Keep Your Tech Safe and Clutter-Free with an Electronics Travel Organizer

We typically have a lot of electronics to take with us to work. Phones, tablets, and other devices, plus their chargers, are often thrown in a purse or bag when we’re on the go, only to find our cords and devices a tangled mess when we get to our destination.

Whether it’s the commute to work or traveling by plane or bus, we need a way to keep our electronics and accessories organized and protected. This is why electronics travel organizers are so popular. They’re a way to keep your things secure while being easy to carry around.

Electronics travel organizers are pouches or bags that contain different compartments, pockets, and elastic straps to carry things like SD cards, flash drives, mice, and cords. Many have a compartment for more oversized items like tablets or personal gaming systems. They are typically made from waterproof and shockproof material too, so your items inside don’t get damaged.

Besides electronics, they’re also a great place to keep pens, batteries, credit cards, and other necessities. Electronics travel organizers are a convenient and inexpensive way to store and organize your electronics when you’re on the go.

Top Pick: Our number 1 pick is by small business Tripped Travel Gear. They make high-quality and durable travel cases of all kinds, like this electronics travel organizer. Its minimalist design allows it to fit just about anywhere, while still being able to hold all of your things. Its 5.5″ interior height and 8.5″ interior width allow it to store about 2 large items, such as an iPad mini, large headphones, a personal gaming console, and a laptop charger. There is also a special pouch for SD cards.

This travel electronics organizer is made from quality polyester and has weatherproof YKK zippers and genuine leather accents. It is available in several colors.

Runner Up: Our runner up pick has 3 removable padded dividers, so you can organize it how you want. It has lots of elastic straps and zippered pockets of varying sizes to keep your cables, pens, batteries, etc. nice and neat.

This cable organizer is 10.5″L x 3.5″W x 7.75″H and is made from waterproof and shockproof nylon material. It is lined with padded foam to protect everything inside and is available in several different colors.

Best Value: Our best value choice is BAGSMART’s small travel cord organizer. It’s made from water-repellant nylon material, and its zippered mesh pockets and elastic straps will keep everything secure and untangled.

This bag is 9.4″L x 6.7″ W x 1.4″H, making it easy to fit into a purse, briefcase, or backpack. It has a lot of positive reviews and is an inexpensive choice for a cord organizer. You can choose from black, gray, or teal.

This organizer has a roll-up style and plenty of storage space. It’s 17″×9″ while open and 4.5”×9″ rolled up and features 6 elastic loops, 3 small zippered mesh pockets, 2 open pockets, and more. It is made from durable, water-resistant polyester and is secured by an elastic strap, which can also be used to hang it up.

Two layers allow you to organize small electronics and cables on one side and larger items on the other side. There are 3 removable padded dividers too, so you can customize the size. This bag measures 10.63″ X 7.87″ X 3.54″ and is made from a waterproof material with a padded lining. It comes in 6 different colors.

For an upscale option, this cable organizer is made from genuine full-grain crazy horse leather. It’s a fold-up style tech travel organizer measuring 9 x 4.5 inches when rolled up in 4 folds or 9 x18 inches when opened flat. It has several different-sized straps and compartments to hold your supplies.

This hard shell option measures 9.84 x 6.3 x 2.56 inches and is made from water-resistant hard EVA material. It has mesh pockets and elastic bands, as well as 2 cable ties and 3 padded removable dividers.

Amazon Basics makes reliable products, just like their travel cord organizer. It’s smaller than some of the others, at 9.75 x 6.25 x 2.13 inches, but still has enough pockets, straps, and zippers to store and protect small electronics and accessories. The molded EVA plastic outer shell keeps everything inside protected from damage.

This minimalist travel cable organizer is made from a blend of 100% recycled materials on the outside and soft cotton on the inside. It has pockets and elastic straps for organizing, and an outer pocket for quick access. The organizer is 4.52″ X 7.87″ X 2.16.”

Last up is this uniquely designed electronics organizer travel case. Unlike most of the cases, this one has an oval shape and measures 10.82 x 1.77 x 4.13 inches. It’s made from an elastic spandex blend that makes the pouch flexible yet strong. It also features a military-grade #8 zipper and a stretchable outer layer that expands.

