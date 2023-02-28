Zoholics Helps Small Business Owners Thrive and Grow

Want to grow your professional network by meeting and interacting with like-minded business leaders from various industries? What about getting an exclusive sneak peek at new products that will help your business grow? If any of those concepts interest you, be sure and mark your calendar for Zoho’s upcoming event – Zoholics.

We spoke with Zoho Senior Evangelist, Taylor Backman, to get the full scoop on this exciting opportunity. Here’s what we learned:

What is Zoholics?

Zoholics is Zoho’s annual flagship conference that brings the Zoho community together for a friendly and interactive experience to learn and grow. The event is an opportunity for users, customers and partners to meet Zoho’s team face-to-face, learn directly from the staff behind favorite applications and make new connections with like-minded customers.

Why should a small business owner attend a Zoholics event?



Attending a Zoholics event can benefit a small business owner in a variety of ways. Wondering if you should attend Zoholics this year? Consider the following reasons why attending Zoholics is a great idea:

Friendly atmosphere – Zoholics is a warm and down-to-earth environment, so it’s easy to talk to people and just be yourself.

Useful information – Zoholics features all sorts of informative product sessions that help users understand how Zoho can help them grow and improve their businesses.

Business opportunities – Zoholics attendees gain opportunities to meet and learn from other small business owners, as well as professionals and leaders from larger organizations.



What can you learn at a Zoholics event?



What sorts of information can attendees learn at a Zoholics event? First – obviously – they can learn about how Zoho can benefit their businesses. The software company offers more than 50 applications to help operate a business.

At Zoholics, staff also will be covering a wide range of products, while showcasing customer stories and experiences. Attendees will learn about Zoho’s products, how customers use the software, and what Zoho can do for their companies.

What can attending a Zoholics event do for a small business owner?

Zoholics can do a lot for small business owners. Zoholics attendees appreciate that the conference is not a party, but an event focused on learning. It’s a great opportunity for small business owners to step away from their day-to-day tasks and work on the business.

At Zoholics, small business owners learn from experts about tools they can use to grow and improve their organizations. Since there is lots of Zoho staff around, it’s easy to ask questions in the hallways or discuss an idea over lunch.

Of course, since there are plenty of other small business owners in the same boat, as well as some that are further along in their entrepreneurial journeys, Zoholics offers all sorts of chances to learn from the real-world successes and experiences of others. Ultimately, many small business owners find that Zoholics is a place where concepts start to click, and they understand how they can use tools in their organizations to grow their businesses.



Where and when do Zoholics events take place?



Interested in attending Zoholics but unsure where to find an event near you? To accommodate even more Zoho customers, Zoholics’ 2023 festivities will be taking place in three locations on several dates:



Pleasanton, California on April 20-21, 2023 – Register

Jersey City, NJ on April 26-27, 2023 – Register

Austin, Texas on May 3 – 4, 2023 – Register

How can I register to attend a Zoholics event?



There are 13 locations hosting Zoholics events in 2023. Register for Zoholics today and be sure to enter the discount code SBTPROMO to save 25% on tickets.