Small Business Grants with a February Deadline

Grants can help small businesses start 2023 off strong. There are numerous programs currently accepting applications, with many closing this month. If you’re interested in applying for any small business grants in February, check out the opportunities below.

Michigan Match on Main Program

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is running a new round of its Match on Main Program. The grant program was launched during the pandemic to support downtown businesses throughout the state. Applications must be submitted by a participating city or downtown development organization. Each city can submit applications for two businesses. February 1 is the deadline to apply.

Tacoma Small Business Restoration Grants

Tacoma, Washington is currently accepting applications for small business restoration grants. Grants can cover two types of business expenses, property damage repair, and market enhancement opportunities. The application period is open now through February 2.

We All Win Waco

Waco, Texas recently launched its We All Win Waco grant program to support small businesses throughout the city. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and the city’s general fund, qualifying businesses in historically blighted commercial corridors can receive up to $180,000 from various programs. The application deadline is February 4.

Cumberland Small Business Grants

Cumberland, Rhode Island is allocating $500,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act funds to a small business grant program. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $10,000 to offset revenue loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications will be accepted through February 6.

Alexandria BIPOC-Owned Business Grants

Alexandria, Virginia is supporting Black, indigenous, and people of color-owned businesses through a new grant program. To qualify, businesses must be at least 51 percent Black, indigenous, and people of color-owned, be locally owned and operated, and have no more than 100 employees. Grants will be between $1,000 and $7,000 and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, with a final deadline of February 10.

San Francisco Flood Disaster Relief Grant Program

San Francisco is offering grants to small businesses that have experienced flooding, mudslides, and power outages. Impacted businesses can receive up to $5,000 through the Flood Disaster Relief Grant program. Funding will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The final deadline is February 10.

Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery Grants

Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery is awarding $500 to 20 Long Island small businesses. The grants will help cover a Trellus subscription and delivery costs for those interested in trying the service. Eligible businesses can apply now through February 14.

Clearwater ARPA Grants and Loans

Clearwater, Florida recently launched a new program to offer $6.5 million in grants and loans to local small businesses. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, funding is available to small businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic, with a focus on companies related to education, cultural affairs, and those in the North Greenwood community. February 15 is the deadline to apply.

Innovate Alabama

Innovate Alabama is launching a second round of its Supplemental Grant Program. Businesses in the state that received Phase I and Phase II Federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants can apply for up to $250,000. Eligible businesses are encouraged to apply by February 17.

Indiana Technical Assistance Program

The Indiana Small Business Development Center is currently running its Indiana Technical Assistance Program. The program connects small businesses in the state with funding and professional assistance to complete various growth projects, including grant applications. February 17 is the deadline to apply.

Madison Neighborhood Association Grants

Madison, Wisconsin is offering grants to neighborhood associations and business associations. This funding round includes $25,000, which will be distributed in grants of between $1,000 and $5,000. The program focuses on projects related to community enhancement, leadership, and organizational capacity. Eligible groups must apply by February 20

Chicago Climate Infrastructure Fund

Chicago is providing grants to local small businesses and nonprofits looking to make climate-friendly improvements. The Climate Infrastructure Fund includes $5 million in funds to cover renewable energy and energy-efficient building improvements. Project proposals must be submitted by February 24.

Boston SPACE Grants

Boston’s SPACE (Supporting Pandemic Affected Community Enterprises) Grant program is offering grants to up to 50 local businesses. The program aims to help entrepreneurs open new storefronts in the city’s major commercial districts. Grants can cover up to $200,000 in startup expenses, spread over a three-year period. The first application round closes on February 17.

West Chester Spark Grant Program

West Chester, Ohio is launching a small business revitalization grant program to encourage businesses to invest in exterior improvements. The Spark Grant program includes $250,000 in funding to cover improvements for businesses along the U.S. Route 42 corridor. Each business can apply for between $1,000 and $10,000. The current application cycle ends on February 28.

MBDA Capital Readiness Program

The Commerce Department’s Minority Business Development Agency is offering a nearly $100 million grant program for female and minority entrepreneurs. The Capital Readiness Program will provide $93.5 million to business incubators and accelerators that serve underserved entrepreneurs. Applications are due by February 28.

Barclays Small Business Big Wins 2023 Contest

Barclays is offering grants of up to $60,000 to small businesses that share their story. The Barclays Small Business Big Wins 2023 Contest requires applicants to tell the story of their small business in 500 words or less. February 28 is the deadline to apply.

