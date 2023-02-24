In the News: Grants of Up To $20,000 for Small Business Improvements and More

As a small business owner, you need many things throughout the year and the life of your company. From cash to mentorship grants look to help entrepreneurs with a wide range of issues. And it doesn’t always come in the form of cash, and if it does it is to address specific needs small business owners are facing in a particular community, region, or the country as a whole.

This is why you should keep an eye out for grants that are offering help for your specific needs. This will give you a better chance at winning when you apply. And always remember to fill out the application with all the information it is asking for and turn it in early.

The following grants want to help small businesses by providing funds as well as expertise, business development courses, improvement and repair projects, and more. The grants will be providing up to $20,000, some of which are through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Make sure to also take a look at what else is taking place with small businesses in the rest of the news roundup:

Mark Zuckerberg has been busy introducing new broadcast channels to Instagram, which are public one-to-many messaging tools that allow creators to invite all of their followers. Zuckerberg used his own ‘Meta Channel’ to announce the testing phase of the new broadcast channel feature, which enables creators to share text, video, and photo updates.

An E.R. nurse has managed to turn her Etsy side hustle into a full-time job that has earned her millions of dollars in profits. As reported by Fox Business, Stephanee Beggs started selling her own study sheets from nurse school on her ‘RNExplained’ shop on the Etsy platform in 2020.

Instagram recently expanded the gifts feature so that more creators can earn money from their audience. The expanded feature began testing in November last year, with followers able to show their appreciation to their favorite creators through direct monetary support.

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that Meta will begin testing Meta Verified which will work across both Instagram and Facebook. Meta Verified will be a subscription bundle that includes a verified badge that authenticates an account with a government ID, proactive account protection, and access to account support.

I have been crusading against dumb financial mistakes business owners make small business owners make ever since I lost $1M of the sale price of my last business because I could not read a balance sheet; I had an MBA from Northwestern University! On The Small Business Radio Show this week, my guest is Ruth King who is the President of Business Ventures Corporation.

Smart devices are becoming increasingly popular throughout the United States with 69% of American households already owning one, according to research by Rave Reviews. What are the Most Used Smart Devices in the US? Smart entertainment devices are the most popular category, with smart security devices not far behind.

Chairman of the House Committee on Small Business, Rep. Roger Williams, recently issued a statement slamming government policies he claims have increased inflation. Chairman Williams’ statement follows the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which saw prices rise across a number of categories including shelter, motor vehicle insurance, recreation, apparel and household furnishings.

