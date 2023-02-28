Goji Berry Plants and Seeds for Your Farm

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you’re thinking about turning your gardening hobby into a business, you’ve likely been thinking about what crops would earn the most revenue. Of course, there are plenty of other things to consider, such as the amount of space you have, what climate you’re in, and your intended customer base.

Goji berries have become increasingly popular crops, due to their widely known health benefits and variety of uses. They are also beautiful shrubs, with white or purple flowers giving way to deep red berries. And because they’re in such high demand, growing goji berries can be a profitable decision.

What are Goji Berries?

Goji berries, also known as wolfberries, are hardy perennial plants that come from a shrub that’s native to China. In fact, goji berries have been used throughout Asia for treating common health problems like high blood pressure, fatigue, fever, and diabetes. Over time, studies have found that goji berries are jam-packed with vitamins and nutrients, and they also happen to be delicious! They are usually red berries, but there are different colored varieties too. And they’re fairly easy to grow – they’re tolerant of a variety of soils, particularly thriving in zones 5-9.

What are Goji Berries Good For?

Goji berries are a superfood packed with vitamins that provide numerous health benefits, such as Vitamin C, Vitamin A, fiber, iron, and antioxidants. They have been used for years in holistic medicine for different purposes, including:

Immune system support

Reducing inflammation

Regulate blood glucose

Promote healthy skin

Protect the eyes from age-related issues

There are many other health benefits to goji berries, too, so consider adding them to your crops.

Since goji berries are also very tasty, they’ve become popular in cooking and meal prep. Just a few examples of what you can make with goji berries include:

Raw – Goji berries can be eaten raw and are often found as a salad topping. You can also eat them by themselves, like raisins.

– Goji berries can be eaten raw and are often found as a salad topping. You can also eat them by themselves, like raisins. Smoothies – Goji berries are a popular smoothie ingredient, as they provide color, flavor, and nutrients.

– Goji berries are a popular smoothie ingredient, as they provide color, flavor, and nutrients. Trail Mix – They’re a tasty treat in trail mix.

– They’re a tasty treat in trail mix. Tea – Goji berry tea is delicious and good for you!

– Goji berry tea is delicious and good for you! Soups – There are even savory dishes that call for goji berries.

As with their benefits, there seems to be an endless list of uses for goji berries. It’s no wonder they’re among the most profitable crops you can grow. You can sell your berries to local restaurants, health food stores, wineries, bakeries, etc.

Goji Berry Plants and Seeds for Your Farm

You may be surprised to learn that you can buy goji berry seeds and goji berry plants on sites like Amazon, Etsy, and eBay. We’ve rounded up the best options we found on these sites to help you get started on your goji berry-growing adventure.

Heirloom Goji Berry Seeds for Planting

This seller offers a pack of over 100 heirloom goji berry seeds that, according to the description, are freshly harvested from strong plants, cleaned and tested for the highest germination.

Heirloom Goji Berry Seeds for Planting

Buy on eBay

Rare Golden Goji Berry Starter Plant

A starter plant is a faster way to yield fruit than starting with seeds, and this seller has rare golden goji berry starter plants. These are recently rooted cuttings from a flowering and fruiting mature plant.

Rare Golden Goji Berry Starter Plant

Buy on Etsy

500+ Non-GMO Goji Berry Seeds

If you intend on growing a lot of goji berries, this pack of 500 seeds is a great place to start.

500+ Non-GMO Goji Berry Seeds

Buy on eBay

Earthcare Seeds Open Pollinated Tibetan Goji Berry Seeds

This pack contains 100 non-GMO, heirloom goji berry seeds.

Earthcare Seeds Open Pollinated Tibetan Goji Berry Seeds

Buy on Amazon

15 Goji Berry Cuttings

These cuttings are 5-7 inches long and are for rooting.

15 Goji Berry Cuttings

Buy on Etsy

50+ Goji Berry Seeds

You can save money if you buy multiple packs of these seeds, which come with 50 to a pack.

50+ Goji Berry Seeds

Buy on eBay

Black Goji Berry Seeds

Choose from a pack of 20, 50, or 100 black goji berry seeds.

Black Goji Berry Seeds

Buy on eBay

50+ Heirloom NON-GMO Goji Berry Seeds

Another seller offering a discount for buying more seeds. This seller also offers free shipping!

50+ Heirloom NON-GMO Goji Berry Seeds

Buy on eBay

Live Goji Berry Plant

This seller’s live plants ship in an 8-12 inch pot.

Live Goji Berry Plant

Buy on Etsy

Goji Berry Starter Plant

Put yourself on the goji berry fast track and get a whole plant! The plants will be between 2” to 5” in height with well-developed roots, and planting instructions are included.

Goji Berry Starter Plant

Buy on Etsy

Goji Berry/Wolfberry – 50 Seeds

These organically grown seeds come in a pack of 50.

Buy on Etsy

Goji Berry Plants

This seller ships 12-inch goji berry plants and has tons of great reviews. There is a limited quantity, though, so don’t delay!

Goji Berry Plants

Buy on Etsy

USA Heirloom Goji Berry Seeds

Get a minimum of 20 seeds per packet of this seller’s non-GMO, heirloom quality seeds.

USA Heirloom Goji Berry Seeds

Buy on Etsy

200+ Out Of Pod Goji Berry Seeds

These seeds are out of the pod and ready to plant. You’ll get a pack of 200, and, if you order more, the seller gives a shipping discount.

200+ Out Of Pod Goji Berry Seeds

Buy on eBay

Give growing goji berries plants a try. You might just stumble upon your next best-selling crop!

