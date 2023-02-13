If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Having an office, be it at your home or another location requires having office furniture. Of course, you’ll need a desk and a chair, but having shelves and/or cabinets allows you to have storage and organizational space. Fortunately, you can get office furniture sets, which usually include a desk and at least one cabinet or shelving unit.

Buying these items in a set is generally much cheaper than purchasing them individually. And when you buy items in a set, they match, which helps from a decorating standpoint. The right office furniture set can add some real style to your office, and showcase your personality. Choosing an office furniture set involves more than simply choosing a style, though. There are some important factors to consider before investing in a set of furniture for your office.

Office Furniture Sets for Your Business

From large executive desk sets to small minimalist home office furniture sets, we gathered the 10 best office furniture sets we found on Amazon. When you’re ready to shop for an office furniture set, check out our picks for some helpful info and guidance!

Best Office Furniture Sets on Amazon

Below are the 10 best office furniture sets we found on Amazon. These include sets that can be used in a home office, regular office, or wherever your workspace is.

Bush Business Furniture Studio C Collection Office Furniture Set

Top Pick: Our top pick comes with a 60W x 30D height-adjustable standing desk, a 60W x 24D credenza desk, and a 3-drawer mobile file cabinet. In other words, it’s got just about everything you need to get started furnishing your office! The adjustable standing desk has 4 programmable presets with a height range of 27 to 46.7 inches. The mobile file cabinet slides under the credenza and can hold letter, legal and A4-size paperwork. All items are made from alloy steel with a laminate finish to protect against scratches and stains.

Bestar Ridgeley Executive Office Desk Set

Runner Up: Coming in at a close second is this executive office set that contains a desk with a hutch, a lateral file cabinet, and a bookcase. The U-shaped desk has ample surface space, a cable management grommet, and a keyboard tray. And there are plenty of shelves and drawers to go around, including 5 shelves in the bookshelf, 2 hutch shelves, a utility drawer, and 2 closed storage areas. All this plus a sleek, modern design make this set one of our favorites.

Bush Furniture Somerset Office Set

Best Value: Coming in as our best value pick is this 3 piece set that includes a desk, hutch, and bookshelf. The desk is L-shaped with a left return and has a cable management space and a pull-out keyboard tray. The hutch mounts to either side of the desk and has a large open compartment and two frosted glass doors. The bookshelf has 5 shelves. This set is made from composite wood and is said to resist scratches, spills, and fading.

Scranton & Co Furniture Fairview Office Set

If you’re into a homespun look, this office desk set is perfect for you! It comes with an L-shaped desk, a hutch, and a file cabinet, all made from durable engineered wood and designed with cottage-style accents. The hutch features a large open shelf and two closed shelves. The L-shaped desk features a box drawer and open storage space for supplies, and a file drawer for letter-size files.

Signature Design by Ashley Soho Modern Small Desk Set

If you’re short on space and/or prefer a minimalist look to your office, this set comes with a small desk and bookcase made from metal and reclaimed wood. The desk has 2 shelves, perfect for a printer or desktop and the bookcase has 4 shelves, so there are plenty of places to keep your things. In total, the dimensions are 23.6″D x 43″W x 47″H.

Bestar Pro-Concept Plus U-Shaped Executive Desk Set

This furniture bundle includes a 72″ W desk shell, a 72″ W table desk with metal legs, a 72″ W hutch, a 40″ W desk bridge, and a 16″ W add-on pedestal with 3 drawers. The U-shaped desk features a 1-inch thick desktop, shock-resistant PVC edge detail, and 3 grommets for cable organization. The pedestal has 2 locking box drawers and 1 file drawer. The pieces are made from commercial-grade particle board and metal.

Bush Business Furniture Office Suite

Another offering from Bush Business Furniture, this set contains a 72″ W x 30″ D desk, a 3-drawer mobile file cabinet, a 36″ W 2 -drawer lateral file cabinet, and a 36″ W 5-shelf bookcase with doors. All pieces are made from thermally treated laminate, and rugged edge banding and sturdy end panels fend off scratches and damage. This contemporary office furniture set comes in several finish options.

Casa Mare 87″ Executive Office Furniture Set

This large 4-piece set has a unique, modern design, and comes with a desk, credenza, filing cabinet, and coffee table. The desk, which is 87″ long, has a large working surface and cable management grommets. The storage file cabinet is extra large for storing lots of files, and the hutch has a large open shelf and several shelves with doors. Also, all of the pieces are free-standing, so you can arrange them any way you want.

Atlin Designs Office Furniture Set

The 60″ W desk in this set includes built-in wire management, a 4-port USB hub, and a stylish, fluted glass door. The hutch mounts to either side of the L-shaped desk and has a closed storage compartment with a fluted glass door that flips up to open. The bookcase has 5 shelves – 2 fixed and 2 adjustable. The pieces are made from composite wood and glass.

Bestar Connexion 3 Piece Standing Desk Set

This furniture set contains a desk that can be adjusted to 28″ to 45″ high, a hutch with 2 flip-up doors, a large closed storage space, wire management, 2 large paper shelves, and a pedestal with 2 utility drawers and 1 file drawer. Each item in this set is made from high-density commercial-grade particle board and melamine, with thick, durable work surfaces and a scratch-resistant finish.

Things to Consider When Shopping for Office Furniture Sets:

Size – Figure out your available space and how much of it you’d like to fill with furniture. Some sets contain larger and/or more furniture than others, so pay close attention to the specs and dimensions of the set you’re considering.

Figure out your available space and how much of it you’d like to fill with furniture. Some sets contain larger and/or more furniture than others, so pay close attention to the specs and dimensions of the set you’re considering. Budget – It is always important to set a budget and stick to it. Try and find the highest quality set your budget will allow, ensuring it will last a long time.

It is always important to set a budget and stick to it. Try and find the highest quality set your budget will allow, ensuring it will last a long time. Desk Layout – Do you prefer an L-shaped desk or a U-shaped desk? Or perhaps you’d rather have a standing desk? Decide what kind of desk you’d like to have, and go from there.

Do you prefer an L-shaped desk or a U-shaped desk? Or perhaps you’d rather have a standing desk? Decide what kind of desk you’d like to have, and go from there. Durability – To get a furniture set that will last, check for quality materials, scratch-proof coatings, and other features that imply a durable product.

To get a furniture set that will last, check for quality materials, scratch-proof coatings, and other features that imply a durable product. Style – Of course, you’ll want to try and get a style that speaks to you. There are office furniture sets available in lots of different design styles, such as modern, rustic, cottage, etc.

