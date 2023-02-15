If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

People take tote bags everywhere – grocery stores, the beach, gyms, picnics – you name it! So what better way to get your business name out there than getting some customized tote bags? Amazon and Etsy both have a large assortment of shops that make custom tote bags, with various styles, sizes, and prices available.

Tote bags come in different materials – usually cotton canvas, but there are some made from polypropylene, burlap, paper, and more. They also come in varying sizes. But the best part about tote bags is that they’re reusable. This makes them a smart giveaway item for your customers. Not only can they reuse their tote when they shop at your store, but they’ll also likely be using it in other public places too. And every time they do, your business name is getting seen!

When ordering custom tote bags, be sure to communicate with the seller and fill out all forms accurately. This will ensure the seller knows what you want and you know what you’ll be getting. If possible, ask for a proof – a digital image of exactly what the bag will look like with your design on it.

We’ve scoured Amazon and Etsy for the best places to get customized tote bags for your business. We looked at customer reviews, average turnaround time, discounts for bulk orders, and, of course, good quality. If you’re considering getting some custom-printed tote bags and giving them to customers, employees, or just for yourself, this list should be your starting point.

Custom Tote Bags for Your Customers to Promote Your Business

Get customized tote bags for your customers, your team, or promotional events, and get your name out there in the public eye. You’re sure to find something that suits your needs and tastes with our list of custom tote bags for your business.

Logo Cotton Canvas Tote Bags

This Etsy store offers full-color logo and/or text printing on its totes. They are sold in quantities of 10 up to 500, with a discount given for bulk purchases. The totes are made from 12 oz. cotton canvas and measure 15×15.8 inches. Previous customers of this store rave about the high-quality bags and printing.

Logo Cotton Canvas Tote Bags

Buy on Etsy

Custom Text Bags in Bulk

Choose from single or double-sided printing on this tote bag, which can be customized with text, a logo, or both. The bag is about 15″ x 16″ and is made from cotton. It also has reinforced textured handles for improved durability. This seller has coupon codes offering discounts for purchasing more bags.

Custom Text Bags in Bulk

Buy on Etsy

Personalized Custom Tote Bags

These bags are available in an assortment of colors, and they fold up into the attached mini-pouch! You can get your name or logo on both this polyester tote and its pouch, and you can pick from several quantity options. The bags measure about 15″ x 15″ and, though they do note the long turnaround time, customers report the bags are good quality.

Personalized Custom Tote Bags

Buy on Amazon

Custom Polyester Tote Bags

While slightly smaller than some of the others on our list, these bags have zippered closures and inside pockets, which is rare for a tote bag! You can choose from a wide assortment of bag colors, though the straps on all of them are black. You can also choose the bag size, font style and colors, and quantity. This bag is sold in quantities of up to 20.

Custom Polyester Tote Bags

Buy on Amazon

Canvas Tote Bags with Your Custom Text or Logo

These bags come in 2 styles – tri-color and solid color, with several color options for both. The solid color bags are 15″ x 16,” while the tri-color ones are slightly smaller at 15″ x 15.” They’re made from cotton canvas, and there is no limit to the quantity you can order.

Canvas Tote Bags with Your Custom Text or Logo

Buy on Etsy

DISCOUNT PROMOS Reusable Heavy Duty Tote Bag

These tote bags are made from non-woven polypropylene, a durable and long-lasting material. The bags are 15″ x 14″ and have long handles and a bottom gusset for extra carrying strength. They come in several colors and are sold in packs of 10, 20, or 100. Discount Promos is a company that specializes in bulk customized items.

DISCOUNT PROMOS Reusable Heavy Duty Tote Bag

Buy on Amazon

Custom Canvas Tote Bags

These 8 oz cotton canvas bags come in bundles of up to 1000! The bags are about 14×16 inches and can be customized with your logo, name, image, or all three! Customers of this seller rave about the high quality and great communication.

Custom Canvas Tote Bags

Buy on Etsy

Bulk Custom Tote Bags

Get a bulk order discount when you order larger quantities of this tote bag. The bags are made from heavy-duty cotton canvas and measure about 15″ x 15″ with a gusseted bottom. The seller uses digital printing to get bright and lasting results and will print your artwork in full color. They also offer free proof, and there is a discount for bulk orders, as well as free shipping on more than 5 bags.

Bulk Custom Tote Bags

Buy on Etsy

DISCOUNT PROMOTIONS Reusable Canvas Cloth Tote Bags

Our second entry from DP, these totes are spacious and come in 3 colors. Your text and/or logo will be printed in white on the bags, which come in packs of 10. The bags are made from non-woven canvas and measure 15″ x 19″.

DISCOUNT PROMOTIONS Reusable Canvas Cloth Tote Bags

Buy on Amazon

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.