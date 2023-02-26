Up to $2 Million in Grants Available for Dairy Businesses, Child Care Centers, and More

Certain small business grant programs are available to various types of companies in a specific area. Others target businesses in a specific industry. This week, grant opportunities launched specifically to help dairy businesses and child care providers. And even more programs are available to support businesses of any industry. Read about these recent small business grant updates below.

Fresno State Dairy Grants

Fresno State is offering grants to dairies and creameries throughout Central California. The program is part of a recent initiative the school started after receiving $23 million in funding from the USDA. About half of those funds must be distributed as grants, and the other half can be used to provide consulting and training to dairy businesses. The goal is to help dairies and creameries diversify their products by creating new options like choose and yogurt. Grants can be for up to $2 million and February 28 is the deadline to apply.

Missouri Child Care Innovation Start-Up Grants

Missouri is providing grants to child care providers and those looking to start daycare businesses across the state. Businesses and child care centers must work with community partners to increase access to child care throughout the community. Grants also require matching funds or in-kind contributions from other sources. Three state licensing specifications are also required, including completion of an initial inspection, child care licensing, and a post licensing inspection. May 31 is the deadline to apply.

Ashland Chamber of Commerce Mini-Grant Program

The Ashland Chamber of Commerce in Ashland County, Ohio is launching a new program to provide mini-grants to members. The opportunity is open to chamber businesses that have operated for less than two years and have 25 or fewer employees. Grants can provide up to $2,500 in matching funds to help cover various internal or external improvements. Interested businesses have until February 28 to apply. A committee will then review the applications and select businesses to interview. Recipients should receive a notification by March 31.

PECO Small Business Natural Gas Grant Program

PECO Energy Company in Philadelphia is offering grants to small businesses customers to cover a portion of their natural gas bills. The program includes a total of $450,000, which will be awarded in $500 increments to 900 local small business customers with past due balances. To qualify, businesses must be on PECO’s gas commercial rate and have less than 25 total employees. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and will be applied directly to each customer’s bill.

Nye County ARPA Small Business Grant Program

Nye County, Nevada is about to reopen applications for its American Rescue Plan Act Small Business Grant program. So far, more than a dozen businesses are already set to receive reimbursement funds for COVID-related expenses. And the next funding round is set to launch March 1, running through April 14. If funds are still available after that period, the county says that a third application period will then be made available.

Chester County New Business Champions Program

Chester County, Pennsylvania recently opened the application period for its annual New Business Champions program. The program offers up to $2,500 in professional services for local businesses. Options may include business plan development, accounting, and HR training, among others. Businesses can apply online or even nominate other businesses throughout the county. The final deadline to apply for the program is February 28.

