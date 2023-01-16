If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you work with any type of lumber, you probably already know how helpful wood planers can be. Wood planers, also called thickness planers, are woodworking machines that can trim boards to a consistent thickness throughout their length. There are different types of wood planers available, in different sizes and speeds and for different purposes.

Types of Wood Planers

Wood planers can be divided into 3 different models: handheld, benchtop, and stationary. Here are the key differences:

Handheld Planers – These are used for smaller or more intricate jobs. There are both manual and electric hand planers.

Benchtop Planers – Benchtop planers are popular among people who take their tools to job sites. They can handle larger projects than handheld planers.

Stationary Planers – These are used for larger jobs, and require space. They also can be expensive, although there are budget-friendly options out there.

From flattening to smoothing, framing to door refurbishing, a planer could quickly become one of your most useful wood tools. Fortunately, there are tons and tons of wood planers available on Amazon. That’s great news for someone who needs one in a hurry or would like to check out all the available models. To help ease that workload, we sorted through pages of different planers and curated a list of the best ones we found. Check out our list for an assist with finding your next wood planer.

Wood Planers for Your Woodworking or Construction Business

Below are 10 of the best wood planers we found on Amazon. Both electric planers and hand planers are represented, as well as various sizes and speeds. We hope our list helps you find your next wood planer for your woodworking business!

CRAFTSMAN Benchtop Planer

Craftsman’s benchtop wood planer has 15 amps of power for both hard and softwood. It has a two-knife, quick change, solid steel cutter head mounted on ball bearings, promising smooth operation and long life. There is also a vacuum port for dust collection.

CRAFTSMAN Benchtop Planer

PORTER-CABLE Hand Planer

This electric hand planer by Porter-Cable has 6 amps of power and 16,500 rpm, providing smooth cutting and material removal. It also features an overmold depth knob with 10 positive steps, 3 chamfering grooves, and an 11.5-inch cast aluminum shoe.

PORTER-CABLE Hand Planer

Amazon Basics No.4 Adjustable Universal Bench Hand Planer

Amazon Basics’ hand planer has a double-cast iron body for strength and durability and a durable steel alloy blade for precise cutting. Its impact-resistant handle has a smooth grip for comfortable handling.

Amazon Basics No.4 Adjustable Universal Bench Hand Planer

Makita 3-1/4″ Planer with Tool Case

The 6.5 amp motor on the Makita planer features a two-blade cutter head with 17,000 RPM for a smooth finish and fast stock removal. Its spring-loaded stand keeps the tool and blades protected. A tool case is also included.

Makita 3-1/4″ Planer with Tool Case

WEN 3-1/4-Inch Electric Hand Planer

WEN’s electric hand planer features a lightweight design and a 6 amp motor that can provide up to 34,000 cuts per minute. It also has 16 positive stops adjusting the cutting depth anywhere from 0 to 1/8 inches.

WEN 3-1/4-Inch Electric Hand Planer

DEWALT Two Speed Thickness Planer

This bundle from DeWalt includes one stationary 13″ planer, in/outfeed tables with fasteners, extra blades, and a dust hose adapter. It has a three-knife cutter head and a 2-speed gearbox, which allows users to change feed speed to optimize cuts per inch.

DEWALT Two Speed Thickness Planer

JET 13-Inch Benchtop Planer

The Jet benchtop planer uses a helical-style cutter head for clean cuts. It has a 2-HP 15-amp motor that turns the cutter head at 10,000 RPM. Other features of this wood planer include a cast iron bed, steel cover, and dual infeed speed control.

JET 13-Inch Benchtop Planer

Mophorn 12.5inch Thickness Planer

Mophorn’s powerful 1800W wood planer machine has 4pcs cutter blades, an all-metal workbench, and a steel floor stand. A 9000 rpm blade speed, dust exhaust interface, and crank handle for easy adjustment round out the features of this wood planer.

Mophorn 12.5inch Thickness Planer

Bosch 6.5 Amp Hand Planer

The Bosch hand planer has a 6.5 amp motor that produces 16,500 RPM, an ambidextrous lock-off release to prevent accidental activation, and a counterbalanced blade. A dust port and poly micro-V drive belt for enhanced belt durability are also great features.

Bosch 6.5 Amp Hand Planer

WEN Two-Blade Benchtop Thickness Planer

WEN’s two-blade bench planer’s 15 amp motor delivers powerful precision and 20,000 cuts per minute at a 26 feet per minute feed rate. It includes two reversible 12.5-inch SK5 blades. This corded electric planer can plane boards up to 6 inches thick and 12.5 inches wide.

WEN Two-Blade Benchtop Thickness Planer

KAKURI 42mm Woodworking Hand Plane

This Japanese-type hand planer can be used by professional carpenters or DIY woodworkers alike. Its simple-to-use design provides a razor-sharp blade that can be sharpened with a whetstone. The wooden body is durable and water resistant

KAKURI 42mm Woodworking Hand Plane

Whatever the job, there’s a wood planer out there that’s perfect for you. As always, be sure to determine what your needs are before you purchase. Consider what types of woodworking jobs you do, and buy the appropriate planer or planers. And, of course, always use safe practices when using any type of tool, especially those with sharp blades. Additionally, some of the power planers can be quite loud – it’s a good idea to use earplugs while using one.

