According to the American Heart Association, 80% of all U.S. jobs are predominantly sedentary. With that in mind, why not get an under-desk bike to increase your physical activity? And when you take into account that they are relatively inexpensive, these under-desk bike models for 2023 are one of the best investments you can make for your health.

The U.S. National Health Services recommends adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week. For many people, this is not always possible, which is why an under-desk bike makes so much sense. With this equipment, you can easily double or even triple the 150-minute weekly requirement just at the office.

Under Desk Bike Models for 2023

If you want to buy one of these bikes, take a look at some of the best ones now available on Amazon from the top brands.

DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser

Top Pick: DeskCycle ranks at the top of all lists when it comes under desk bikes. Steel components and sealed bearing,, silent magnetic resistance of almost 40lbs, 8 levels of resistance, bi-directional flywheel, a large five-function LCD, and an app include all of its premium features.

DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser

FitDesk Under Desk Bike Pedal Machine

Runner Up: The Runner up under desk bike is from FitDesk and it has a similar design as the top pick. This bike lets you adjust the 8 levels of magnetic resistance with your feet, has a low pedal rotation height of 9.5”, an LCD monitor, and large pedals.

FitDesk Under Desk Bike Pedal Machine

LifePro Under Desk Bike

Best Value: LifePro delivers the best value for the price, build quality, and multiple exercise options. The bike has a quiet flywheel, 8 levels of resistance, and an LCD monitor. Additionally, you also get resistance bands you can strap to the U bolts and the company offers a built-in lifetime warranty and support.

LifePro Under Desk Bike

Sunny Health and Fitness Magnetic Under Desk Mini Bike Pedal Exerciser

This under-desk pedal bike from Sunny has adjustable magnetic resistance with 8 levels that works for your hands or legs. It is made of steel and weighs in at 21 lbs. An LCD monitor, non-slip pedals, and a carrying handle round out the features.

Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Exercise Bike

MagneTrainer-ER Mini Exercise Bike

Magnetic resistance lets you pedal forward and backward with 8 settings with this under-desk exercise bike. A solid steel construction with a machined flywheel and dual pully and belt system delivers smooth pedaling, The company provides a full 1-year warranty along with 30-day money-back guarantee.

MagneTrainer-ER Mini Exercise Bike

YOSUDA Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser

This magnetic drive under desk pedal bike is very quiet at only 5db. It weighs 22 pounds, has 8 adjustable resistance, 4 anti-slip rubber pads, and an LCD monitor. The company also offers free parts replacement for one year.

YOSUDA Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser

ANCHEER Under Desk Bike

Using a magnetic flywheel, this under-desk pedal bike has 8 levels of resistance that produce only 5dB of noise. You also get 2 sets of pedals, one for the arm and another for the leg, along with an LCD monitor, anti-slip rubber pads, and a triangular steel frame.

ANCHEER Under Desk Bike

Vaunn Medical Folding Pedal Exerciser

This is a no-frills pedal exerciser for your arm and legs made from a wide heavy-duty frame for increased stability. It comes assembled and you also get an LCD screen, and it has a quick folding mechanism so you can easily move it around.

Vaunn Medical Folding Pedal Exerciser

Himaly Mini Exercise Bike

Multi-level resistance, digital LCD screen, and a compact design weighing in at only 8lbs makes this bike ideal to take with you to the office or other locations. It is made from steel and hard plastic and you also get an anti-slip bottom and pedal for additional safety.

Himaly Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser



Vive Pedal Exerciser

The slim design of this bike provides pedaling for your arm and legs. At only 12.5” high it can fit under most desks and you can easily adjust the resistance. An LCD screen displays RPM, time, speed, distance and calories burned. You can also use the app to access workout videos and track your progress.

Vive Pedal Exerciser

Do Under Desk Bikes Work?

Yes, these bikes work especially the ones that provide different levels of resistance to increase the intensity.

How Man Calories Can You Burn with a Desk Bike?

This depends on the intensity, your weight, and time, but generally, you can burn 107 calories in 50 minutes.

Can You Get Intense Cardio Training with an Under Desk Bike?

Yes, you can. This can be better achieved with bikes that have a dial for multiple levels of resistance.

What to Look for When Buying an Under Desk Bike

Even the smallest amount of exercise has some benefits. If you bike under the desk daily, the cumulative effect will be noticeable. If you want to try one of these under-desk bikes, here are some of the features you should consider.

Size: Since the bike is going under your desk, make sure to measure the amount of space you have and buy the right bike accordingly.

Pedal Height: The design of the bike will dictate the pedal height. Look for low-profile designs and measure the highest point of the pedaling revolution to see if it fits under your desk comfortably.

App Connectivity: Some brands have apps with routines to get the most out of the exercise on their bike.

Stable Design: You need a stable design capable of handling the daily pedaling without moving around and shifting positions.

Weight: You want it to be heavy enough to be stable, but light enough to easily move around.

Noise Level: Get a bike that is quiet enough so it will not bother you or your co-workers in the office when you are having a conversation on the phone or in person.

LCD Screen: This will help you keep track of your exercise so you can monitor your progress.

Quality Materials: Look for steel and high-impact plastics to ensure a long life for your bike.

