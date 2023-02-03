Gas Prices Rising as Mild Weather Drives Up Demand

After a sudden peak of gas prices that reached last week at $3.50 gas prices this week have modestly declined to $3.49 a gallon. The eight cents rise last week was attributed to rising demand for gas and higher global oil prices, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Mild Weather Drives Up Demand

According to AAA, the cost of a gallon of gasoline in the United States has climbed on average by 28 cents in the past month. The top 10 states that continue to see high gas prices include:

Hawaii – $4.935 California – $4.572 Washington – $4.134 Nevada – $3.993 Alaska – $3.797 Pennsylvania – $3.784 Colorado – $3.895 Oregon – $3.781 Illinois – $3.662 District of Columbia – $3.608

States with the least expensive gas prices across the nation include: Texas, Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma saw a regular gallon of gas going for under $3.20.

“January’s weather was relatively mild in much of the nation, which led to more drivers hitting the road. However, a return of wintery conditions in February may see a revival of seasonal driving patterns,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson.

Diesel Prices Continue to Decline

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of diesel has dropped to $4.675 from last week’s $4.681 price tag. The current average gallon of diesel fuel remains 10 cents lower than a year ago.

Despite the drop in the prices of diesel a number of states are still feeling the pinch. Some 18 states have seen the price of diesel surpass the national average, with some states surpassing the $5 mark. These include:

Hawaii – $6.043

California – $5.729

Maine – $5.641

New York – $5.282

Pennsylvania – $5.105

Rhode Island – $5.087

Massachusetts – $5.085

New Hampshire – $5.088

Washington – $5.069

Vermont – $5.024

On the other hand, Oklahoma has the nation’s cheapest diesel retailing at $4.022 a gallon. Oklahoma is joined by Missouri, Kansas, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Texas, Nebraska, and Iowa with diesel selling for less than $4.30 a gallon.

