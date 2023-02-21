Meta Testing a Paid Verified Subscription Just Like Twitter Blue

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that Meta will begin testing Meta Verified which will work across both Instagram and Facebook.

Meta Verified will be a subscription bundle that includes a verified badge that authenticates an account with government ID, proactive account protection, and access to account support. Zuckerberg believes it will help up-and-coming creators grow their presence and build a community faster by increasing visibility and expanding reach.

Meta Paid Verified Subscription

The Meta Verified subscription package will include a verified badge that confirms an account to be real, having been authenticated with a government ID. This will provide more protection from impersonation, while Meta is also employing proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.

Easier access to help when needed will also be provided for the Meta Verified, with a real person available to help with common account issues.

The increased visibility and reach will be provided by prominence in some areas of the platform such as search, comments and recommendations. There will also be exclusive features that allow Meta Verified users to express themselves in unique ways.

Meta ‘Evolving’ Verification

Speaking on the About FB website, Meta said: “As we test and learn, there will be no changes to accounts on Instagram and Facebook that are already verified based on prior requirements, including authenticity and notability.

“Long term, we want to build a subscription offering that’s valuable to everyone, including creators, businesses and our community at large. As part of this vision, we are evolving the meaning of the verified badge so we can expand access to verification and more people can trust the accounts they interact with are authentic.”

Meta Verified Testing

Testing for Meta Verified is currently happening in Australia and New Zealand, but Meta will seek to expand it as soon as possible to the United States and rest of the world.

