About Us   |   Advertise

Amazon Launches Free Creator University with Guides for Affiliates and Influencers

Published: Feb 9, 2023 by Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead In Small Business News 0
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on Flipboard
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on BizSugar
Email this Article

Entrepreneurs and the business-minded can take advantage of a free and comprehensive resource for finding information that aims to cultivate success for Amazon Associates and Influencers.

Amazon Creator University

Amazon’s Creator University provides education, video tutorials, testimonials, inspiration and more to help people build a business with Amazon. It shows you how to create your own virtual store on Amazon, plus you can share your favorite Amazon products with your social media followers and earn money every time one of them buys something you share.

amazon launches free creator university

Earning Commission Through Affiliate Links

Earning commissions by sharing affiliate links is easy with the instructions laid out in Creator University. The links can be shared in Instagram Stories, blog posts, articles, YouTube video descriptions, and more. Then every time one of your followers makes a qualifying purchase by clicking through one of the links you shared, you earn an easy commission from that purchase.

The Creator University provides plenty of advice on how to get started as well as maximize your earning opportunities.

Advice from a Successful Affiliate

Rachel Meaders is a successful commission-earning Influencer, who says the Amazon Influencer Program has changed her and her family’s life for the better. Thanks to the commissions earned, Rachel and her husband have started their own businesses and work entirely for themselves.

Rachel’s advice for aspiring creators on Amazon is to ‘just go BIG’. She adds: “Build your storefront out with idea lists for every category from the start. Remember to be posting images to your storefront as well, because your followers want to see what things look like on your table, or in your bathroom. It brings genuine energy to your content because your audience can see that you actually have the item and that it looks great in your home as well.”

Everything Creators Need in One Place

The Creator University provides information on how to share everything with your audience, as well as how to find the links you need to create content. There are also many successful Amazon Influencers who you can draw inspiration from.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.

Image: Depositphotos

More in: Comment ▼
Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead
Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a professional freelance writer and journalist based in the United Kingdom. Since 2006, Gabrielle has been writing articles, blogs and news pieces for a diverse range of publications and sites. You can read "Gabrielle’s blog here.".
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2023, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

The Ultimate Guide To Online Reviews


No, Thank You