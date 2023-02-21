20 Home Improvement Franchises

Looking for a winning franchise opportunity? Property owners spent $538 billion on home improvement projects in 2021. Sales in these home services should hit $621 billion by 2025.

And there’s no shortage of franchising opportunities in the home remodeling sector. These are successful businesses with low overhead and minimal inventory. Plus, there’s a wide swath of industries where you can start.

What is a Home Improvement Franchise?

Home improvement franchises include businesses that are related to home improvement and maintenance. There is a wide range of proven business model choices that include outdoor improvements, painting, kitchen and bathroom makeovers as well as maintenance and repair services. And that’s just a few of the options for franchise opportunities.

Be your own boss, help residential clients, or even work with customers in commercial markets.

The Home Improvement Industry in 2023

The home improvement market was worth at least $384 billion in 2020. Predictions place home improvement franchises and trade professionals in even better positions going forward.

Home services of this nature had a market size of $558.3 billion in 2022. In 2023, the number is forecast to rise to $577.3 billion. All of the more reason to get involved with a place with registered trademarks and an established brand.

Why You Should Consider a Home Improvement Franchise

Those statistics should provide a little business franchise inspiration. Still, you might need a push to become one of the new franchise owners in the home improvement category.

Here are 5 more reasons answering the call makes sense.

There’s A Low Entry Barrier

These types of home services are usually among the lower-cost franchises. Many don’t even require a big staff. Some remodeling activities like painting can be a solo venture.

You’ll Get Repeat Business

If a client likes your exterior painting services, they will call you back or recommend you. Often, franchisees provide interior refinishing services. Either way, there’s often more than one project in the queue.

Baby Boomers Are Looking to Age in Place

The kitchen remodeling business will do well for boomers who want to be able to maneuver through their homes as they age. Lucrative remodeling projects also include bath remodeling.

These Franchises Cover Different Services

The franchise company sells different services in this space. House painting and home inspections are just two of the possibilities. There are many businesses to choose from. From floor coverings to interior decorating and even cleaning and maintenance services.

Don’t forget to check out opportunities you might not have thought of at first. Like Miracle Method Surface Refinishing. This service avoids big construction projects. They use a unique miracle method surface process that involves acrylic.

Here’s a list of just some of the existing franchises that are seeking franchisees. Looking for some of the top choices? Entrepreneur has a 2022 Franchise 500 Ranking.

You’ll Get a Proven System to Work With

Home services franchises quite often supply training and ongoing support. Plus you’ll get increased buying power that puts you ahead of other small businesses.

A parent company offers a proven system that even includes marketing support in the package. In the digital world, a successfully copied link can lead to a pending request for a new project. Even when the business is brick and mortar.

Top Home Improvement Franchise Opportunities

An initial investment can make small business owners franchisees. Here are a few of the top opportunities accepting inquiries.

1. Budget Blinds

Budget Blinds offers virtual and in-home consultation as well as installation and measurement services. They are part of the family of brands under the Home Franchise Concepts umbrella.

Budget Blinds has an initial finance fee of $19,950.

2. One Day Doors & Closets

There is a minimum cash of $100,000 required here. This home services franchise offers 3-D measuring technology for custom-fitted and painted doors. They offer full training and boast little or no competition.

3. Bath Tune-Up

This is an excellent SBA-approved franchise opportunity. They even offer proprietary software for this scalable low overhead business model. Bath Tune-Up offers opportunities in Canada and the United States.

4. Decorating Den Interiors

These interior designers have been in business for over 50 years. Decorating Den Interiors offers mentors and coaches and access to over 150 brand-name manufacturers and suppliers.

5. California Closets

This is a brand that’s been around since 1978. Like the name suggests the California closet company provides storage solutions, systems and custom closets. Learn more about franchising with their exclusive line here.

6. USA Insulation

There’s an initial fee or investment here of $171K to $364K. USA Insulation has been around for 35 years.

7. Closets By Design

Wondering about your profit margins? This company has increased its number of units by 118% over the last three years. This kind of growth is a leading indicator of an excellent franchise. They offer high gross margins that need to maintain low inventories.

8. CertaPro Painters

Interior/ exterior painting services requires an initial investment that runs from $148k to $221K. They are Pennsylvania-based and part of First Service Brands.

9. ProSource Wholesale

A large initial investment since the potential customers are not homeowners. They serve contractors, builders, real estate professionals and others in the trades. Franchisees sell at low prices through buying power.

10. Screenmobile

The initial investment for this franchise is $92k to $184K. They offer window screens, enclosures and porches, screen doors and other similar products. They offer window coverings for sun control and other products too. Average gross sales are $371.612.Existing franchisees even offer testimonials.

More of the Best Home Improvement Franchises

Home improvement franchises provide a way to put your window replacement and other skills to work. There are many different revenue streams to explore.

11. iFoam.

The minimum cash required here is $100,000. Opportunities are available throughout the US. Franchisees have access to SEO and PPC services.

12. RooterMan

You’ll get a plumbing, septic, and drain cleaning franchise here that has low overhead. Franchisees are members of the Premium Service Brands organization. That means you can get corporate support around the clock. The franchise fee is $7,475.

13. Concrete Craft

Another one of the franchise opportunities suited to applicants with a handyman connection. These concrete overlays are a good stone restoration treatment. A scalable home-based business with dealer opportunities across Canada and the US.

14. iDeal Furniture

This company urges franchisees to set up distribution centers and sell furniture. You’ll get access to wholesale supplier networks.

15. Kitchen Solvers

This opportunity started in 1982. Franchisees don’t need any previous experience. They will be involved with sales and service. Ongoing training and support are included along with a two-week training course. Here’s a link to Kitchen Solvers’ franchising opportunities.

16. Paul Davis Restoration

This is a franchise organization that looks after disaster damage from storms mold, fire and water. The average reported gross sales for a franchise that’s two years old was almost $4 million dollars. There are over 300 locations in the United States and Canada.

17. HouseMaster

This is a respected name in home inspections with over 310 franchise areas. There are 541 units and the initial investment starts at $499, 313.

18. Five-Star Painting

Royalty fees are 6 percent. The franchise fee is up to $40,000. They operate 175 franchises in America.

19. PuroClean

This is considered a fast-growing franchise in the emergency services space. There’s an initial investment of $72, 732. You get three weeks of training in their Academy to start.

20. The Great Frame Up

They offer custom framing, gift items and art and wall decor. The Great Frame Up offers available locations and third-party financing sources.

Here are some good reference materials too. Entrepreneur media has an outstanding franchise center. And here’s another list to look at.

How to Choose the Best Franchise to Set Up a Successful Business

There are many different franchises to choose from. You’ll need to have a few boxes to check to narrow down your choices. Here are a few that can guide you toward the right franchise.

Take into account your own experiences and talents. You need to choose a business model that fits in with your skill set and appeals to your interests. That way you’ll be successful.

Decide how you want to be involved. Absentee owners hire staff who manage things on a daily basis. Other franchisees are owner-operators who are directly involved.

Looking for a franchise that has a strong support system is critical. They should supply features like ongoing training and a marketing system that works.

You should do the math to make sure the franchise is within your budget. There will be initial investment costs and franchise fees to consider.

Here’s an excellent place to start your search.

How Much Does It Cost to Open a Home Improvement Franchise?

According to Franchise Direct, all home improvement franchises require that you come up with an initial investment. That number starts at around $50,000 USD and can go to hundreds of thousands and over.

Is a Home Improvement Franchise a Profitable Business?

Yes. The International Franchise Association reports the industry added 232,000 jobs way back in 2020.

There’s more good news. Floor installation is trending as a top franchise. The pandemic has made kitchen and bath renovation another growth market for home-improvement franchises. If you’re looking for more business franchise inspiration follow the decorative concrete industry. This is part of the positive momentum found in home remodeling.

The home improvement franchise industry is resilient and credible. Plus there are so many businesses to choose from. Harvard University even has a remodeling futures program that studies trends in the industry. It releases a report on different items like smart home technologies and energy-efficient products.

