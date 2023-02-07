50 Creative Business Ideas to Start in 2023

Creativity is an essential skill for every entrepreneur. But some businesses require even more creative ideas and energy on a daily basis. If you’re interested in starting your own business and love using this skill set, here are some of the best creative business ideas to consider.

Do you have a creative small business idea?

Successful creative business ideas are those that highlight your skills while also serving an important need for customers. Here are some top qualities that lead to a successful business in a creative field:

You’re more likely to feel inspired by topics that interest you. So focus on business ideas you feel passionate about. A strong need: Others also have to be interested in your products or service. Research your target market to make sure your offering appeals to people other than you.

Top Creative Small Business Ideas

If you’re looking for a creative business idea to start in 2023, here are several popular options to consider.

1. Web Design Business

Web design is an in-demand service that requires creative ideas and an eye for design. Work with clients to create custom designs or offer templates that people can buy and install themselves.

2. App Developer

There are tons of creative apps to build a business around. You can offer app design services to other businesses or create your own app and sell it or offer in-app purchases.

3. Photography Business

Photographers can make a living by photographing events, portraits, landscapes, or still-life scenes. Once you have the equipment you need to start a photography business, practice your craft, and start booking clients.

4. Art Gallery

Open a gallery space and start displaying your own works or those from other respected artists in your area.

5. Interior Designer

If you love interior design, work with clients in your area to create spaces they love. This business idea comes with low startup costs and can even be run from your own home.

6. Landscape Designer

Small business owners who love spending time outside can offer landscape design services to create unique outdoor spaces for local clients.

7. Craft Business

Create unique handmade products and sell them at local craft fairs or online marketplaces like Etsy. Learn how to start a craft business and how to start an Etsy shop before getting started.

8. Food Truck Business

Food trucks serve unique food items at local events. This can be a lucrative business idea for someone in the food industry who wants to create a unique menu.

9. Art Supply Store

As an art supply store owner, you get to carry various art supplies that you use in your own projects, from paint to craft materials.

10. Secondhand Shop

Thrift stores have to find creative ways to display and sell used goods. Learn how to open a second-hand shop in your community here.

11. E-commerce Store

There are tons of unique niches for an e-commerce business. Successful businesses in this niche often design their own products or develop creative materials to promote them.

12. T-Shirt Business

T-shirt design is a popular online niche for anyone with a passion for printing and graphic design. Learn how to start a t-shirt business with just a few steps.

13. Personal Stylist

Fashionable entrepreneurs can get creative while helping clients maximize their wardrobes and pick out the perfect outfits.

14. Tattoo Artist

Tattoo shops can be the perfect business idea for creatives. You’ll just need to learn how to start a tattoo business and get all the necessary materials and permits first.

15. Social Media Marketing Business

If you want to start an online creative business, help other companies manage their social media accounts with unique campaigns, visuals, and content.

16. Logo Designer

Work with clients to spruce up their existing business or successfully launch a new business with the right logo.

17. Event Planning Business

Event planners help clients design and execute weddings, corporate events, and fundraisers. Use your creativity for everything from budgeting to balloon art.

18. Music Teacher

Use your creativity to share music with students. Offer private lessons or post educational content online.

19. Author

Writing a book requires tons of creativity, no matter what genre or writing style. If you’re interested in this option, first learn how to become a better writer. Then look for a publisher or consider self-publishing. There are tons of places to publish your business ebook online and off.

20. Dance Studio

Teach others in your area how to move and express themselves with classes and private lessons.

21. Event Entertainer

If you play an instrument, make art, or even create balloon art, offer your services as an event entertainer in your area.

22. Subscription Box Service

Subscription boxes require creativity to curate each month. Learn how to start a subscription business here.

23. Makeup Artist

Makeup artistry is one of the best small business ideas for creatives in the beauty industry.

24. Hair Stylist

You can also offer hair styling services, or even combine this with a makeup or spa business.

25. Jewelry Business

Make or design your own jewelry and sell it online or in retail stores. Once you learn how to start a jewelry business, there are nearly endless options.

26. Cake Decorator

Decorate cakes for special events or photo shoots to express creativity through food.

27. Digital Martketing Service

Start a consulting business where you help businesses come up with creative marketing and advertising campaign.

28. Social Media Influencer

Create your own social media presence, build a following, and then partner with brands you love to bring sponsored content to your audience.

29. Video Producer

Help brands produce video content, or create your own videos and post them online.

30. Food Blogger

Create unique recipes and post them on your blog, or write cookbooks that people can purchase.

31. Clothing Designer

Start your own fashion line full of unique clothing you’d wear in your own life.

32. Greeting Card Designer

Use your art skills to design greeting cards and sell them online or at local markets and gift stores.

33. Woodworking Business

If you love making things by hand, start a woodworking business to craft unique furniture and decor.

34. Embroidery Business

If you can embroider, either create a line of embroidered products or offer custom embroidery to potential clients.

35. Quilt Business

Quilting requires lots of skill and patience, but you can create beautiful products to sell.

36. Gift Shop

Open a local gift shop where you curate unique products for local customers. This requires a larger initial investment than many online and service businesses, but it can be a great business idea for those interested in retail.

37. Gift Wrapping Service

Help shoppers wrap gifts around the holidays or for special occasions. You can either learn how to start a gift wrapping service on its own or add it to another business like a gift shop.

38. Sticker Business

Once you learn how to start a sticker business, you can either sell your own designs or offer custom printing for other businesses.

39. Pottery Business

Make your own ceramics to sell, like mugs, bowls, and custom sculptures.

40. Calligraphy Service

Hone your calligraphy skills and create custom lettering for signs and invitations.

41. Affiliate Marketer

Start a blog, newsletter, or social media accounts and build a following. Then you can partner with related brands that offer affiliate programs to earn a commission whenever someone buys something through one of the links in your content.

42. Travel Blogger

If you love to write and travel, learn how to start a travel blog and start creating content about your trips that may benefit others.

43. Custom Illustrator

Those who love to draw can offer custom portraits or artwork for customers. For example, you may provide pet owners with drawings of their dogs and cats.

44. Painter

Those who love to paint can sell original works or prints online. Or you may work with an art dealer in your area to sell directly to galleries or collectors.

45. Inventor

Coming up with new product ideas requires tons of creativity. You can either launch and sell products with your own small business or license them to other brands.

46. Candle Business

Create candles from raw materials and sell them online or through local gift shops. Learn how to start a candle business here.

47. Soap Maker

Or you could learn how to start a soap business and offer personal care products instead.

48. YouTube Creator

Upload creative videos to YouTube and earn money through ad revenue, brand partnerships, or by offering your own merchandise.

49. Upcycling Business

Determine how to start an upcycling business using items you already have or find at secondhand shops. Then turn them into something unique and sell them.

50. Florist

Create beautiful bouquets or floral designs to sell in a local shop or install at special events.

What is the most profitable small business for creative entrepreneurs?

Profitability greatly depends on the skills and interests of the business owner, along with other factors like location and competitors. However, many online and mobile businesses come with low startup costs and high profitability potential. For example, a mobile app designer can earn high profits quickly.

What creative business can you start from nothing?

There are so many businesses you can start with just a phone or computer. Launch your own blog, start a business as a social media influencer, or offer social media management services to other businesses.

What are the top growing small businesses in 2023?

Many online and mobile service businesses are growing quickly in 2023. For example, website development and digital marketing are in high demand. However, home service businesses like cleaning services or property managers can also be profitable.