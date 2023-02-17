Fans of popcorn chicken will be disappointed to learn that the popular bite-sized food is being discontinued by KFC.

KFC Franchises Getting Rid of Popcorn Chicken

There are also other items that KFC are removing from their menu as soon as current stocks run out. According to a report by The Takeout, the other items to be discontinued include Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Nashville Hot Sauce and Strawberry Lemonade.

New Menus for KFC Franchises

It is not all bad news for popcorn chicken fans, as the official line from KFC is that the menu changes are aimed at freshening up the menus and offering ‘new, exciting additions’ throughout 2023.

The Takeout also notes that many franchise restaurants change their menus for a variety for reasons, including poor sales and supply chain issues such as those that occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic. For example, ‘pandemic-related operational shifts’ were responsible for the removal of 13 items from the Taco Bell menu in 2020, including the popular 7-Layer Burrito.

Strategic Menu Simplification

The Director of KFC U.S., Brittany Wilson, provided a statement on the discontinuation of menu items to The Takeout, saying: “We have strategically worked to simplify menu boards to make ordering easier for guests and create operational efficiencies for our restaurant team members.

“We took a deep look at the mix of the menu to see where consolidation would make sense, and we rolled out new menu boards in November 2022. Though we are removing a few items, it will allow us to make room for some new, exciting additions to the menu in 2023.”

New Nugget Rumors Gather Pace

Rumors of popcorn chicken’s demise began early this year, as some customers noticed them disappearing from menus. At the same time, a new nugget product began being tested at KFC locations in Charlotte, New Carolina. It is widely assumed by KFC aficionados that this new nugget product will take popcorn chicken’s place on the menu, though there hasn’t yet been any official confirmation yet.

