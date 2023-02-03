Ergonomic Keyboard Options for 2023

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Like lumbar pillows or large computer monitors, you might not know how useful an ergonomic keyboard can be to your work until you start using it.

Why are Ergonomic Keyboards Important for Small Businesses?

Ergonomic keyboards are particularly useful for small business owners who spend extended time on their keyboards. They are designed to reduce strain on the forearms, wrists, and hands. Additionally, the ergonomic keyboard can improve typing accuracy and efficiency, resulting in greater productivity. Investing in this keyboard can be an important step in increasing productivity and maintaining physical health.

Ready to get an ergonomic keyboard? Here are some of our top picks.

Best Ergonomic Keyboard

Check out our updated list for the perfect ergonomic keyboard for your workspace. The keyboards range from sleek two-piece designs to those with advanced Bluetooth technology.

Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard

Top Pick: This is an impressive ergonomic keyboard and mouse. The curved split keyframe eliminates the need to hunch over, reducing strain on the hands and allowing for an immediate improvement in posture. The scooped keys allow for comfortable and precise typing. The keyboard also comes with the MX Master 3S Bluetooth mouse that’s remarkably fast, precise, and quiet. Get this Logitech ergonomic keyboard and improve your productivity.

Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard

Runner Up: The Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard is one of the best ergonomic keyboards. The cushioned palm rest will keep you supported and comfortable all day long. The split keyset design and thumb scoop work allow you to enjoy precise typing in a comfortable position.

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard

Logitech K350 Wave Ergonomic Keyboard

Best Value: Give your hands a rest with the Logitech K350. It uses a unique wave design, a curved layout, and a cushioned palm rest that helps to position hands comfortably and properly on the keyboard. One tiny Logitech Unifying Receiver connects both the mouse and the keyboard to your laptop with reliable, long-range wireless technology and secure 128-bit AES encryption. This keyboard also boasts a long battery life.

Logitech K350 Wave Ergonomic Keyboard

Kinesis Advantage2 Ergonomic Keyboard

It might sound extreme, but this keyboard might literally change your life. It features cushioned palm pads and concave key wells that shorten key reach and reduce overextension so you can comfortably type for long periods. The keys are also expertly arranged to mirror the natural motion of your fingers increasing speed and comfort. The Advantage2 is designed to be plug-and-play on all major operating systems.

Kinesis Advantage2 Ergonomic Keyboard

Kensington Pro Fit Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard

Enjoy ultimate typing comfort and improved typing speeds using the Kensington wireless ergonomic keyboard that features soft non-disruptive keys, adjustable tit positions for comfort, natural wrist and forearm alignment, and the spill-proof keys are also super easy to clean. It also features a three-mode power-saving switch so you choose between 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and off for the best battery life.

Kensington Pro Fit Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard

This Microsoft ergonomic keyboard is specially designed to provide exceptional comfort. It has an ergonomically tested palm rest and an improved cushion for natural wrist posture. Be more productive with built-in shortcuts that include emojis, dedicated keys for office 365, easy media controls, and a dedicated numbers pad. It is also wired for reliable speed and accuracy.

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard

Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard

This keyboard is designed for business use. It comes with a cushioned palm rest that promotes a neutral wrist position and the split ergonomic design encourages natural hand movement and position. Get this keyboard for ultimate comfort and to increase your typing speed.

Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard

Perixx Periboard-612 Ergonomic Split Keyboard

This ergonomic keyboard is available in two options – wired and wireless. Both options feature an ergonomic split-key design with an integrated palm rest that provides great support to your wrists and releases median nerve pressure. The tactile responsive keys give a satisfying typing feeling and decrease mistyping. You can also choose between Bluetooth and a wireless 2.4 GHz connection at the bottom of the keyboard.

Perixx Periboard-612 Ergonomic Split Keyboard

Perixx Periboard-535RD Wired Ergonomic Mechanical Split Keyboard

The 535RD is a full-size ergonomic mechanical keyboard with a split-key design and a curved frame that promotes better posture by helping to position the arms and wrists in the most natural typing position. This wired keyboard also features programmable keys and adjustable wrist rest and is compatible with Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11, Linux, and Mac OS X.

Perixx Periboard-535RD Wired Ergonomic Mechanical Split Keyboard

ProtoArc Backlit Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard

Type confidently and naturally with ProtoArc EK01. This ergonomic split keyboard comes with cushioned palm rest and responsive scissor keys that reduces wrist strain, keeping you comfortable and productive. This wireless keyboard also allows you to connect up to 3 devices via Bluetooth or a 2.4G USB receiver. The gentle white LED backlight will enable you to keep on typing even in dimly lit environments.

ProtoArc Backlit Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard

What to Look for When Buying Ergonomic Keyboards

There are tons of ergonomic keyboards out there, but how do you sift through the bells and whistles to get the best one? Here are a few factors to consider.

Ergonomic design: Make sure your preferred keyboard supports a natural posture and reduces stress on your arms, wrists, and hands. Angled key layout, split design, adjustable height and tilt, and palm rest and some of the features to look out for.

Make sure your preferred keyboard supports a natural posture and reduces stress on your arms, wrists, and hands. Angled key layout, split design, adjustable height and tilt, and palm rest and some of the features to look out for. Adjustability: A good keyboard should provide you to tinker with the angle, height, and tilt for the most comfortable typing position.

A good keyboard should provide you to tinker with the angle, height, and tilt for the most comfortable typing position. Keyboard layout : A curved or split layout can help you type faster and also helps to reduce wrist strain.

: A curved or split layout can help you type faster and also helps to reduce wrist strain. Connectivity: The ergonomic keyboards come in both wired and wireless options. The wireless options provide more flexibility but may require charging and battery replacement.

The ergonomic keyboards come in both wired and wireless options. The wireless options provide more flexibility but may require charging and battery replacement. Programmable keys: Some ergonomic keyboards come with programmable keys that you can customize by adding shortcuts that streamline your workflow and make your life easier.

