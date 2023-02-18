Level Up Your Marketing Game in 2023 with These Expert Tips

The start of a new year is an ideal time to look at your current marketing strategy and create future goals. This requires both looking back at the outcome of previous campaigns and looking forward to new industry trends. Get tips for leveling up your marketing game in 2023 in this roundup from members of the online small business community.

Consider Your Top Marketing Takeaways from 2022

Before the start of a new year, it often helps to look back at the previous 12 months to determine what worked and what didn’t. In this MarTech post, Ryan Phelan goes over a few top takeaways for marketers in 2022.

Look Back at Some top Resources from 2022

It can also be beneficial to look at some top resources and articles that helped business owners over the past year. Check out this helpful roundup from Kim Moutsos of Content Marketing Institute.

Optimize Your Digital Marketing Strategy

Your digital marketing strategy probably brought about several wins in 2022. But there were also probably areas that could be improved. If you want to step up your game in the new year, read this Pixel Productions post by James Daniels for tips.

Level Up Your Content Marketing with These Top Tools

The right tools can help you bring your content marketing to the next level. There are tons of options to choose from. So it can help to get expert insights on which ones are the best. Read this 99signals post by Sandeep Mallya for a full list.

Find the Best Facebook Video Format

Video is a popular post format on Facebook. But there are many different types to consider. In this Inspire to Thrive post, Lisa Sicard goes over the best options for business users. And BizSugar members commented further here.

Follow These Social Media Predictions for 2023

If you want your marketing efforts to be more impactful in the new year, it’s important to adapt to current trends. Staying ahead and understanding what users expect may be especially useful when it comes to social media. Get several predictions in this Social Media Today post by Andrew Hutchinson.

Optimize Your Old Content

You don’t always have to create brand new content to improve your site’s SEO. Older posts may also help you achieve future goals. However, they may require some tweaks. Learn more in this Search Engine Journal post by Ryan Jones.

Use AI Blogging Tools to Boost Your Business

Artificial intelligence, or AI, is impacting numerous business functions – including blogging. If you want to make your blog more effective in 2023, AI tools may be right for you. Read more about them in this CyberNaira post by Adeshokan Shamsudeen. Then visit the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Market an Innovative New Product

Marketing strategies are usually most effective when they’re tailored to specific offerings. So if you plan to launch a new product in 2023, you’ll likely need a new strategy to market it. Check out this Noobpreneur post by Mike Szczesny for tips.

Improve Your Instagram Strategy with These Organic Strategies

Instagram offers several paid options to boost visibility and engagement. But not all businesses have enough resources to use these. Luckily, there are also effective organic options, including those in this Platter of Gold post by Adeyemi Adisa. After reading, head over to BizSugar to read commentary from the community.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.