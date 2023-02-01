Only 1 Month Left to Win a $60K Small Business Grant from Barclays

Barclays is offering up to $60,000 to small businesses willing to share their story. The Barclays Small Business Big Wins 2023 Contest is accepting applications online through February 28.

How to Enter the Barclays Small Business Big Wins 2023 Contest

Barclays is offering 60 cash prizes to businesses, starting at $2,000. The Grand Prize is worth $60,000. The company is offering a total of $255,000.

To qualify, businesses must meet the following criteria:

Be located in the U.S. and be owned by a U.S. resident who is at least 18 years of age.

Be currently open and in operation since at least January 2022.

Have fewer than 100 employees.

Have annual revenue of $5 million or less.

Must not have won any previous Barclays Small Business Contests.

To enter, eligible businesses simply fill out the form on Barclays’ website and tell the story of their small business in 500 words or less. The contest theme focuses on how small business ownership can be rewarding. So entrants should craft their stories around how business ownership allows them to live their dreams or play an important role in their communities.

Past and current entries are available to view on Barclays website. By entering, you agree to allow the company to share your story on their platforms.

Barclays Small Business Big Wins 2023 Contest Selection Process

After the February 28 deadline, a panel of judges will score all the eligible entries. Scores are based on the following criteria:

Relation to the contest theme

Responsiveness to the questions posed

Enthusiasm and passion for small business

Positive impact on other businesses or communities

Clarity

The top ten finalists then move onto a public voting period, which runs from April 1 through 10. People can vote once per day for their favorite small business entry. At the end of that period, the top vote getter receives a $60,000 cash prize. There’s also a second place prize of $40,000, a third place prize of $20,000, and seven runner up prizes of $5,000 each.

Small businesses that applied but were not awarded contest prizes may also be entered in a sweepstakes to earn smaller prizes. Around the middle of March, after the top ten finalists have been determined, all other eligible entries will be entered into a random drawing. Barclays will award 50 businesses with $2,000 cash prizes as a thanks for entering the contest.

About the Barclays Small Business Big Wins Contest

Barclays hosts the Small Business Big Wins Contest to call attention to how rewarding and impactful entrepreneurship can be.

Jill Neilson, Director of US Business Cards, Barclays US Consumer Bank said in a statement, “The current economic climate continues to create challenges for small businesses, and we recognize that innovation and capital help provide opportunities for employment and increase our quality of life. As with the past two years, we’re excited to amplify the stories told by these wonderful small businesses and provide the winners with much needed funds.”

The promotion began in 2020. And this is the third round of funding the company has offered. Past grand prize winners include the Ashland Birth Center in Ashland, Wisconsin in 2022 and Frank’s Gourmet Hot Dogs of Buffalo, New York in 2020.

