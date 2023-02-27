If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

There are many types of display technology available for today’s digital ecosystem. From LCD, LED, and OLED displays to FullHD, 4K and even 8K resolutions, you have many options for your small business. And this includes affordable large computer monitors.

And when it comes to screen size, you can get up to 50” and more. So, whether you are a game developer, animator or even an accountant, having a big monitor can make your workflow much more efficient. If you are tired of working with two displays, you can now view several applications and documents at the same time with a large monitor.

Large Computer Monitors – Your Top Choices in 2023

Introduce new levels of efficiency in your workflow with a large computer monitor. The following monitors from Amazon cover a range of prices, technologies, and sizes.

SAMSUNG UR59 Series 32-Inch ViewFinity 4K UHD

Top Pick: Samsung takes the top spot because of the quality of its displays, whether it is TVs, smartphones, or computer monitors. This curved monitor delivers 4K UHD images while supporting a billion hues and a 2500:1 contrast ratio. Additional features include Picture-by-Picture, automatic source switch, HDMI, Display Port, 3-sided borderless, Eye Saver Mode, and more.

SAMSUNG UR59 Series 32-Inch ViewFinity 4K UHD

Dell 32 Inch 4K Monitor, UHD

Runner Up: As a leading PC manufacturer, Dell also makes great monitors. The runner-up has 4K resolution and colors of up to 1.07 billion together with 99% sRGB with a 60Hz refresh rate. You also get multiple ports for additional peripherals including DisplayPort 1.2 and dual HDMI 2.0 ports along with built-in Picture-by-Picture (PBP) or Picture-in-Picture (PIP) features.

Dell 32 Inch 4K Monitor, UHD

LG UltraWide Monitor 34″ 21:9 QHD

Best Value: Delivering the best value is this LG UltraWide monitor with a 21:9 ratio and a QHD IPS display. You get a screen split to customize your workspace along with a 75Hz refresh rate, RGB 99% color gamut, HDR10, s-side virtually borderless design, and AMD FreeSync.

LG UltraWide Monitor 34″ 21:9 QHD

BenQ 34 Inch 21:9 Ultrawide QHD Monitor

BenQ is a globally recognized brand of display manufacturing. This unit has a 21:9 ultrawide QHD IPS factory-calibrated Mac monitor with AQCOLOR technology for designers. You also get a 98% P3, a KVM switch, Hotkey Puck G2, and a USB-C with 65W power delivery. Other ports include 2 HDMI ports, 1 DisplayPort, and a 4-port USB hub.

BenQ 34 Inch 21:9 Ultrawide QHD Monitor

ViewSonic 38” Premium IPS WQHD+ Curved Ultrawide Monitor

Like BenQ, ViewSonic is also a leading brand in display manufacturing. This 38” unit has a premium IPS WQHD+ curved ultrawide monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate and ColorPro 100% sRGB Rec 709. A 14-bit 3D LUT, eye care, HDR10 support, USB C, HDMI, USB, and DisplayPort round out some of the other features.

ViewSonic 38” Premium IPS WQHD+ Curved Ultrawide Monitor

Samsung M70 Smart 43 Inch 4K Computer Monitor

The second entry from Samsung is a great monitor with great features for the workplace. This 4K 60Hz LED display technology also gives you Smart TV Apps, Microsoft 365, voice assistant, auto source switch, AirPlay 2, USB Type-C and more.

Samsung M70 Smart 43 Inch 4K Computer Monitor

Acer CB292CU bmiipruzx 29″ UltraWide FHD

If you want an affordable quality monitor, this Acer delivers. This is an IPS Zero Frame Professional office monitor with a resolution of 2560×1080 and a 75Hz refresh rate. A 99% sRGB, and ErgoStand with a VESA mount, Display Port, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB Type-C 65W and USB Ports are included in the low price.

Acer CB292CU bmiipruzx 29″ UltraWide FHD

Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR

If you are in the Apple ecosystem and you want a display from the company, this 32” display does the job. The features of this LCD display are a Retina 6K resolution (6016 by 3384 pixels), extreme dynamic range (XDR), 1000 nits sustained, 1600 nits peak brightness, contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, P3 wide color gamut, and 10-bit color depth.

Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR

SAMSUNG 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Computer Monitor

The last entry from Samsung is this 34” ultrawide curved QHD monitor with a refresh rate of 100Hz. Picture-in-picture and split-screen modes give you increased productivity, but you also get HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB Type-C connectivity with AMD Free Sync, a 4ms response time, and a 3000: 1 contrast ratio.

SAMSUNG 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Computer Monitor

ASUS ProArt Display 32” 1440P Monitor

ASUS makes great monitors for gaming and productivity. This 32” 1440P monitor has a QHD IPS display with a great refresh rate of 165Hz. Other features are 95% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB/Rec.709, Calman Verified, USB-C power delivery, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.1 Hub, and a C-clamp.

ASUS ProArt Display 32” 1440P Monitor

ViewSonic 4K 32 Inch Premium IPS 4K Ergonomic Monitor

This ViewSonic delivers great value for the price with great features. It starts with 32” premium 4K IPS ergonomic monitor with ultra-thin bezels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The features also include color accuracy, Pantone validated, HDMI, DisplayPort and USB Type-C.

ViewSonic 4K 32 Inch Premium IPS 4K Ergonomic Monitor



Dell UltraSharp Curved USB-C Hub Monitor

At 37.5 inches, this curved Dell has a WQHD (3840 x 1600) display with a 60Hz refresh rate and an 8ms response time. The display delivers a color depth of 1.07 billion colors and 100% sRGB, 100% Rec 709, and 95% DCI-P3 with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The connectivity includes DP1.4, HDMI 2.0, and super speed USB 5Gbps along with USB-C delivering 90W of power

Dell U3821DW UltraSharp Curved USB-C Hub Monitor

What to Look for When Buying Large Computer Monitors in 2023

Most businesses now use digital technology, and this means spending hours upon hours staring at a monitor. Having the best large computer monitors with features that make you more productive is a must. But before you get a large monitor, here are some of the features you should be looking out for.

Contrast: Contrast is one of the most important factors in image quality, look for 1,000:1 to get the best results.

Color: if you are a content creator getting colors that don’t match or color errors can lose you customers. Look for Delta E (dE) of 1 to 2. With dE of less than one or equal to 1.0, the error is not perceptible by the human eye and 1-2, it is perceptible through close observation. From 2-10, it is perceptible at a glance.

Screen Size: While a larger screen size may seem ideal, it’s not always practical or cost-effective. Get the size that your budget allows without limiting your workflow.

Curvature: Curved monitors offer a more immersive experience because they allow the eyes to take in everything at once without straining.

Resolution: Getting the highest resolution is not absolutely necessary unless you work with images with high quality. But 4K monitors are now affordable so it is easier than ever to get high-resolution monitors.

Aspect Ratio: Whether it is documents or video the right aspect ratio will improve the workflow of your operations.

Refresh Rate: This is the number of times a monitor can update every second. A higher refresh rate translates to smoother images with less latency.

Panel Types: TN panels are usually the most cost-effective, but Multi-Domain Vertical Alignment (MVA), Patterned Vertical Alignment (PVA), and In-Panel Switching (IPS) panels provide more accurate color, wider viewing angles, and better grayscale performance.

HDMI vs. DisplayPort: The best monitors come with either a DisplayPort or an HDMI port. Both carry audio and video output over a single cable, but a DisplayPort can handle 4K content with a 240Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for avid gamers.

USB C Connectivity: The best monitors come with a USB C port, which supports sound, video, and data transmission. It also has fast transmission and power delivery capabilities, allowing you to charge your devices or other peripherals.

Energy Efficiency: When buying computer monitors for your business make sure to check their energy efficiency rating and they are Energy Star compliant.

In conclusion, choosing the right computer monitor for your business depends on your needs and budget. By considering factors such as screen size, curvature, resolution and aspect ratio, refresh rate, panel types, price, HDMI vs. DisplayPort, USB C connectivity, features, ergonomics, light sensor, energy efficiency, and extras, you can select a computer monitor that will best suit your requirements.

FAQs When Buying Large Computer Monitors

What Screen Size is Ideal for My Business?

While larger screen sizes offer better multitasking capabilities, smaller screens are more practical and cost-effective. For basic office tasks, a 22-inch screen size is ideal, while larger screens of 29 inches or more are perfect for multitasking.

Should I opt for a Curved Screen?

Curved screens provide an immersive experience because they let your eyes take in everything at once, without strain. Most curved monitors feel larger than their actual screen space, and the curvature allows for wider viewing angles.

What is the Best Resolution and Aspect Ratio for My Business?

Most monitors display content in high definition, with models under 22 inches typically having a 720p resolution. Larger screens are available in full high definition, while graphic designers and those who work with highly detailed images should consider a WQHD monitor with a resolution of 2,560×1,440. The 16:9 aspect ratio is the most common in the marketplace, but there are other options such as the ultrawide 21:9 and the super-wide 32:9.

What is the Importance of Refresh Rate?

The refresh rate refers to the number of times a monitor can update every second, and a higher refresh rate translates to smoother images. This feature is especially important for gaming monitors, but keep in mind that your computer must also be capable of completing the process quickly to fully utilize this feature.

What Panel Type Should I Choose?

Twisted Nematic or TN panel technology is the most cost-effective but offers less accurate color and narrower viewing angles. Vertical Alignment (VA) and In-Panel Switching (IPS) panels offer wider viewing angles and better grayscale performance, making them ideal for those who need high degrees of accuracy.

What Other Features Should I Consider?

In addition to the basics, some of the best monitors come with a USB C port for a clean and minimalist setup, a blue light filter to reduce eye irritation, and built-in ambient light sensors for automated brightness and screen dimming. Consider buying a computer soundbar for high-quality sound, and check if the monitor comes with VESA-compliant mounting holes and a warranty that covers backlighting, labor, and parts.

