The sedentary state in the workplace is encouraging more people to find innovative ways to improve their health with exercise. From standing desks to under desk bikes, there are now more options than ever to stay fit, which now includes under desk treadmills. This has resulted in many new and innovative under desk treadmill options for your workspace.

The benefit of having an under the desk treadmill is It is readily available to start exercising. You can experience great benefits even if you just walk for just five or 10 minutes at a time; the key is to keep moving. The benefits include burning more calories, increasing your step count, building muscle and bone density, lowering your stress and improving your mood to name a few.

Under Desk Treadmill Options for Your Workspace

The under desk treadmills on this list covers a range of models and prices on Amazon. if you’re in the market for a treadmill you can use under your desk, take a look at these options before you make a purchase.

UREVO 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill

Top Pick: The top pick treadmill on our list is also the fastest, with up to 7.6 miles per hour, so you can run on it in addition to walking on it under your desk. A 2.5HP motor, 265lbs. load capacity, a 17”x42.5” running area, a 5-layer non-slip running belt, silica gel column support and remote control round up some of the many features.

UREVO 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill

Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Under Desk Treadmill

Runner Up: Our runner up is also fast with a maximum speed of 7.5MPH, so you can either run or walk on it. This folding treadmill has a 2.25HP motor, a multi-functional LED display, a running area of 40”x16”, a speaker with Bluetooth control, and an exercise app.

Goplus 2 in-1 Folding Under Desk Treadmill

LifeSpan Fitness TR1200 Portable Walking Under Desk Treadmill

Best Value: LifeSpan delivers great value with a treadmill that is powerful, quiet and can handle more weight. You get a maximum of 4MPH with this 2.25HP motor, but it can handle up to 350lbs. of load. A quiet motor, Bluetooth, intelli-guard stop, steel frame, and 6 impact-absorbing compression shocks are some of the features.

LifeSpan Fitness TR1200 Portable Walking Under Desk Treadmill

WalkingPad Folding Treadmill

If you want a treadmill you can quickly fold and move out of the way, the WalkingPad is for you. You get 4MPH speed, 220lbs. weight capacity, die-cast aluminum frame, remote control with a display, high-friction PVC belt and more.

WalkingPad Folding Treadmill

Maksone Under Desk Treadmill

If you like the look of wood, the Maksone under desk treadmill will also let you run and walk on it. It is made with a steel frame It includes a 2.25HP motor, 265lbs. weight capacity, a non-slip running belt at 16.54”x41.34”, a remote control and 12 exercise programs to choose from.

Maksone Under Desk Treadmill

GOYOUTH 2 in-1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill

A steel frame and multi-layer shield design have resulted in a quiet 2.25HP treadmill that will let you walk and run up to 6MPH. The working area is 15.75”x41.34” and it can support up to 220lbs. You also get a remote control, Bluetooth speaker, large display, and 12 exercise programs.

GOYOUTH 2 in-1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill

RHYTHM FUN Treadmill Under Desk Treadmill

This is another foldable treadmill with speeds of up to 3.7MPH powered by a 1.5HP motor. The running belt is 18”x47” with 7 layers and it can support up to 220lbs. A large LED display, steel frame, a smart remote and a workout app include some of the other features.

RHYTHM FUN Treadmill Under Desk Treadmill

Egofit Smallest Under Desk Electric Walking Treadmill

If space is an issue, this Egofit unit claims to be the world’s smallest walking treadmill. The overall dimension is a tiny 38.39″D x 21.85″ W x 6.89″H. However, it has some great features including 3.1MPH speed, 254lbs. weight capacity, a walking area of 34.25×16.54?, remote control, and a workout app. And the company stands by its product with a 30-day 100% money-back guarantee.

Egofit Smallest Under Desk Electric Walking Treadmill



Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Underdesk Walking Pad Treadmill

This is a slim treadmill, with a walking area of only 39” L x 14” W and an overall size of 21.5″D x 50″ W x 6.5″ H. It delivers up to 3.75MPH on a 1.5HP motor while supporting a maximum of 220lbs. Made from alloy steel you also get a large 14”x5” LCD monitor, wireless remote, quick stop safety clip, and a shock absorption tread deck.

Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Underdesk Walking Pad Treadmill



Exerpeutic Desk Treadmill with Adjustable Desktop

If you are looking for an all-in-one treadmill, the Experpeutic desk treadmill delivers. It includes an adjustable standing desk and a treadmill. The desktop size is 46.5″ L x 24″ W with an air piston-assisted single lever desktop height adjustment range of 39” to 52.5”. The treadmill can support up to 325 lbs. and has a large 46″ L x 20″ W walking space. You get 4MPH on the 1.5HP high torque motor with quiet drive, a backlit LCD computer, and workout programs. You can also detach the treadmill when you just want to use the desk.

Exerpeutic Desk Treadmill with Adjustable Desktop



What to Look for When Buying an Under Desk Tread Mill

Before you buy an under desk treadmill for your workplace or home office there are a few things you should think about. This will allow you to make the best-Informed decision. With that in mind, here is what you should look out for:

Top speed: The fastest speed on this list of under desk treadmills is 7.6 mph, so these treadmills are designed mostly for walking. If you want options for running, look for different types of treadmills.

Noise: The noise level is very important if you’re working with others, so find the quietest treadmill you can find. If you’re in a private or home office, noise might not be a big factor.

Size: Take the size into consideration so it won’t take too much space in your office, foldable and slim line models are available.

Storage: Look for models that let you fold the treadmill or easily store it in a closet or out of the way. This is especially beneficial if you have a meeting or need more space.

Weight Limit: These treadmills have a wide range of weight limits as to how much load they can take, make sure to check what they are before you buy one.

Price: Under desk treadmills are not cheap, so thoroughly research what your budget will allow you to buy in order to get the best quality treadmill.

Available Space: Make room in your office for an under desk treadmill and measure what kind of equipment it can accommodate. Don’t forget to leave space for walking around in your office.

Extra Features: Look for features such as remote control, exercise apps, automatic stop, energy save mode and others.

