interest in your product or service are more likely to produce quality content and have a positive impact on your brand.

Audience engagement. The influencer should be able to produce content that elicits comments, likes, and shares from their followers.

Positive reputation. You don’t want to work with an influencer who has a history of negative or controversial posts.

Who Is the Most Popular Influencer on Social Media Platforms?

Cristiano Ronaldo, with a massive following on his social media accounts, is the most popular influencer in the world with over 493 million followers. His fame as a professional soccer player for Manchester United only adds to his influence on platforms such as Instagram.

Top Instagram Influencers

Let’s start off our top Instagram influencers list by checking out the most influential Instagram accounts overall, after Cristiano Ronaldo.

1. Kylie Jenner

@kyliejenner is first on our list of top Instagram influencers with a staggering 372 million followers. Kylie is a model, reality TV star, and entrepreneur who has parlayed her fame into a successful cosmetics line.

2. Lionel Messi

@leomessi comes in with 370 million Instagram followers of his own. He is a professional soccer player and is considered one of the best players in the world.

3. Selena Gomez

@selenagomez is a pop singer and actress with over 353 million Instagram followers. She is ahead of @therock by about 9 million followers.

Top Mom Influencers

Now let’s take a look at the top mom influencers. These are moms who have managed to turn their everyday lives into successful businesses becoming popular influencers.

4. Tammy Hembrow

@tammyhembrow has 15.8 million followers and really became popular after she posted pictures of her body transformation after giving birth. She inspired Khloe Kardashian and millions of mothers around the world.

5. Savannah Labrant

@sav.labrant became popular on social media due to her impressive photography skills. She has over 7.2 million followers on Instagram alone and can also be found on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

6. Katie Stauffer

@kcstauffer gained her popularity, and 3.2 million followers on social media because of her creative photography and really funny videos. She also discusses the daily life of a mom.

Top Travel Influencers

If you’re a travel blogger or in the travel industry, then you’ll want to check out these top travel influencers.

7. Chris Burkard

@chrisburkard is a travel influencer and professional photographer, speaker, and filmmaker who has 3.9 million followers. He focuses most on lifestyle and nature photography.

8. Murad Osmann

@muradosmann is famous for starting the “follow me” travel shot which went viral and helped him reach gain a lot of his 3.5 million followers. He likes to take photographs of exotic locations.

9. Lauren Bullen

@gypsea_lust has a travel Instagram account with 2.1 million followers which focuses on wellness travel adventures. She is also the co-founder of the Tone Studio app.

Top Health Influencers

Let’s jump into our next category of top influencers and check out three of the most influential social media health accounts.

10. Michelle Lewin

@michelle_lewin is a top health influencer and model with over 15 million followers. She has her own fitness product line and posts workouts and healthy food content across multiple social media platforms.

11. Kayla Itsines

@kayla_itsines is the Sweat app co-founder and head trainer with a social media follower count of 15.2 million followers, making it one of the most popular fitness profiles.

12. Tieghan Gerard

Tieghan Gerard is behind Half Baked Harvest (@halfbakedharvest) and has 4.8 million followers. She posts delicious whole-food recipes and photographs across her blog and social media accounts.

Top LinkedIn Influencers

When most people think of social media influencers, LinkedIn isn’t usually the platform people first think about. However, these three accounts have some of the largest followings on the platform.

13. Bill Gates

Bill Gates is the Co-Founder of Microsoft and is one of the most followed people on LinkedIn with over 36 million followers. He posts about a variety of topics from technology to philanthropy.

14. Richard Branson

Richard Branson is the founder of the Virgin Group and has over 20 million followers on LinkedIn. He posts about business, leadership, and social issues.

15. Jeff Weiner

Jeff Weiner is the CEO of LinkedIn and has over 11 million followers on the platform. He posts about business, technology, and the future of work.

Top Beauty and Fashion Influencers

Introducing our top picks for beauty and fashion influencers. If you’re a fashion blogger, you’ll want to pay attention to the fashion and lifestyle content these beauty influencers share.

16. Cole Sprouse

@colesprouse is an Instagram fashion and lifestyle influencer with 35.6 million followers. He is also a well-known actor and photographer who appeared in Cody on the Disney Channel.

17. Chiara Ferragni

@chiaraferragni is an Italian businesswoman who has 28.1 million followers. She is also a blogger and fashion designer and has The Ferragnez series streaming on Amazon Prime.

18. James Charles

James Charles is a makeup artist with a very popular YouTube channel. His channel currently has 23.8 million subscribers, which he started by posting makeup tutorials. He has won several awards for his work.

Top Lifestyle Influencers

Are you an aspiring lifestyle influencer? Then you may want to study these top influencers and learn from their success.

19. Julie Sariñana

@sincerelyjules is a top lifestyle influencer who has 7.1 million followers. She is the founder of Color Department which offers clean, cruelty-free, and non-toxic nail polish.

20. Lauren Katherine Conrad

@laurenconrad is a lifestyle influencer with 5.9 million followers, designer, and co-founder of The Little Market, which is a non-profit organization looking to help individuals in underserved communities.

21. Shonda Wagner

@shonda1020 shares fitness, food, and her lifestyle with her 2.1 million Instagram followers. She also has two additional accounts where she shares workouts and recipes, as well as her blog and YouTube channel.

Top YouTube Influencers

If you’ve been wanting to start your own YouTube channel, then you’ll definitely want to check out these popular YouTubers.

22. T-Series

T-Series was founded by Gulshan Kumar and is the top movie studio and music label in India. This channel has over 228 million subscribers and shares Bollywood and Indi-pop music videos.

23. PewDiePie

PewDiePie, aka Felix Kjellberg, is a Swedish YouTuber with more than 111 million subscribers. PewDiePie shares funny videos of current events, meme roundups, and even some gaming content, which is how his channel began.

24. Kids Diana Show

Kids Diana Show stars Diana of Ukraine and has 102 million subscribers. The channel shares content made for kids and is one of the most popular kids YouTube channels around.

Top Fitness Influencers

Interested in fitness? Then you may want to check out these top fitness influencers!

25. Sommer Ray

@sommerray is a former competitive bodybuilder and founder of IMARAÏS BEAUTY, which offers plant-based and sugar-free skin care gummies. She has over 26.8 million followers on Instagram.

26. Hannah Stocking

@hannahstocking is one of the top fitness influencers with over 23 million followers and mentions on her Instagram that she has both a Biology and Chemistry degree.

27. Jennifer Selter

@jenselter is a fitness influencer out of south Florida and has over 13.5 million followers. She shares bodybuilding tips, short workouts, lifestyle pictures, and delicious-looking food photos.

Top TikTok Influencers

TikTok may be a new social media platform, but it’s already become popular with influencers. If you’re looking to get started on TikTok, then you may want to check out these top influencers.

28. Loren Gray

@lorengray is a singer who shares dancing and lip-syncing videos with her 54.5 million followers on TikTok. She was featured in a Taylor Swift music video and landed several partnerships with large companies like Revlon, Skechers, and Hyundai.

29. Charli D’Amelio

With over 148.4 million followers, @charlidamelio is one of TikTok’s biggest stars. She grew her channel at a record pace in 2019 by sharing dance videos that became popular.

30. Khabane Lame

Last, but certainly not least, on our list is @khaby.lame. He grew his TikTok account to a jaw-dropping 151.3 million followers sharing hilarious and entertaining video reactions.

How Do Brands Choose From the Top Social Media Influencers?