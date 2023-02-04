How to Avoid Quiet Quitting and Lead a Successful Small Business Team

If you lead a small business team, it’s your responsibility to keep your employees engaged and productive. There are many challenges to overcome, from mindset shifts to quiet quitting. Members of the online small business community have plenty of experience leading teams and improving their own skills. Read their top tips below.

Keep Your Team on the Same Page to Avoid Quiet Quitting

Quiet quitting has become increasingly common among employees. And it may be even more common in organizations where team members are kept in the dark. To limit the impact of this phenomenon, keep your team apprised of all relevant updates and changes, as Lisa Sicard details in this Small Biz Tipster post. Then head over to BizSugar to join the conversation.

Find a Motivational Mindset That Works for You

Your mindset can impact so much of your experience as an entrepreneur. The right mindsets don’t come naturally to everyone. But you can change your thinking by learning from those who have found success. This Startup Professionals Musings post by Marty Zwilling features the motivational mindsets of born entrepreneurs.

Take a Leadership Course

Leadership comes naturally to some entrepreneurs. And others have to work at it. Even those who already have strong leadership skills may benefit from a leadership course. Read about the benefits in this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya.

Boost Employee Morale

Your team’s morale can make a huge impact on your company’s success. And strong leaders generally make this a priority. In this Small Biz Viewpoints post, Harry and Sally Vaishnav go over several tips you can use to boost morale.

Hone Your Skills as a Freelance Writer

Freelancing can be the perfect way to enter the business world. But making it as a freelance writer requires several skills and important steps. Check out this Always Write post by David Leonhardt to see tips for new freelance writers. Then visit BizSugar to see what members of the community are saying.

Take the Right Steps After Getting Laid Off

Being laid off is often a difficult situation. However, it can also lead to opportunities for those who are willing to pivot and get creative. Chetan Saxena details what happens upon getting laid off and how to make the most of it in this Borderless Mind post.

Eliminate Bias During the Hiring Process

Hiring new team members can bring your business to the next level. However, many business owners and managers have unconscious biases that may impact their decisions. So how can you address these? Sanjay Sathe explores the concept and offers steps in this SucceedSmart post.

Learn to Spot When Your Startup Is in Trouble

Every business goes through challenges. Some situations are more challenging than others. In this mvpGrow post, Eyal Katz goes over some signs that may help you spot when your startup is actually in trouble.

Boost Your Authority for Better SEO

When it comes to SEO, Google prioritizes content from sites with authority. So how can you establish this authority for your site? Erik Emanuelli offers tips in this post. And BizSugar members joined in the conversation here.

Find the Right Brand Name for Your Business

Deciding on a brand name is one of the most important early choices you’ll make as a leader. Whether you’re starting a web services brand or any other type of business, there are some key considerations to make when naming. Read this eAskme post by Guarav Kumar for tips.

