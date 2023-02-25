Experts Share Ideas and Inspiration for Growing a Small Business

Many businesses start with a new idea. But even if you’ve been around for years, you’ll need additional ideas periodically to keep your business growing and thriving. Read on for tips from members of the online small business community for cultivating ideas and growing your business.

Get Inspired with New Marketing Ideas for 2023

Each year, your marketing plan should evolve to meet the needs of today’s consumers and help your business stand out. This requires new ideas and inspiration, which Anthony Williams shares in this Platter of Gold post. After reading, head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Find the Best Online SEO Courses

SEO can benefit businesses in nearly any industry. And you don’t need a huge SEO company to handle this function for you. There are plenty of free and paid online courses to help you learn these concepts for yourself. Check out this eAskme post by Guarav Kumar for a full list.

Ensure Your Team Is Happy and Productive

A small business can usually accomplish more with a happy and productive team. But this can require some strong leadership skills that need to be cultivated over time. Get tips in this Startup Professionals Musings post by Marty Zwilling.

Set Your Marketing Goals for the New Year

If you want to improve your marketing strategy in 2023, goals can keep you on the right track. But how can you set goals that will actually move the needle for your business? Greg Walthour shares thoughts in this Noobpreneur post.

Create a High Performing Marketing Organization

How well is your marketing strategy performing? If you don’t know the answer or aren’t completely satisfied with your current results, you may need to make a change. This MarTech post by Brian Kessman includes a 5-point framework for creating a high performing marketing organization.

Do a Content Audit for SEO

Auditing your online content can help you separate your business’s best ideas and improve your SEO strategy. But what is the best time to perform this important task? Learn more in this Search Engine Journal post by Adam Riemer.

Grow Your Blog with Effective Keyword Research

If you’re ready to improve your blog’s SEO strategy, it can help to find the right keywords to target. This can take lots of research. Read this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard for tips. Then visit BizSugar to see what community members are saying.

Determine If Your Software Idea Is a Product or Feature

New software ideas can bring lots of success to your business in 2023. But some ideas are better suited as features, while others may be their own new product. In this ENO8 post, Jeff Francis discusses what you should know when organizing your software ideas.

Know What to Look for in a Social Media Company

Hiring a company to manage your social media can help you accomplish more in your business. But not all companies provide the same services or level of quality. So Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media goes over some considerations to make when choosing in this post.

Find the Best Blogging Platform for Your New Site

When it comes to blogging, most people already know about Blogger and WordPress. But these aren’t the only two platforms available. Understanding the options may help you get the exact features you need to grow your blog. Lahaul Seth of Lion Blogger goes over several options here. And BizSugar members joined the conversation here.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.