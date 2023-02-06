If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The longer you sit at your desk to work, the more ergonomic features you will want from head to toe. This not only makes your work environment more comfortable, but it is also beneficial to your health in the long run. Even though you might have not thought of having an under desk foot rest for your workplace, it can be one more piece of furniture you can add to get a full-body ergonomic experience.

The good news is under desk foot rests are very affordable, so buying one to just try it out won’t be that big of an expense. And considering the many benefits it can provide, it is worth trying to see what you get out of it.

Under Desk Foot Rest for Your Workspace

From ergonomic foam to wood, you have several options to choose from on this list that are now available on Amazon.

Everlasting Comfort Foot Rest Under Desk

Top Pick: The top pick on the list has 23,654 reviews with 74% giving it 5 stars and 16% 4 stars. This is a one-piece teardrop design made of 100% pure memory foam. It adapts to the shape of your feet and arches and you can flip it over to rock back and forth. A removable cover is included to make cleaning easy if you wear your shoes while using it.

Humanscale FM 300 Foot Machine Footrest

Runner Up: Taking the runner up spot is the Humanscale FM 300, which is made of steel and solid hardwood with and non-skid surface. This foot rest can be adjusted with heights of 3.75″ to 6.75″ and also has a tilt mechanism.

Eureka Ergonomic Tilt Adjustable Foot Rest

Best Value: The Eureka foot rest delivers the best value because of the price, design, and material. It has 20-degree tilts for back and forth rocking on a metal frame and scratch-resistant rubber feet to protect your floor. There are two different types of textures on the top for both massaging and prevent slipping.

ErgoFoam Adjustable Foot Rest Under Desk

This is yet another foam foot rest, but it has a removable height adjuster that adds 2” to the base. You can also flip it over and use it as a rocker. It comes with a removable cover and a double-sided non-slip bottom.

ComfiLife Foot Rest for Under Desk

High-density foam, non-slip bottom, washable removable cover and a rocker when you flip it over are some of the features of this foot rest. There is also a 2” base you can add to increase the height.

Kensington Comfort Memory Foam Adjustable Foot Rest

The Kensington brings together memory foam and adjustable foot rest with a foot pedal control in one. You get height adjustment of 3.5 to 5 Inches and angle adjustment of up to 30 degrees for increased mobility you can control with your feet.

P&BEXC Under Desk Wooden Foot Rest

This wood foot rest from P&BEXC has two rocker feet and it can support up to 350lbs. It features anti-slip rubber on top and bottom to keep your feet in place and the foot rest from sliding around.

Leermart Adjustable Footrest with Removable Pad

If you need a foot rest with multiple adjustable positions, this is it. You get 4 height levels going all the way up to 11”, a removable cushion, beaded foot rest for massage, and a collapsible design for easy storage.

Humanscale Foot Machine

This under desk foot rest has both great form and function with a rocker design. It not only looks great, but the metal and wood materials are very durable. Die-cast aluminum legs with a steel foot stop and rubber grips as well as a lifetime warranty are some of its other features.

Mind Reader Ergonomic Foot Rest

The Mind Reader Ergonomic foot rest is made of hard plastic, a pebbled surface for massage, and it is easily adjustable for different levels. It can also rock back and forth.

What to Look for When Buying an Under Desk Foot Rest for Your Workplace

From comfort to improving your posture under desk foot rests provide great benefits when you’re sitting at the desk for hours on end. Look for these features to make that experience even better:

Material: From foam, to plastic and wood there are several options. The material you choose will depend on how you’re going to be using the foot rest, which is barefoot or with your shoes on.

Comfort: The material and mechanics of the foot rest will determine the comfort level you will get. So, look for materials that are comfortable for you and the mechanics to allow different levels of adjustment.

Height and Tilt Adjustment: The ability to adjust the height and tilt will make the foot rest more comfortable and ergonomically functional.

Rocking: The back-and-forth rocking of a foot rest is one of its benefits. Look for smooth rocker foot rests without making too much noise if any.

Stability: You want a foot rest that stays put once you place it under your desk. Look for anti-slip grips to keep them in place.

Easy Cleaning: Look for removable covers for foam foot rests because they get dirty quickly and without a cover, it can be unsightly in hurry. As for plastic and wood foot rests, they can be wiped quickly with a wet sponge or towel.

