Personalized Business Card Holder Options for You on Amazon

Business card holders are convenient items to keep your business cards organized and on hand. They come in different materials and styles, most commonly desktop holders and wallet-style holders. And they don’t just have to hold business cards. You can keep credit cards, ID cards, or other items of that size in them as well.

Did you know you can get a custom business card holder with a person or business name? A personalized business card holder would make a great gift idea for a business owner you know. Or, pick one up for yourself and keep your cards where you need them in your pocket or on your desk.

Amazon has a lot of great business card options that can be customized. We looked through them all and found our 12 favorites. Use the list below as a guide to finding the best-personalized business card holder for yourself or as a gift. These products range in material and price – there are leather business card holders, ones made from metal, and more. There are also business card holders for desks, which are nameplates with a business card holder built in. You’re sure to find something you like!

Check out our favorite customizable business card holders from Amazon:

Personalized Office Name Plate for Desk with Card Holder

Top Pick: Our top pick is a desk name plate with a card holder built in. It is made from genuine wood with your choice of walnut, maple, or cherry, with a black brass nameplate. The nameplate size is approximately 2″ x 8″. Choose from 4 font styles and add up to 2 lines of text.

Personalized Silver Business Card Case

Runner Up: You can’t go wrong with a classic, and this brushed silver card holder is a classic. It has a button closure to keep it from popping open and measures 3 11/16″ x 2 5/16″ x 5/16″. You have several personalization options, including font style and front/back engraving.

Luggage Credit Card Business Card Holder Case

Best Value: This unique and inexpensive business card holder looks like a little suitcase and comes in 5 color options. It’s made from aluminum alloy, measures 3.94 x 2.56 x 0.59 inches in size and has a push-button open. You can have 1 line of text in 11 different font options. This would make a really great gift.

Daylor Faux Leather Custom Business Card Holder

This stylish brown faux leather holder measures 2 1/2″ x 3 3/4″ and holds 10 business cards. You can add up to 4 lines of custom text in several available fonts.

Personalized Leatherette Business Card Case

Measuring 3 13/16″ x 2 1/2″ x 9/16″, this black and silver card holder comes boxed and ready to gift! It has a magnetic closure and holds about 12 business cards.

Personalized Blue & Silver Business Card Case

This blue leatherette case has a metal frame inside that holds up to 12 business cards and keeps the edges sharp. The magnetic fold-down flap can be engraved in black lettering with 11 font choices. The case measures 3 3/4” x 2 1/2” x 1/2” and comes in a gift box.

Personalized Desk Name Plate with Card Holder

This solid wood nameplate has a card holder slot and an aluminum plate. The base is 2″ x 8″ and you can choose a gold or silver plate. You can add up to 2 lines of text and can select from numerous fonts.

Personalized Black & Silver Business Card Case Holder

You can personalize this card holder with initials and an optional secret message on the inside. It’s 3.75″ x 2.5″, has a snap closure, and is made from carbon fiber. There are multiple fonts from which to choose.

Daylor Engraved Glass Business Card Holder

This beautiful desktop card holder is made from glass and etched with the personalization of your choice. It measures 2.5″h X 4″w X 2″d and has up to 2 lines available for your custom text.

Custom Wood Business Card Holder

A spacious design allows this natural walnut wood card holder can fit more than 50 business cards. It measures 1.73″h x 4.92″w x 1.18″ and has an anti-slip bottom.

Personalized Rosewood Folding Business Card Holder

This business card holder folds down or stands upright. It is made from rosewood and is 4″ x 2-1/2″ x 1/2″. You can personalize up to 3 lines with a 30-character maximum, and there are 15 fonts to choose from.

Leather Stainless Steel Custom Business Card Holder

Available in 7 colors, this card holder features a stainless steel engraving area. You can choose from 11 font styles and add 1 line of custom text. The case holds about 20 business cards and is about 3.74″ x 2.3″.

