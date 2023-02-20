If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Crafting requires creativity, patience, and a lot of supplies. Sewing notions, small beads, material – there’s an endless list of crafting supplies that can easily get lost or disorganized. This is where craft cabinets come in. Varying in style from utilitarian carts to decorative furniture, craft cabinets can help keep your supplies together, organized, and all in one place. Some craft cabinets combine a table and storage, giving you an extra bit of space for working.

Craft Cabinet Options for Your Business

You can find a lot of craft cabinets for sale online. We did some digging for you and came up with the 10 best options we found on Amazon. These range in size and style, so whether you need a table/cabinet combination or a smaller cabinet for keeping small items, you’re bound to find what you’re looking for if you check out our picks below.

Ten Great Craft Organizer Cabinets on Amazon

Sauder Wooden Craft Cabinet

Top Pick: American company Sauder makes beautiful and functional storage cabinets like our top pick – the wooden craft cart on wheels. Besides a large tabletop space, this cabinet also has a drop-leaf that folds up for even more workspace. Behind the roll-open door are two storage bins and a hidden shelf for a sewing machine. There are also 2 additional shelves on the back of it for extra storage. This cabinet measures 21.13″D x 44.13″W x 8.69″H and is made from oak wood with a Washington cherry finish.

SewingRite Sewing and Craft Cabinet with Fold-Out Table

Runner Up: Our second-place pick for craft cabinets on Amazon is this multipurpose unit by SewingRite. It provides multiple shelves of varying sizes to accommodate all types of crafting supplies, plus a fold-out table that can hold a small sewing machine, a laptop, or simply be used for project work.

The cabinet is made from engineered wood and alloy steel and has a birch-colored finish. Its dimensions are 11.75″D x 24.5″W x 58.5″H.

Best Choice Products Folding Sewing Table and Craft Cabinet

Best Value: Our best value pick is perfect for the sewer or crafter who’s short on space. This cabinet/table combination has a designated spot for yarn, pins, scissors, and materials in 2 rows of pegs, as well as 2 bins, 1 large interior shelf, and a large tabletop space. And it folds up into a side table when not in use – a convenient way of giving it a second use!

This item measures 16″D x 23″ W x 29.5″H when open and is made from MDF wood. It has metal hinges, a magnetic lock door, and wheel casters for easy moving.

Honey Can Do 12-Drawer Rolling Craft Storage

This rolling craft storage cabinet allows you to take your project anywhere. It has 12 drawers in 2 different sizes to hold different types of materials and supplies, as well as a sturdy tabletop for working. It’s got a chrome frame with wheels and semitransparent drawers. Total dimensions are 25.3″ L x 15.2″ W x 32.1″ H.

Sew Ready Craft Storage Armoire

This Sew Ready armoire style vertical cabinet has a fold-out table and lots of shelves. The swing-out leg has a caster on it, which supports the fold-out table. This cabinet measures 12″D x 24.5″W x 58.5″H and is made from PVC, metal, and plastic.

Kangaroo Bandicoot Sewing and Quilting Cabinet

The highlight of this cabinet is its 3-position hydraulic sewing lift for free arm and flat bed sewing. It also has a dual shelving unit, 10 thread spool holders on each door, and several other compartments.

When closed, you can store this craft cabinet out of site, or use it as a piece of furniture, as its design allows it to blend right in with décor. It is made from engineered wood in a teak finish and measures 17.38″D x 30.38″W x 30.88″H.

VIVOHOME Folding Sewing Craft Table

For another foldable option, check out this craft storage cabinet by VIVOHOME. When it is extended, the dimensions are 46″x16″x31″, and it can be folded to 23″x16″x31.” Its features include lockable swivel wheels, 3 hidden bins, and 1 shelf in the folding cabinet for storage. This cabinet is made from particle board, alloy metal, and plastic.

HYGGEHAUS Craft Organizer & Storage Cabinet

This smaller option is meant for keeping your tiny crafting supplies organized and all in one place. It has 24 drawers of varying sizes to accommodate measuring tape, beads, scissors, needles – and much more. Hyggehaus promises excellent and durable craftsmanship and backs its products with a 5-year warranty. This wooden organizer is 4″D x 12.5″W x 14.5″H and is attractive enough to keep on display.

IRIS USA 44 Drawer Stackable Craft Storage Cabinet

This plastic craft cabinet is more utilitarian than decorative, but it certainly serves its purpose. It has 44 drawers – 12 large and 32 small – to keep your smaller items together, and is built to be stackable with other IRIS USA craft cabinets if needed. It is made from 100% recycled plastic material and measures 7″D x 19.5″W x 15.5″H.

Arrow Dingo Kangaroo Sewing and Craft Organizer Cabinet

Last but definitely not least on our list is another Arrow cabinet. When opened all the way, this large cabinet measures 46″W x 40.5″D x 34.5″H, and it can be folded down to 46″W x 21″D x 35″H. It has 7 small drawers, 1 medium drawer, and 1 large drawer, plus a folding leaf for even more workspace.

