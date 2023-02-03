About Us   |   Advertise

Gas Prices Rising as Mild Weather Drives Up Demand

Published: Feb 3, 2023 by Samson Haileyesus In Small Business News 0
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on Flipboard
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on BizSugar
Email this Article

After a sudden peak of gas prices that reached last week at $3.50 gas prices this week have modestly declined to $3.49 a gallon. The eight cents rise last week was attributed to rising demand for gas and higher global oil prices, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

high gas prices as mild weather drives up demand

Mild Weather Drives Up Demand

According to AAA, the cost of a gallon of gasoline in the United States has climbed on average by 28 cents in the past month. The top 10 states that continue to see high gas prices include:

  1. Hawaii – $4.935
  2. California – $4.572
  3. Washington – $4.134
  4. Nevada – $3.993
  5. Alaska – $3.797
  6. Pennsylvania – $3.784
  7. Colorado – $3.895
  8. Oregon – $3.781
  9. Illinois – $3.662
  10. District of Columbia – $3.608

States with the least expensive gas prices across the nation include: Texas, Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma saw a regular gallon of gas going for under $3.20.

“January’s weather was relatively mild in much of the nation, which led to more drivers hitting the road. However, a return of wintery conditions in February may see a revival of seasonal driving patterns,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson.

Diesel Prices Continue to Decline

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of diesel has dropped to $4.675 from last week’s $4.681 price tag. The current average gallon of diesel fuel remains 10 cents lower than a year ago.

Despite the drop in the prices of diesel a number of states are still feeling the pinch. Some 18 states have seen the price of diesel surpass the national average, with some states surpassing the $5 mark. These include:

  • Hawaii – $6.043
  • California – $5.729
  • Maine – $5.641
  • New York – $5.282
  • Pennsylvania – $5.105
  • Rhode Island – $5.087
  • Massachusetts – $5.085
  • New Hampshire – $5.088
  • Washington – $5.069
  • Vermont – $5.024

On the other hand, Oklahoma has the nation’s cheapest diesel retailing at $4.022 a gallon. Oklahoma is joined by Missouri, Kansas, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Texas, Nebraska, and Iowa with diesel selling for less than $4.30 a gallon.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.

Image: Envato Elements

Comment ▼
Samson Haileyesus
Samson Haileyesus Samson Haileyesus is a staff writer for Small Business Trends and has several years of progressive experience in media, communication and PR working with government, NGOs and private sector. He is passionate about public outreach, branding, media relations and marketing.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2023, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

The Ultimate Guide To Online Reviews


No, Thank You