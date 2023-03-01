Up to $1 Million in Grant Money Available to Black and Hispanic Entrepreneurs

Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs have brought many innovative ideas to the business world in recent years.

And one celebrity-backed organization is looking to further that great work with a series of prizes.

Read about this opportunity and more small business grants below.

Black Ambition

Black Ambition is a non-profit founded by Pharrell Williams that provides funding and prizes to Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs. This year, the organization is offering two prize opportunities: The Black Ambition Prize and the HBCU Prize.

The Black Ambition Prize aims to support innovative projects, offering up to $1,000,000 in funding, while the HBCU Prize offers funds to those at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The application period is now open and will close in June. The organization will then select semi-finalists to participate in a mentorship program and the Black Ambition Demo Day this fall.

Kingston ARPA Grants

Kingston, New York is currently running a grant program to support small businesses through its allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The program includes more than $1 million in total funds, with each business getting the opportunity to apply for up to $10,000. Businesses must be able to prove negative effects from the pandemic to receive funds, along with meeting other federal requirements. The city initially announced the program last month, but they are now extending the deadline further to March 24.

Placer County Small Business COVID Recovery Program

The Placer County Business Resource Center in Placer County, California is offering COVID-19 relief grants of up to $100,000 to local small businesses. The program is open to businesses in unincorporated areas of Placer County. Other requirements include being open since at least January 2019 and having five or fewer employees. The application period is open now through March 27.

Jefferson County ARPA Grants

Small Businesses in Jefferson County, Montana may qualify for COVID-19 relief grants. The program, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, offers grants of $2,500 to eligible businesses that were around in 2020 and experienced negative impacts due to the pandemic. The program is currently accepting applications. And there are currently five grants still available. Funds are awarded on a first come, first served basis, with a final deadline of April 1.

Freeport and Rockford Building Improvement Grant

Rockford and Freeport, Illinois are offering a new funding round to help local businesses improve their storefronts and exterior features. The program is open to businesses located in the Downtown Tax Increment Redevelopment areas in both cities. And various building improvements can count as eligible projects. Applications are being accepted through April 14.

Haines City Accelerator

Haines City, Florida is launching a new accelerator program to help new and existing businesses thrive. The Haines City Accelerator includes educational programs, mentorship, and networking opportunities for the city’s startups and other small businesses looking to grow. The program also includes rent subsidy grant opportunities to help businesses cover expenses related to their commercial locations.

