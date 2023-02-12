Corporate gifting is an excellent way to connect with your clients beyond the conference room, but the gifts you offer may depend on your brand archetype.

How to Pick Gifts that Match Your Brand

It can also be difficult to dedicate enough time to identify the ideal gift for each unique client, but corporate gifting service Regards might be able to help. Working with design agency Nowsourcing, Regards have created a helpful infographic which not only underlines the importance of corporate gifting, but also helps you understand how the dynamic of your relationship with your clients determines what kind of gift you should offer them.

Understanding Your Brand Archetype

As explained in further detail in the Regards infographic, there are 12 major kinds of personalities which can be assigned to your brand. By aligning your brand with a particular archetype, you can present your brand as a relatable personality. Your brand personality can then inform the presentation and voice of your brand, and will influence the kind of corporate gifts that will make the best on-brand impact.

Aligning with an archetype is important as – according to research conducted by Regards – 63% of customers dislike generic ads and brand messaging. They also discovered that 90% of customers find personalization more appealing, while the same percentage want brands that are real and authentic.

Benefits of Brand Archetypes

Regards say pairing corporate gifts with brand archetypes can ‘create instantaneous connections’ and even lead to greater sales. The company found that 68% of people who received memorable corporate gifts said that it strengthened their relationship with the brand.

A massive 80% of customers said that they would do business with a brand following a personalized experience, which included a corporate gift that matched-up with the brand’s archetype.

Constant gifting throughout the year can create lasting loyalty. It can also develop new leads and help build a brand ambassadorship that is fast becoming one of the most effective forms of influencer marketing and social proof.

