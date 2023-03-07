Best Anti-Malware Software for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Running anti-malware software is essential for businesses of all sizes to ensure their data and systems remain secure from malware attacks. Various options are available, so it’s important to research which malware protection best suits your needs.

But what is anti-malware software, and why do you need it?

What Is Anti-Malware Software?

Anti-malware software is a computer program designed to detect, prevent, and remove malicious software or malware. Malware can take many forms, such as viruses, spyware, ransomware, and Trojans, and can cause severe damage to the device it infects; anti-malware is the best way to protect against this type of threat.

An anti-malware program scans files regularly for malicious code; if any suspicious code is found, the program will alert the user and quarantine or delete the infected files. Additionally, anti-malware solutions can block websites known for hosting malicious content and offer real-time protection against new threats as they emerge.

Why Is Anti-Malware Software Important?

Anti-malware software is essential for protecting your computer systems and network from malicious threats.

Here are key reasons why your business needs anti-malware protection.

Prevent Data Theft: Anti-malware tools can detect and protect against malicious programs designed to steal sensitive information, such as passwords, financial records, customer data, and more. Protect Against Ransomware: Ransomware is an attack that locks users out of their computers or networks and demands payment for access. Anti-malware software offers ransomware protection by detecting and blocking ransomware attacks before they can cause significant damage. Guard Against Phishing: Phishing emails trick users into believing they’re from a legitimate source to gain access to confidential information. An anti-malware tool monitors incoming emails for malicious files and programs and warns users when potential threats are detected. Block Malicious Downloads: Many malicious programs are spread through legitimate downloads but are actually viruses or other types of malware. Anti-malware software can help identify and stop these types of downloads before they cause any damage. Ensure System Stability: Malware can cause instability in systems by corrupting files or disabling critical services like antivirus updates or security patches. With the best malware removal software in place, businesses have peace of mind knowing their data is secure and stable throughout the year.

Best Malware Protection in 2023

1. Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security

Bitdefender has an array of solutions that provide strong protection against different forms of malware evolving at a blazing pace. This award-winning cybersecurity solution protects you from financial extortion attacks, malicious files, and unfriendly websites. Bitdefender is also trained to detect AI-written highly-personalized emails and stop any undetected hijacking of PC resources.

Some of the helpful features of Bitdefender are:

User-friendly and easy to navigate

Complete protection from all types of malware: ransomware, phishing, zero-day attack, viruses, spyware, etc.

Removes malware as soon as it is detected

Stays current with the latest threats

Keeps device performance at its best

Cost-effective, with live customer support

Device Support: Windows, Mac, and Android

Pricing: $258.99 per year for up to ten devices. A free version (with limited features) is also available.

2. Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud

Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud is designed for growing businesses that want security with simplicity. It’s ideal for protecting the data on your laptops, desktops, and mobile devices while keeping Windows file servers safe. Kaspersky combines the power of home device security and server protection. It helps you avoid online fraud and scams in every situation.

The key features of Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud are the following:

Prevents malicious hijack attempts

Protects data on all connected devices

Secures passwords and payment credentials

Fixes and updates outdated applications

Manages devices with a central portal

Device Support: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Windows Server

Pricing: $550.00 per year for five devices, with a 30-day free trial. Lower-tier plans are also available.

3. Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection

Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection is a comprehensive and effective protection software built for speed. Its precise threat detection provides complete protection and remediation against malware through a cloud-based system. Malwarebytes is created for organizations of all sizes and doesn’t impact user productivity. It’s an ideal mix of protection and performance.

The best features of Malwarebytes are as follows:

Easy to set up for all organizations

Removes malware as soon as it is detected

Keeps end-user productivity at their best

Manages device health across the network

Provides instant, on-demand security reports

Device Support: Windows and Mac (Linux/Windows Server optional)

Pricing: $84.99 per device per year, with a free trial available on request. Lower-tier plans are also available.

4. Webroot Business Endpoint Protection

Webroot Business Endpoint Protection is your online guard against cyber threats. It protects against all malware, including phishing attacks. Webroot provides comprehensive online browsing, shopping, and banking protection. It’s a cloud-based security scanner that doesn’t take up prominent space in the device, thus resulting in faster scans.

Among the many security features of Webroot are:

Takes care of your time with fast scans

Stays current with the latest threats

Secures passwords and payment credentials

Keeps device performance at its best

Leaves all device storage space for your needs

Device Support: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chromebook

Pricing: $150.00 per year for five devices, with a 30-day free trial. Lower-tier plans are also available.

5. ESET Endpoint Protection

ESET Endpoint Protection provides multi-layered protection against malware. It leverages ESET’s global threat detection network, machine learning capabilities, and human expertise to detect and prevent cyber-attacks. ESET has a robust intelligence technology that detects malicious activities and provides instant remedies. It can also stop and detect modern file-less malware attacks.

Some of the best features of ESET are:

Remedies malware attacks around the clock

Detects and prevents file-less attacks

Recognizes suspicious system behavior

Blocks internet attacks on the web browser

Manages devices with a central portal

Device Support: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS

Pricing: $382.50 per year for five devices, with a 30-day free trial. Lower-tier plans are also available.

6. Norton Small Business

Norton Small Business is among the best anti-malware software for small businesses. It offers comprehensive protection against malware. Norton checks all access requests and protects sensitive company and customer information. It’s custom-built for various devices, adapts to them protects them from security threats. The security deployment is entirely customizable.

Among the many essential features of Norton are:

Offers easy cloud-based setup

Secures all endpoints of business

Prevents unwanted access to data

Works in the background all day, every day

Evolves with the growing business needs

Device Support: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

Pricing: $99.99 per year for five devices, with a 7-day free trial. Other plans are also available.

7. AVG File Server

AVG File Server is a network-based malware protector. It keeps your customer and business data safe from malware. And it allows for system configuration and updates remotely. AVG protects your files and business data from the prying eyes of even the most notorious hackers. It enables the system to care for the entire computer network from a single location.

Among the helpful features of AVG File Server are:

Prevents costly hacks and delays

Updates itself with each latest threat

Maintains effective control of the network

Installs and updates remotely if needed

Free email and phone support

Device Support: Windows Server

Pricing: $61.23 per year for three devices. A free version (with limited features) is also available.

8. Avast Cybersecurity Solutions

Avast is a simple but powerful cybersecurity solution for growing businesses. It uses cloud-based machine learning and behavioral techniques to detect changes and deliver protection when needed. Avast protects devices against cyber-attacks, including malware, ransomware, and phishing. It keeps all personal, business, and customer data safe from theft.

With Avast, you enjoy features such as:

User-friendly and easy to install

Protects data at affordable rates

Secures data across all user devices

Manages subscriptions with an online dashboard

Provides IT support via chat, email, and phone

Device Support: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

Pricing: $283.85 per year for five devices, with a 30-day free trial. High-tier plans are also available.

9. Trend Micro Worry-Free Services Suites

Trend Micro Worry-Free Services Suites is a unified cybersecurity platform to secure an entire business ecosystem. It correlates data across devices and sources to protect them against looming attacks. Trend Micro offers cloud-based system protection with automatic updates that come with AI-powered threat intelligence. The services can be tailored to security needs as the business grows.

With Trend Micro, you get features like:

Offers easy cloud-based setup

Secures all endpoints of business

Correlates data across endpoints and email

Stops threats before they reach you

One of the best malware removal tools

Manages subscriptions with an online dashboard

Device Support: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Windows Server

Pricing: Available on request.

10. Sophos Small Business Cybersecurity

Sophos Small Business Cybersecurity delivers enterprise-grade protection at an affordable price. It’s a cost-effective solution that provides endpoint protection from all types of malware attacks. Sophos uses its machine-learning technology to detect threats as soon as they crop up. It has an elite threat-hunting team that provides 24/7 system checks and threat monitoring.

Among the features available in Sophos are:

Protects data at affordable rates

Adapts to your specific business needs

It gets you up and running in minutes

Secures data across all user devices

Provides 24/7 breach prevention

Device Support: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Windows/Linux/UNIX Server

Pricing: Available on request.

How to Choose the Best Anti-Malware Software Program

To choose the best anti-malware software, consider factors such as the level of protection offered, customer support, subscription fee, and user interface. Also, buy security software from a reputable company that regularly updates its anti-malware program to stay ahead of the latest threats.

Is Anti-Malware Software Safe?

Yes, anti-malware software is generally safe. It is designed to protect your computer from viruses, malware, and other malicious threats. Anti-malware software uses scanning and identification tools to detect potential threats before they can do any damage to your system. Additionally, most programs offer real-time protection and can even actively block known malicious sites, ensuring you remain safe while browsing the web.

Which Is Better, Antivirus Software or Anti-Malware?

Antivirus software is designed to detect and block viruses. At the same time, anti-malware programs focus on detecting and blocking a broader range of threats, such as viruses, spyware, ransomware, adware, and Trojans. So anti-malware program is better as it offers more comprehensive protection than an antivirus.

What Is the Most Trusted Malware Scanner?

Norton 360 with LifeLock comes with the most trusted malware scanner.

What Is the Best App to Remove Malicious Software?

The best free malware removal tool is Malwarebytes. You should understand that a free malware removal software program offers only basic security. You should opt for a premium version for comprehensive malware removal and optimum protection.

Is There a Free Malware Protection Tool?

Yes, there are many free malware protection tools available online. These range from browser extensions to full-featured antivirus programs. Most of these free options offer basic protection against malicious software. One popular free anti-malware software is the Bitdefender antivirus free edition.

