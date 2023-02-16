Customers Unhappy About New $7 Chick-Fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich

Chick-fil-A recently launched a new cauliflower sandwich but it is already attracting criticism from some customers who are complaining about the price of the new dish, according to the New York Post.

Price of Chick-Fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich Drawing Negative Feedback

Chick-fil-A describe their new offering as a ‘tender filet’ made from cauliflower and breaded in their signature seasoning and pressure-cooked in their proprietary peanut oil. The sandwich had a starting price of $6.59 according to USA Today, but some customers are saying that it cost even more than that.

Chick-fil-A’s First ‘Plant-Forward Meal’

The cauliflower sandwich is described as the restaurant franchise’s first ‘plant-forward meal’ and is currently being tested in three markets. The markets are Denver in Colorado, Charleston in South Carolina, and the Greensboro-Triad area in North Carolina.

While the cauliflower sandwich itself as a taste experience and alternative to a chicken fillet sandwich has not been badly received, the New York Post report that the price has received criticism on social media reviews of the product.

More Expensive Than a Chicken?

TikTok food reviewer @morganchompz declared during a review of the sandwich that: “This cost me $7.19 before tax.” Her followers then posted their outrage at the price, with one asking how a cauliflower can be more expensive then a chicken.

The cost of a meal deal with the cauliflower sandwich also attracted criticism, with another review by foodie TikTokker @cribbsstyle revealing a meal deal that usually comes with French fries and a medium drink along with the sandwich cost $12. Comments on the review encouraged people to ‘protest that price’ and demanded answers as to why vegetables were so expensive.

Chick-fil-A had yet to comment on the price at the time of writing.

Cauliflower Sandwich ‘Not Vegetarian’

It should be noted that despite the lack of meat product in the sandwich, Chick-fil-A do not consider the sandwich to be vegetarian due to its cooking environment – hence the term ‘plant-forward’ being used to describe it.

