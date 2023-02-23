If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Home office filing cabinets let you streamline and organize your paperwork and important files in one place efficiently. From bills to contracts, receipts, or title deeds these documents can be safely stored in a file cabinet for the home office.

Having a well-planned filing system is key to making your home office filing cabinet as efficient as possible. After all, you don’t want to waste a time looking for a document, especially when you need to retrieve it for yourself or a customer quickly.

Home Office Filing Cabinets – Choices for Your Business in 2023

With so many options in the marketplace, finding the right filing cabinet for your home office can be time-consuming. Here are some of the best cabinets available now you can get on Amazon:

DEVAISE 3-Drawer Wood File Cabinet

Top Pick: The top pick is the DEVAISE filing cabinet. It offers open storage spaces, file drawers, and a storage cabinet to organize your home office machines, papers, files, and other supplies. It has two small top drawers, a large bottom drawer, and a large desktop to hold your printer and scanner. You can move around easily with its 360° swivel casters and two of the front casters have brakes to prevent tipping over.

At 32 x 16 x 26 inches, it only weighs just 56.3 pounds, it comes in black, gray oak, and rustic brown, and it includes all the tools, pieces, and instructions for assembly.

DEVAISE 3-Drawer Wood Mobile Lateral File Cabinet with Open Storage Shelves

Buy on Amazon

Lorell 18″ Deep 4 Drawer Mobile Metal Organizer

Runner Up: At runner up is the Lorell file cabinet, which comes with 4 drawers, two of which are locking drawers. The cabinets have three-quarter drawer extensions and are sized to fit letter and legal-size documents stacked, and easy roll casters.

This black metal cabinet features easy-roll casters and is 30.67 x 21.5 x 18.27 inches. It will fit under most standard desks and workspaces.

Lorell 18″ Deep 4 Drawer Mobile Metal File cabinet

Buy on Amazon

Yaheetech 2 Drawer File Cabinet

Best Value: Delivering the best value is this Yaheetech file cabinet. This cabinet has 2 drawers and 4 open storage shelves along with a top capable of holding up to 110 pounds to easily hold printers, scanners, or décor. It is made from high-quality MDF and particle board styled in a rustic brown and black finish.

Each drawer can hold up to 44 lbs and have a full drawer extension and you can lock the top drawer. There are 5 wheels provided, two of which lock.

Yaheetech 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinets with 4 Open Storage Shelves

Buy on Amazon

Phoenix Vertical Legal Fireproof File Cabinet

Although fireproof filing cabinets are expensive, they are worth the price if you have documents that are very valuable. This file cabinet from Phoenix has a lock with a water seal and it is made of allow steel. When it comes to fireproofing, it tested for fire at 1700 degrees Fahrenheit and explosion tested at 2000 degrees Fahrenheit and rated at 350 1-hour for documents and paper,

It is 25″D x 19.88″W x 54″H, weighs 471 pounds, and has a 3-Year Parts and Labor Warranty on the entire cabinet and lock. Lifetime After-a-Fire Replacement Warranty: If your file is in a fire it will be replaced at no charge.

Phoenix Vertical Legal Fireproof File Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

Hirsh’s Vertical File Cabinet

Hirsh’s three-drawer vertical file cabinet comes with three drawers. This includes a small top drawer for keeping pencils, pens, and other small items and two high-side file storage drawers that accommodate letter-size hanging file folders, and

This file cabinet is 18 x 14.25 x 27.3 inches and weighs 24.5 pounds. You only have to assemble the handles to be assembled, otherwise, it arrives fully assembled. And all the tools are included.

Hirsh Industries 18? Deep 3 Drawer Steel File Cabinet in White

Buy on Amazon

Flash Furniture Ergonomic Filing Cabinet

Flash Furniture’s ergonomic file cabinet is made from plastic and is 21″D x 16″W x 24″H, making it easy to fit under workspaces. It has a modern, ergonomic design with three drawers and low-set casters. This file cabinet has interlocking drawers that open one at a time to prevent tipping.

It features an interior with a removable pencil tray, a file conversion bar for vertical filing of longer documents, and holds letters, F4 files, and more. This cabinet comes fully assembled and ready to use.

Flash Furniture 3-Drawer Mobile Locking Filing Cabinet with Anti-Tilt Mechanism

Buy on Amazon

REYADE 3 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet

This cabinet is made from durable alloy steel and metal and comes with a 3-drawer locking system including one lock with 2 keys that can control all 3 drawers for increased security for your home office filing cabinet.

It comes in at 15.4″ W x 17.7″ D x 23.6″ H, has a load-bearing capacity of up to 330 lbs, five casters, including two brake wheels, two 360° swivel wheels, and a center caster to prevent tipping.

REYADE 3 Drawer Mobile Metal File Cabinets

Buy on Amazon

Bush Furniture Salinas Lateral File Cabinet in Antique White

Bush Furniture is a recognized furniture brand and it offers this small file cabinet finished in a slightly distressed finish. The hardware is finished in a pewter color and has full-extension ball-bearing slides for easy opening, closing, and access to the entire drawer.

This cabinet is 32 x 20 x 30 inches, weighs 82 lbs, supports 200 lbs, is available in several colors, and Bush offers a 1-year warranty on this product.

Bush Furniture Salinas File Cabinet in Antique White

Buy on Amazon

Fameill Rolling File Cabinet

This cabinet offers two drawers and an open shelf. The bottom drawer can accommodate hanging file folders. This file cabinet is made from metal and MDF board and is said to be scratch-resistant and durable. It will fit under most desks and workstations.

It is 16.1″L x 17.8″W x 26.5″H, weighs 40.7 lbs, has four 360-degree wheels, 2 with brakes, and a load capacity of 110 lbs.

Fameill Rolling Filing Cabinet 2 Drawer File Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

Storex Plastic Two-Drawer File Cabinet

Storex’s plastic two-drawer steel file cabinet is lightweight and easy to move around. Each drawer locks individually and is sized to fit letter and legal-size hanging folders.

This cabinet is made from TAA-compliant plastic and arrives assembled. It comes with 2 keys and 4 removable casters and it is 18.25″D x 14.75″W x 26″H weighing just over 16 lbs.

Storex Plastic One-Drawer File Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

Tribesigns 4-Tier Modern Lateral File Cabinet

The Tribesigns filing cabinet is the last on the list. It features 3 open shelves for décor, pictures, or office essentials, and two drawers. The top drawer is smaller and the bottom one is file-sized with hang rails for file folders.

This cabinet is 59’’ H x 23.62’’ L x 15.75’’ W and it is manufactured with certified environmentally preferred laminated particle panels and a steel frame. It is durable, scratch and stain-resistant, and strong. Each shelf can hold up to 35 lbs. All pieces and tools needed for assembly are included.

Tribesigns 4 tier File Cabinet with Drawer & Shelves

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying Home Office File Cabinets

In addition to organizing important documents, filing cabinets also provide ample storage space for your home office. But before you buy one, here are some features you should keep an eye on to get the most out of your purchase.

Overall Size: First measure the space in your home office and then look for a file cabinet that will best fit that space.

Assembly: Most cabinets come disassembled these days, so make sure it is easy to assemble and has easy-to-follow directions. While you are at it take a look at the tools you will need on the box for the assembly.

Drawer Size: Get drawers that will easily accommodate the documents you work with the most.

Materials: From hard plastic to wood, metal, and other materials you have many options. Consider how much you will use it to ensure a long life for the filing cabinet. Consider wood and metal for daily use and other materials for occasional use or storage.

Security: Depending on the types of documents you store in the cabinet, consider locks for all or some of the cabinets.

Fireproof: This is yet another level of protection for your documents. These files are expensive, but worth the price if the documents are valuable.

Suspension Files: This system works by hanging files and folders with two runners inside of the cabinet.

Mobility: It is best to get a home office cabinet with wheels because you can always leave the wheels out during the assembly if you want to permanently place them in one place. On the other hand, you can install it if you move the cabinet around.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.