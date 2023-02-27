TikTok Introduces Creativity Program Beta to US Creators

TikTok has introduced the Creativity Program Beta which is designed to help creators make the most of their creativity while generating higher revenue potential.

The Creativity Program Beta is the latest addition to TikTok’s range of monetization tools that supports and rewards creators of every level by unlocking ever more real-world opportunities to make money from their content. The beta version of the program is currently available only in the United States, France and Brazil, though TikTok do have plans to introduce it to more regions soon.

TikTok Introduces Creativity Program Beta

Users need to be at least 18 years old to be eligible for the Creativity Program, as well as meet the minimum follower and video view requirements. Their account must also be in good standing.

Any creators already enrolled in the TikTok Creator Fund can switch to the Creativity Program, and those not enrolled will be able to apply to the new program once it is available.

The program will provide Creators with an updated dashboard to view video eligibility, estimated revenue, and video performance metrics and analytics.

New Program Based on ‘Learnings’

In a statement on the TikTok Newsroom website, the company said: “We developed the Creativity Program based on learnings and feedback from our creators on our creator solutions, including the TikTok Creator Fund. The Creativity Program Beta will initially be available to creators by invite-only and then become available to all eligible US creators in the coming months.”

The statement also reiterated TikTok’s dedication to creators, adding: “At TikTok, we are committed to fostering new ways for creators to feel valued and rewarded as they continue to inspire and engage our community.”

The new Creativity Program Beta joins TikTok’s suite of monetization solutions, including LIVE Subscription and TikTok Pulse. Creators can learn more about the different ways they can get rewarded on TikTok by visiting the Creator Portal on the TikTok platform.

