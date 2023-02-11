Experts Share How to Set Business New Year’s Resolutions and Make Changes in 2023

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

A new year is often a time for change in the small business world. Whether you set new year’s resolutions or just want to make incremental improvements, it can help to learn from other members of the small business community. See what has worked for them in the tips below.

Consider Your 2023 Business Resolutions

You don’t need to wait for a new year to make changes in your business. But it can be a sensible time to reflect on where your business has been and where you want to go. In this post, Carol Roth discusses new year’s resolutions for small businesses. And BizSugar members joined in the conversation here.

Pick a Word for 2023

If resolutions aren’t your style, consider choosing a word for the year instead. This concept can help you make important decisions that align with your values while leaving room for flexibility. Robert Rose offers his thoughts on this strategy on the Content Marketing Institute blog.

Consider the Kind of Life You Want to Live This Year

Whether you’re starting a new business, buying a franchise, or launching a different new line, business changes often come with lifestyle changes. So before making any new moves this year, consider how they may impact the life you want to live. Joel Libava of The Franchise King shares thoughts in this post.

Legally Change Your Business’s Name

Changing your business’s name can lead to massive shifts. It’s not just about marketing and communicating with your customers. There are also legal elements to consider. Nellie Akalp of CorpNet walks you through the official steps in this post.

Create a Product Roadmap Before a New Launch

If you plan to launch a new product this year, planning is key. A product roadmap may be the ideal way to make sure your launch goes smoothly. Rizza DC talks about the process and its benefits in this Crowdspring post.

Salvage a Struggling SEO Strategy

If your SEO strategy didn’t get the results you were hoping for in 2022, there’s still hope to turn things around this year. But you may need to make some big changes to achieve this goal. Read this Search Engine Watch post by Kris Jones for tips.

Improve Your Business Performance with Automation

If you want to get more done in 2023, automation can be an amazing tool. But how can you leverage this concept to actually make an impact on your business? Check out this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya for insights.

Select a Solid Cloud Migration Approach

Adopting new technologies can be an effective way to improve your business in the new year. Cloud migration is becoming increasingly common. But how can you choose the right strategy for your business? Read this BusinessLoad post by Austin H. Joy for tips.

Keep an Eye on Digital Marketing Trends for 2023

If you want to improve your digital marketing strategy in 2023, it may help to look at the platforms and tactics that are working for others. This Pixel Productions post by John Allen includes several trends to keep an eye on this year.

Use Brand Messaging Pillars to Guide Content Creation

Your content marketing strategy is likely to be more impactful if you stay focused on your main goals. And brand pillars can be an amazing strategy for staying focused. Read this Ignite post by Poulomi Basu for insights on this topic.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.