In the News: Grants From $1,000 to $250K, Some with Fast Approaching Deadlines

As a small business when you are looking for grants make sure to pay close attention to the deadlines the creators of the grant have established. This is because grants are created to address specific issues within a specified time limit. This means you have to apply on time if you want to have any chance at getting said grants.

It is important to point this out because grants can have a very short window. A couple of weeks of application time is very common. Once you know the deadline try to get and turn in the application as soon as possible. This always gives you a better chance at winning the grants you apply for. So, before the end of February take a look at the first post:

The grants that are due to expire within and at the end of February are offering funds in the amount of $1,000 to $250K for a range of issues. This includes climate-friendly improvements, exterior improvements, opening new storefronts, female and minority entrepreneurs, and even telling your story. Again these have a number of deadlines during the month of February, make sure to keep that in mind.

FedEx is giving small businesses a chance at up to $30,00 through its FedEx Small Business Grant Contest, which by the way has an application deadline of February 21. The contest was established in 2012 as an annual grant program for small businesses to improve their operations.

Citizens Bank is also offering grants of $10,000 to 30 small businesses with a very short deadline of February 7, 2023. This program is now in its sixth year with the goal of recognizing the positive contributions that small businesses make to their communities.

The Barclays Small Business Big Wins 2023 Contest has a February 28 deadline with a grand prize worth $60,000.Barclays is offering 60 cash prizes to businesses, starting at $2,000. All you have to do is tell your small business story in 500 words or less.

Small Business News February 3, 2023

The weekly news round-up continues by asking, Can ChatGPT Actually Help Your Small Business? followed by how the Hillandale Farms Fire could be in part responsible for the high prices of eggs as well as other small business-related news.

ChatGPT has captured the imagination of its users with many grand claims about its capabilities. The question is how much of it is hype and how much of it is real. If you are a business looking to capitalize on the opportunities this technology provides, ChatGPT delivers on many fronts. This is especially the case for a small business or solopreneur with limited resources.

Small businesses lost 75,000 jobs in January. That’s according to ADPs National Employment report, issued in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Research Lab. The negative report follows December’s update, which had small businesses gaining 195,000 jobs. Nationally, with statistics including small, medium, and large businesses, overall job gain was 106,000 in January.

Egg prices in the United States could be about to rise even higher as a massive fire destroyed a large coop at one of the country’s biggest egg-producing farms. Massive Hillandale Farms Fire Could Have Impact on High Egg Prices Hillandale Farms in Bozrah, Connecticut, lost one of its chicken houses in the fire, with an estimated 100,000 chickens perishing in the blaze.

Many small businesses are completing sales and reaching customers like never before thanks to e-commerce technology. In this latest episode of Small Biz in :15, Steve Chou, the founder of MyWifeQuitHerJob.com, sits down with Small Business Trends Executive Editor and tells the truth about e-commerce and small business.

The California FAST act – which would raise minimum wages up to $22 an hour for fast food workers – is on the back burner for now. McDonald’s President Joe Erlinger said the FAST Act, legislation known as AB257, would make it “impossible to run small business local restaurants.

We are all can be superfans for the products and services we buy. I love Specialized bicycles and Icebreaker clothing. For anyone who wants to listen, I want to tell them how great these brands are for me. Having superfans like me attract more loyal customers.

The Restaurant Revitalization Tax Credit Act has been reintroduced to provide payroll tax relief to eligible small businesses.

