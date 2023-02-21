If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Having a designated space to do your sewing is extremely helpful – it allows you a specific place to do your work and keep your tools. A sewing table serves this exact purpose – it’s a table, usually with storage of some kind, that has a place for a sewing machine and ample tabletop space to work. Sewing tables come in lots of different sizes and materials, and some with extras like storage cabinets, hydraulic lifts, etc.

The Best Sewing Table – 10 Choices for Your Business

Finding a sewing table is fairly easy, but finding the one that’s right for you is a different story. We combed through Amazon’s selection of sewing tables and found our picks for the 10 best options. We hope you find our list helpful in your search for a great sewing table for your business.

Top 10 Sewing Tables on Amazon

When shopping for a sewing table, consider the amount of space you have, whether you want storage compartments, and how much you’d like to spend. Our list features tables of various sizes and materials and in different price ranges. Check out our picks below:

South Shore Artwork Sewing Table with Storage Drawers

Top Pick: Our top pick checked all the boxes for a great sewing table. South Shore’s table’s surface is scratchproof and water-resistant, so you won’t have to worry about damaging it while you work. There is a large tabletop area, plus 1 sliding shelf with removable dowels, 3 drawers, and 1 large sliding shelf.

This table measures 23.75″D x 58.25″W x 30″H and is made from laminated particle board with a white finish.

South Shore Artwork Sewing Table with Storage Drawers

Buy on Amazon

Sew Ready Comet Sewing Table

Runner Up: Our runner up features a drop-down platform, allowing you to align your sewing machine base height to the tabletop height. Its heavy gauge steel construction ensures durability and longevity, while its modern design makes it an attractive part of the room. The table also has storage – a folding side shelf, a cloth drawer, 2 right shelves, and a lower storage shelf. It measures 23.5″D x 56.75″W x 30″H and comes with 6-floor levelers for stability.

Sew Ready Comet Sewing Table

Buy on Amazon

COSTWAY Sewing Table

Best Value: You can adjust the lift on this table to 6 different positions, so you can find what’s most comfortable for you. It’s 46″D x 23.5″W x 30″H and made from white engineered wood with a white, powder-coated finish. The frame is made from heavy-duty steel.

This affordable sewing table also has a large work surface and a lower storage shelf.

COSTWAY Sewing Table

Buy on Amazon

Giantex Folding Sewing Table

This space-saving and affordable sewing table has 3 hidden storage bins, 1 interior shelf, 1 side cabinet and a spacious tabletop. It has a modern design and is made from white engineered wood. Also, you can fold this table into a cabinet when not in use, which is very convenient if you’re short on space. There are casters for easy mobility and the table is 20″D x 62.5″W x 29.5″H.

Giantex Folding Sewing Table

Buy on Amazon

Arrow Tasmanian Kangaroo Folding Sewing Table

Arrow’s Kangaroo sewing table has a manual lift that lets you go between the free arm and flatbed sewing positions. It has locking industrial casters for stability and easy mobility and flips up for convenient storage. Its tabletop is also sturdy and large for lots of space to work.

The table’s total dimensions are 12″D x 24″W x 28.5″H. It is made from acrylic materials and has a white finish.

Arrow Tasmanian Kangaroo Folding Sewing Table

Buy on Amazon

Arrow Laverne & Shirley Sewing and Quilting Table

While pricey, the Laverne & Shirley table by Arrow is both beautiful and functional. It features a rear quilt leaf, a built-in ironing station, a cutting mat, and 4 drawers of dedicated storage for sewing notions and accessories. This sewing table measures 43.5″D x 55″W x 29.25″H and has a 3-position hydraulic lift. It is made from teak.

Arrow Laverne & Shirley Sewing and Quilting Table

Buy on Amazon

TUFFIOM Sewing Machine Table

A foldable leaf adds even more workspace to this ergonomically designed sewing table, which measures 23.5″D x 57″W x 29.5″H. It has storage, two open racks and one unwoven fabric drawer to store sewing supplies and accessories. The sewing machine platform can adjust to 6 different positions. It is also said to be very sturdy and easy to clean.

TUFFIOM Sewing Machine Table

Buy on Amazon

Best Choice Products Folding Sewing Table

If you’re short on space, this sewing table might be your answer. Its small form factor allows it to fit easily in most spaces, plus it folds up into a cabinet. Measuring 46″D x 46″W x 31″H when extended, this table has a designated spot for yarn, pins, scissors, and materials in 2 rows of pegs, 2 bins, 1 large interior shelf, and a large tabletop space. It is made from MDF wood with metal hinges.

Best Choice Products Folding Sewing Table

Buy on Amazon

Arrow Christa Sewing Cabinet with Manual Lift

Like all of its furniture, Arrow’s Christa sewing table was designed to have a small footprint. The Christa table is a full-sized workstation featuring a 2-position manual sewing lift that will accommodate sewing machines weighing up to 45 lbs. And at just 56.5″W x 22.625″D x 29.375″H when closed, it can easily fit in most workspaces.

A rear quilt leaf and a right side leaf both expand to give you even more working space. Sturdy material and industrial-grade casters ensure smooth mobility and easy storage.

Arrow Christa Sewing Cabinet with Manual Lift

Buy on Amazon

Studio Designs Mobile Height Adjustable Sewing Table

This table has wire mesh drawers and a bottom shelf for storage. There are knobs that adjust the height of the table which, when fully extended, measures 36″D x 58.75″W x 39.25″H. A powder-coated frame and 6-wheel casters ensure durability and mobility.

Studio Designs Mobile Height Adjustable Sewing Table

Buy on Amazon

