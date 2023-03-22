Spotlight: Alicia Adams Alpaca Brings Together High Fashion and Sustainability

More and more consumers are beginning to prioritize sustainability, especially in their fashion choices. So there’s increased demand for unique, quality products from small brands. Luckily, that’s exactly what Alicia Adams Alpaca provides.

What the Business Does

Offers a variety of products made with alpaca wool.

Founder Alicia Adams told Small Business Trends, “Alicia Adams Alpaca features a range of classic garments, including overcoats, wraps, jackets, cardigans, and more. There’s no style statement that alpaca wouldn’t fit effortlessly into, making it the perfect versatile winter staple you only need to buy once.”

Business Niche

Bringing together high-end fashion and sustainability.

Adams says, “Alpaca wool is one of the rarest and most luxurious materials because of its natural and exclusive fibers that are undeniably warm, water-resistant, hypoallergenic, and soft like silk. We raise and manage a herd of over 200 Suri alpacas at a beautiful farm in New York’s Hudson Valley.”

How the Business Got Started

Out of a family farm.

Adams adds, “Alicia Adams Alpaca launched in 2010 at our family farm in Millbrook, where we have had an alpaca breeding program since 2005 after moving to New York from Germany. There was a surplus of wool from the annual shearing process and we realized there was a way to create sustainable, luxury goods with those natural fibers. Years later we opened our brick-and-mortar locations in Aspen, Malibu, and Millbrook (our flagship store).”

Biggest Win

Creating products for royalty.

Adams says, “In 2013, the Obamas gifted Prince George a Classic Herringbone Throw in ice blue and a Classic Herringbone Throw in hot pink for Princess Charlotte. This has since been on display in a royal exhibit inside Buckingham Palace. It was an honor to be given the opportunity to personally specialize these blankets for the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

Biggest Risk

Participating in a major event.

Adams explains, “The biggest risk our business ever took was registering for our first trade show at the Javits Center NYC at the time called New York International Gift Fair. We had a booth with barely any products and couldn’t anticipate the buyers’ reactions. Luckily, we got the attention of many buyers, who still are loyal customers today!”

Lesson Learned

Keep business files organized.

Adams says, “If I could do it all over again, I would be more organized with bookkeeping, paperwork, and order management. It avoids having to go through tons of papers and emails to sort things correctly. Do them right the first time!”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Rewarding the team with an adventure.

Adams adds, “If I had an extra $100,000 in our business, a team retreat in Iceland would be so awesome!”

Favorite Team Lunch

An assortment of local favorites.

Adams says, “Our team LOVES salads, wraps, and lattes!”

