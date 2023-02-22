Check Out How a Nurse Made Millions With Her Etsy Business

An E.R. nurse has managed to turn her Etsy side hustle into a full-time job that has earned her millions of dollars in profits.

As reported by Fox Business, Stephanee Beggs started selling her own study sheets from nurse school on her ‘RNExplained’ shop on the Etsy platform in 2020. After going viral, the success of what started as a simple side hustle saw her profits hit over $2 million in 2021 alone.

Nurse Makes Millions with Etsy Side Business

Also working as a TikTok creator, Beggs sold her study sheets at a inexpensive rate of $2 per sheet, along with bundles of class-specific sheets for $30 to $40. She also had a special deal for $150 where buyers could acquire a giant bundle which covered the majority of nursing school subjects.

Nurse’s ‘Unintentional’ Success

Joining Varney & Co for a an interview with guest host Ashley Webster recently, Beggs explained how her success has been entirely unintentional. As transcribed by Fox Business, Beggs said: “I fell right into it. It was very unintentional. I got started selling my notes when I graduated from nursing school. I was studying for the boards exam, what we call the N.C.L.E.X. [National Council Licensure Examination] for nursing. And it was right when the pandemic happened, so I had nobody to study with. I would teach myself to the wall and I would record it. And then I posted that onto social media and people loved it.

“They asked to buy my study sheets. So then, I created a shop that eventually became viral. And yeah, and so now I sell study sheets. I passed the boards a long time ago, and now I sell them for students who are approaching the board’s exam and taking tests in nursing school.”

Identifying a Business Opportunity

The success of the study sheet Etsy shop may have been unintentional, but it demonstrates the importance of identifying a need and providing people with a solution when it comes to starting a business.

Beggs still works as a nurse despite the success, and has also started an instructing gig at a university.

