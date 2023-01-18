If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Whether you’re a professional welder or a novice DIYer, you know the importance of a good welder mask. A welding mask or helmet is a piece of personal protective equipment designed to protect the eyes, face and neck from burns, sparks, and harmful light. You should never weld without wearing a helmet.

You can get what is called a passive welding helmet, which has a fixed dark lens that doesn’t change. There are also auto-darkening welding helmets, which adjust the lens tint according to the task. There are also different lens shades for different tasks, so be sure to check the recommended tint level for your project. A handy guide is available here.

What to Look for in a Welding Helmet

Here are some important features to consider when shopping for a welding helmet:

Welding Light State – This is how light or dark the welding filter is when not in use.

This is how light or dark the welding filter is when not in use. Welding Shade – Welding shades determine how light or dark the filter gets when the welding arc is struck.

Welding shades determine how light or dark the filter gets when the welding arc is struck. Sensors –

Viewing Area – You’ll need to determine how large of a viewing area you want. A larger viewing area provides more visibility to the weld and weld area, while a smaller viewing area can provide a more focused view.

You’ll need to determine how large of a viewing area you want. A larger viewing area provides more visibility to the weld and weld area, while a smaller viewing area can provide a more focused view. Safety Requirements – Make sure the helmet you choose meets the current safety requirements in your area. In the United States, welding helmets need to meet ANSI standards; in Canada the helmets need to be CSA compliant.

Welding Helmet Choices for Your Business Needs

Once you’ve determined what kind of welding helmet you need, it’s time to start shopping. We have researched specs and pored over reviews to bring you a list of the ten best welding masks we found on Amazon. We found standard-looking welding helmets and some cool welding helmets too. Many models are available in several different designs, too, so you can show off your personality with your mask.

Below are our top ten welding helmet picks from Amazon. We hope our list helps you in your search the next time you need to purchase one.

Best Welding Helmet Options on Amazon

Miller Black Digital Infinity Series Welding Helmet

Miller’s Infinity welding helmet offers a large viewing area of 13.4 sq. in. It has 4 independent arc sensors, 4 operating modes, and a comfortable, adjustable fit. This helmet also features X-Mode, which eliminates sunlight interference. This helmet is backed by a 3-year warranty.

Optrel Panoramaxx CLT Crystal Welding Helmet

Optrel is a Swiss company that makes welding equipment and accessories. Their Panoramaxx welding helmet is considered one of the best on the market. It features Crystal Lens Technology, providing the user with a detailed, high-contrast view of the welding area. The Panoramaxx also boasts a comfortable fit and panoramic field of view.

HITBOX Auto Darkening Welding Helmet

A 15 sq. in. viewing area, True Color technology, and touch control are some of the features of this cool welding mask. Additionally, it has a solar charger, so it can charge while you’re welding. 4 smart sensors provide automatic darkening, and reviewers have noted its comfort.

Jackson Safety Premium Auto Darkening Welding Helmet

This auto-darkening welding helmet comes in several bold designs, so you can look great AND be protected. Features include Jackson Safety’s patented 370 Speed Dial premium ratcheting headgear system and 4 arc sensors for great coverage. This helmet is both solar and battery-powered.

Blue Demon Trueview PANO Welding Helmet

Blue Demon is a small business that makes welding equipment and accessories. Their PANO welding helmet is lightweight, has 5 sensors, and a 360-degree viewing area. It also features auto-darkening over all 3 filters.

Sellstrom Bucket Style Passive Welding Helmet

The traditional “bucket style” design of this passive welding helmet is an industry classic. This black helmet is molded from Super Tuff nylon which is lightweight and extremely durable. It has extended head protection and a chin guard for complete protection.

TAKAFORCE Panoramic Auto Darkening Welding Helmet

Looking for an Iron Man welding helmet? Look no further! TakaForce’s auto-darkening welding helmet is designed to look like Iron Man’s mask, but it also has its share of other great features. It has a hemispherical design for a panoramic viewing area, 4 arc sensors, and sensitivity control.

Save Phace Auto Darkening Welding Helmet

Perhaps you’re more of a Spiderman person. If that’s the case, Save Phace makes this auto-darkening welder helmet, which features a 180-degree ADF holder for its impressive 23 sq. in. viewing area. Additionally, it has high-quality adjustable halo headgear, an extremely lightweight design, and an adjustable sensitivity knob.

Antra True Color Wide Shade Range Auto Darkening Welding Helmet

This welder helmet features a passive FULLTIME UV/IR filter, a double-layered auto-dimming LCD shutter, and 4 arc sensors. An optimized high-output solar panel helps extend the battery life, while the fully automatic lens eliminates flipping the hood. This helmet is said to be very lightweight and also durable.

DEKOPRO Welding Helmet

DEKOPRO’s welder helmet has been noted as being comfortable yet functional, with the added bonus of coming in several designs. It’s equipped with sensitivity and delay settings for different environments and task durations and has a 6 sq. in. viewing area.

