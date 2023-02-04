$10,000 Grants Available for Women-Owned Businesses

Women entrepreneurs are launching more businesses than ever. Luckily, there are many small business grant programs available to support these business owners throughout their journey. One such program recently launched a new funding round.

Latest Small Business Grants for Women

Get the details about Ladies Who Launch and other small business grants below.

Ladies Who Launch

The Ladies Who Launch Program is now accepting applications for its grant and mentorship program. During this round, 20 women and non-binary small business owners will receive a $10,000 grant and six months of educational programming. To qualify, businesses must be owned by women or non-binary entrepreneurs who operate consumer packaged goods businesses. Companies must also have annual gross revenues between $100,000 and $499,000. The deadline to apply for this funding round is March 31.

LA County Economic Opportunity Grant Program

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity is rolling out its Economic Opportunity Grant program to support businesses that were negatively affected by the pandemic. The program includes more than $54 million in funds, which will be distributed to 6,800 small businesses and nonprofits in the county. Each organization can apply for grants of between $2,500 and $25,000. The first funding round kicked off on January 26, offering $2,500 grants to businesses with less than $50,000 in annual gross revenue. The second phase, which begins February 23, will offer grants between $15,000 and $20,000 for small businesses. Eligible businesses can apply online now through May, or as long as funds remain available.

Miami-Dade County Mom-and-Pop Small Business Grant Program

Miami-Dade County recently launched its Mom-and-Pop Small Business Grant Program. Eligible businesses can get applications from the District 12 office or online. Grants can cover various business expenses, from advertising to liability insurance. There’s a mandatory informational meeting on February 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the Firefighters Memorial Building for interested applicants to learn about eligibility criteria and the application process. Afterward, eligible businesses can drop off completed applications to the District 12 office between February 16 and February 23, 2023.

Heart of Ellsworth Mini-Grants

Businesses in Ellsworth, Maine can apply $1,000 mini-grants to cover expenses related to start-up or expansion projects. Local nonprofit Heart of Ellsworth is running the program, in partnership with six community banks: Bangor Federal Credit Union, First National Bank, Franklin Savings Bank, Machias Savings Bank, Camden National Bank, and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. This is the third funding round. And Heart of Ellsworth plans to distribute eleven grants. The application period opens on February 17.

Norwalk COVID Recovery Grants

Norwalk, Connecticut recently announced the final phase of its COVID recovery grant program. To qualify for funding, small businesses in the city must have between 2 and 20 employees and be able to demonstrate the negative impacts of the pandemic. There are 50 grants available during this round, with a total of $375,000 to be distributed. Eligible expenses must be pandemic related but may range from PPE to rent payments. February 17 is the deadline to apply.

Oregon Wilsonville Business Recovery Grants

The Oregon Business Recovery Center and Wilsonville Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering on a grant program for local small businesses. The program is open to eligible businesses in Oregon communities including Wilsonville, Sherwood, Newberg, Dundee, St. Paul, and Keizer. Companies can apply for up to $10,000 to offset pandemic-related losses. To qualify, businesses must have 50 or fewer full-time employees, have been in operation since January 2020, and be located in select zip codes outlined by the OBRC. The application period opened on January 31.

