TikTok Offering $5,000 to Small Businesses in Gridiron Grub Contest for Super Bowl LVII

As Super Bowl LVII draws closer, short-form video-sharing app TikTok recently announced a Gridiron Grub Contest where small businesses can win $5,000 for posting ‘their best game day delights in a fun and creative way’ to the TikTok platform.

TikTok Gridiron Grub Contest for Super Bowl LVII

Small businesses such as restaurants simply need to post content including food that they believe would be especially enjoyable during the Big Game. There is a total of 5 cash prizes up for grabs, each totaling $5,000 each.

Win Cash or Promote Your Business

It is a great opportunity for food-themed businesses to win a bit of cash while having some fun creating TikTok videos featuring their food creations. The hashtags will also be getting a lot of views, which means more people seeing the kind of food you offer at your business.

The first hashtag to include in an entry post is #GridironGrubContest which will enter the business into the contest, though TikTok also want entrants to include the hashtags #smallbusiness and also the city where the business is located, such as #LosAngeles or #Dallas etc.

TikTok are also encouraging entrants to share their story and what their business means to them to gain even more free promotion.

Contest Entry Requirements

The entry requirements can be accessed through a link at the TikTok website and should be read in full before submitting an entry. TikTok explain the primary requirement by saying: “All Entries must be the original work of the entrant, may not have been previously published, may not have won previous awards, and must not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity.”

Entry Deadline And Winner Selection

Small businesses entering the Gridiron Grub Contest must share their content on TikTok by 11:59 pm EST on February 12. TikTok say they will then select five winners based on their creativity, storytelling and food appeal, with potential winners notified by email or telephone.

