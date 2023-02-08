Custom License Plate Frames to Promote Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

When you buy a vehicle from a dealership, there’s almost always a license plate frame already on the car with the dealer’s name and info. Why do they do that? Advertising, of course! And it’s not just for car dealerships. Any business owner can use this inexpensive and effective marketing tactic.

Getting a license plate frame customized with your business’s name on it gets hundreds of eyes on it every day. A well-made, eye-catching license plate holder can be a long-lasting mobile billboard, and it’s easy to get one. With that being said, however, it’s important to know what to look for.

Firstly, be sure to choose a license plate frame that complies with any state laws regarding what needs to be visible on your plate. Second, be sure to get a frame that will stand up to the elements, so it won’t easily crack or fade. Finally, as always, when getting something customized, be sure to communicate exactly what it is you want, and get a proof if possible.

We’ve done some of the research for you and came up with a list of ten great custom license plate frame options online. Take a look through our picks, and have fun getting yourself a custom license plate frame with your business name.

Custom Laser Engraved License Plate Frame

Top Pick: Our top pick comes in 2 different types of frames – A and B. The types are determined by where the registration stickers are placed on the license plate, you can choose the type that won’t hide your stickers.

This custom license plate frame is made from stainless steel and uses laser engraving for text. It is available in 5 different colors, and the seller will provide a digital proof for you to approve before the work is completed.

Custom Laser Engraved License Plate Frame

Buy on Etsy

Speedy Pros Custom License Plate Frame

Runner Up: This license plate holder has 8 color options and 2 holes pre-drilled for easy installation. According to the manufacturer, they are specially treated against UV, humidity and water so they will not rust or fade. Text can be put on both the top and the bottom of this frame.

Speedy Pros Custom License Plate Frame

Buy on Amazon

2-Pack Custom License Plate Frame

Best Value: The best value we found is this pack of 2 frames with 9 different colors and dozens of fonts to choose from. The plates are made from anodized aluminum, which is rust-resistant and can withstand weather and other elements. The plates come with stainless steel screws, screw caps and screw covers.

2-Pack Custom License Plate Frame

Buy on Amazon

Stainless Steel Custom License Plate Frame

This license plate frame is made from high-quality stainless steel and is available in 4 colors. Your custom text is laser engraved on the frame, meaning it will last a long time. The frame fits all standard USA license plates.

Stainless Steel Custom License Plate Frame

Buy on Etsy

Personalized 4 Hole Chrome Laser Engraved License Plate Frame

Laser engraving with black text and your choice of background color will make your business name stand on this chrome plate frame. It has 4 predrilled holes for easy mounting and comes with free decorative screw caps. The seller offers a free digital proof, and recommends this holder for certain US states, with a different option for other states.

Personalized 4 Hole Chrome Laser Engraved License Plate Frame

Buy on Amazon

Custom License Plate Frame Holder

Choose from 18 frame colors, 20 fonts, and more than 20 font colors for this license plate frame – that’s a lot of customization options! The frames are lightweight, anti-rust aluminum and come with 2 predrilled holes.

Custom License Plate Frame Holder

Buy on Amazon

Customized Heavy Duty License Plate Frame

This Etsy shop offers laser and vinyl print options on their durable zinc metal license plate holders. They are available in 4 colors, with numerous fonts to choose from. The frames come with 2 holes pre-drilled to perfectly fit any vehicle.

Customized Heavy Duty License Plate Frame

Buy on Etsy

Bell Automotive Make your Message License Plate Frame

Here’s a DIY option – this plate holder is blank, but comes with 134 letters, numbers, spaces, and icons to create your own custom license plate frame. It is made from durable black plastic and fits standard US and Canada-sized plates.

Bell Automotive Make your Message License Plate Frame

Buy on Amazon

Various Patterns Personalized License Plate Frame

This plate holder comes in several different pattern options as well as solid colors, so you can really let your personality show. The frame is made from durable, rust-resistant aluminum and is safe for car washes. This seller guarantees 100% satisfaction or your money back.

Various Patterns Personalized License Plate Frame

Buy on Etsy

Custom Personalized Crystal License Plate Frame

Add some sparkle to your vehicle with this license plate frame with tiny colored crystals. The crystals are available in several exciting colors, and text can be printed on the top and bottom. This is a standard-sized plate made from Polycarbonate, and it comes with screws and mounting hardware.

Custom Personalized Crystal License Plate Frame

Buy on Etsy

