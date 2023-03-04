American Express Provides $1 Million in Grants to Restaurants Across the U.S.

Restaurants and other local businesses can be huge parts of the communities they serve. That’s part of why American Express funds an ongoing grant program to support historic restaurants across the U.S. The program just launched its third installment of funding. Get the details and learn about even more small business grant and funding programs below.

American Express Restaurants Grant Program

American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation are accepting applications for their Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grant Program. This is the third installment of the program, which will award a total of $1 million to 25 businesses. To qualify, restaurants must be in a historic building or neighborhood and contribute to their community. Recipients will also receive access to restaurant management software ResyOS for a year. Restaurants can apply and individuals can nominate their favorite restaurants online now through March 12.

Los Angeles County Economic Opportunity Grant

Los Angeles County is offering more than $54 million in funding through its Economic Opportunity Grant program. The county will provide about 6,800 grants through multiple phases. The first phase runs until March 25 and will award $2,500 grants to microbusinesses with under $50,000 in revenue and five or fewer employees. In addition to those qualifications, businesses must have been in business since at least December 1, 2019 and have not received a California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant previously.

LaunchNevada Student Startup Grants

LaunchNevada is providing grants to University of Nevada, Reno students looking to start their own businesses. The Ozmen Center for Entrepreneurship in the College of Business is facilitating the program. In addition to providing grant funding, the center will also help student teams prepare their new businesses and presentations for the annual Sontag Entrepreneurship Competition. To apply, interested student entrepreneurs must submit a two-page proposal for their project.

Valley Stream Storefront Improvement Grants

Valley Stream, New York is launching a grant program to help small businesses make storefront improvements. The program is open to businesses with storefronts along Rockaway Avenue between Sunrise Highway and Merrick Avenue. Grants can cover 80 percent of the cost of various improvements like signs, lighting, or awnings. Interested businesses can apply by contacting the Office of Community Development.

Pittsburgh Avenues of Hope

Pittsburgh is currently running its Avenues of Hope initiative to support businesses in seven historically-Black corridors throughout the city. The areas include Perrysville, Centre Avenue, Chartiers Avenue, Homewood Avenue, Second Avenue, Larimer Avenue, Warrington Avenue, and Brownsville Road. The program includes multiple types of funding, including grants of up to $200,000. The program will run throughout the year, with the first round of applications due by April 30.

Launch Greensboro Capital Connects

Launch Greensboro in Greensboro, North Carolina is hosting its Capital Connects event to connect entrepreneurs with various funding sources. The annual pitch competition has run for more than 20 years. Entrepreneurs pitch their ideas in front of judges and investors, with various competitions available for different types of businesses. While not a grant program per se, this is a strong opportunity for entrepreneurs to fund various projects each year.

