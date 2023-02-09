As Super Bowl LVII approaches, small businesses have the opportunity to learn some marketing tips and tricks from some of the biggest companies around thanks to YouTube’s AdBlitz.

YouTube AdBlitz Shows Off the Super Bowl of Marketing

The Adblitz channel lets you watch the ads lined-up for the Big Game to see how the businesses with the biggest marketing budgets approach the Super Bowl season. The ad campaigns this year will also provide insight into how brands have evolved their marketing messages, as well as the varied ways in which the game and the ads themselves are watched.

New Ad Opportunities and Touchpoints

Vice President and Head of NFL Digital Media Business Development, Blake Stuchin, said: “The NFL and YouTube partnership continues to grow and create new touchpoints for fans – from highlights every week of the season, to original shows like the Emmy-winning Game Day All-Access, to NFL Sunday Ticket coming exclusively to YouTube starting in the 2023 season.”

Learn From the Biggest and the Best

The new approaches by big business can be useful for small businesses, helping to inform how they might direct their own marketing strategies in the future. Business owners and marketing strategists can take notes on what the biggest and the best focus on during their most lucrative marketing campaign of the year.

The first teasers and commercials can already be viewed on the AdBlitz channel, which include automotive company Hyundai’s Super Bowl in-game spot.

Last year, Hyundai ran a month-long AdBlitz campaign in the weeks before and after the Big Game, which helped them generate over 247 million impressions. This strategy along with a digital-first approach helped Hyundai achieve much more success than in previous years when the brand invested more in television ads throughout the actual game itself.

Hyundai’s CMO, Angela Zepeda, discussed the changing landscape of Super Bowl ads, saying: “The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched televised events in the world. That said, the landscape has changed. In order to connect with our audience, we need to evolve and explore different ways to ensure our brand is front and center. That’s where YouTube comes in.”

Ad Content Evolving with Consumer Trends

How viewers consume content is having a huge influence on how the biggest companies produce ad content. There has already been a dynamic shift as viewers move away from linear TV into streaming.

A massive event like the Super Bowl makes this shift in consumer preferences particularly evident. Last year for example, according to comScore, Super Bowl ads reached 77% of adults through YouTube, compared to 72% through linear TV.

Clearly this year’s Super Bowl will be providing plenty of inspiration for small businesses, and not just on the field.

