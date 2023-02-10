In the News: Up to $25K in Grants up for Grabs for Small Business Owners

Getting the funding you need at the right time can solve many challenges as a small business owner. This is especially the case when times are hard economically. Finding grants that address the issues your business and yourself personally are dealing with is the key to successfully applying and winning. The more you apply the better your chances.

The key is finding resources that highlight legitimate grants you can apply for as a small business owner. The grants on Small Business Trends cover grants from public institutions, private companies, and nonprofit organizations that are looking to help small businesses. Here are some of the grants you can apply for right now:

With grants of up to $25,000, here you will find issues such as women-owned businesses, mom-and-pops, startup and expansion, COVID recovery, and pandemic-related losses being funded. These grants are available in several states, so check and see if you qualify.

If you happen to be in New York, Trellus Local Delivery Grants is offering eligible companies $500 to cover their Trellus subscription and delivery costs. Brick-and-mortar retailers, professional services, and home-based businesses are eligible to apply for this grant.

Although this is not a grant and has only a few days to apply, it is still worth mentioning. TikTok has announced Gridiron Grub Contest, which will give out $5,000 to a small business for posting the best game day delights in a fun and creative way. However, you must share your content on TikTok by 11:59 pm EST on February 12.

Beyond the grants, there is some great small business news you should take a look at. This includes the launch of the Amazon Creator University; what you should know before you do your business taxes; the passage of three small business bills in the House with bipartisan support, and more.

Entrepreneurs and the business-minded can take advantage of a free and comprehensive resource for finding information that aims to cultivate success for Amazon Associates and Influencers. Amazon’s Creator University provides education, video tutorials, testimonials, inspiration and more to help people build a business with Amazon.

As Super Bowl LVII approaches, small businesses have the opportunity to learn some marketing tips and tricks from some of the biggest companies around thanks to YouTube’s AdBlitz. YouTube AdBlitz Shows Off the Super Bowl of Marketing The Adblitz channel lets you watch the ads lined up for the Big Game to see how the businesses with the biggest marketing budgets approach the Super Bowl season.

The BizBuySell Insight Report reveals small business acquisitions for 2022 was up 4.7% over 2021. Even though the first half of 2022 experienced strong year-over-year (YOY) gains, the surge of inflation and interest rate hikes slowed the momentum in the second half. Small Business Acquisition in 2022 The transaction numbers since 2020 show a 19% gain.

Have you met a robot waiter? Apparently, they’re out there at restaurants around the country and spanning the globe. And people who meet these robot servers have some mixed reactions to what they’re seeing. Check it out.

So, you’ve started a small business. That’s great news! However, with tax season upon us, it’s time to discover how taxes will affect your new endeavor. If this sounds like you, you’ll want to check out this episode of SBT in :15 with Barbara Weltman, Attorney and Founder of Big Ideas for Small Businesses, Inc. and author of J.K. Lasser’s Small Business Taxes.

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service recently issued a new Notice that would establish a program for voluntary tip reporting between the IRS and employers in various service industries.

If it seems that flu season never ends, that’s because it doesn’t. What can sometimes end is our vigilance to protect ourselves and others against it. We reached out to Amy Mosher, Chief People Officer at isolved for some workplace tips. The company, founded in 1986, is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM tools.

The House recently passed three bills, each aimed at improving the small business economic climate. The three bills have been referred to the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

Three companies based in California will pay a total of $530,000 to settle allegations that they violated Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) rules. Settlement Reached in PPP Loan Fraud Case The allegations claim each company violated the False Claims Act when they received and retained more than one PPP loan prior to December 31, 2020.

There is a new technology in the form of AI-enabled insurance card scans, plus optical character recognition (OCR) and verification, that promises to help doctors reduce office costs.

